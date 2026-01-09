I recently went to our local shopping mall to buy the best pralines on the planet. Naturally they are made by the top-of-the-line Swiss chocolate company Laderach. On my walk to their store, I passed stores selling clothing, interior decoration items and kitchen wares. What I saw through their display windows was mostly unappealing boring and limited to three or four colors at the most. I used to enjoy strolling through Macy’s clothing department and looking at new designs by Ralph Lauren, Alfani and other designers. The last time I strolled through Macy’s last spring I was disappointed to find boring rags of formless designs in black, gray, white and the odd dark blue here and there. The rags I use to clean my house have more colors and designs than these designer pieces.

On my way to the mall and back I noticed the same boring color schemes in cars. It is extremely rare to see a red or blue car. I haven’t seen any cars in green or yellow in a very long time. The only orange car that pops up here and there is a Lamborghini which in my opinion is the wrong color for such a car. Most cars are white, black or some shade of gray. The designs are boring as well. They look alike and often it’s only the logo that helps you distinguish one brand from another.

I filmed cars on the road here in West Palm Beach:

You can see two red cars in total. All the rest are white, gray or black including on the dealership parking lot towards the end on the right side.

There are a total of 3 red and one dark red car, no blue, no green or any other color than white, black and gray which aren’t really colors.

My friend in Switzerland was looking for Christmas decorations and also noticed that the stuff in stores is uninspired, unoriginal and doesn’t invite buyers.

The Cause: AI, the Covid jabs?

AI is not creative. It can be used to create designs, but it needs input from a human who has the design idea. For my new book, I asked a friend of mine to create the cover. He uses AI to create it, but I have the image in my head. I just don’t have the skills to draw what is in my head or create it with a software program. So, I use my writing skills to describe what I am seeing and he then instructs the AI with prompts describing my vision to create the cover. This worked very well.

But there will be people that leave the design up to AI giving it only cursory prompts and then accepting whatever AI does with it.

Where does creativity come from? Most artists, be they painters, sculptors, musicians, even writers and some famous mathematicians such as Srinivasa Ramanujan say that their ideas, their creations came to them from “higher up”. I know the feeling. My novel Loveolution came through me, not from me. This requires a connection to the “higher up”, be it divine source consciousness or our higher self. Unfortunately, the Covid injections have shut down this connection as described by a group of various energy healers in Germany, Switzerland and Austria in their book Covid Vaccines from a Spiritual Perspective: Consequences for the Soul and Spirit and for Life after Death available on Amazon. I wrote about their findings in one of my early Substacks here:

Here are the most important findings: They noticed their clients have lost their connection to soul/ their higher self. Craniosacral therapists no longer feel the craniosacral rhythm; the head feels empty, the brain including the pituitary gland feel shriveled up. Naturopaths say the aura of the patient looks torn apart, is only of gray color, can no longer protect from intrusive energies. It seems soulless. The life energy is weak. A group of very intuitive and sensitive practitioners report blockages between the forehead and crown chakra dividing mind and higher self. They detect open lines for transhumanist beings, little demons in the etheric body. The etheric body shrinks, the higher self, emotional body and soul parts move away from the physical body. One highly developed energy healer stated: “The emotional inner workings die off and a vibrational signature is imposed on the energy body which has consequences for future incarnations during which pressure will drive the soul towards a digitized existence, truly a mark of the beast transcending life and death. “

At the time this book was written, the contents of the Covid vials were barely known. Now we know they contain graphene oxide, DNA plasmids, toxic metals, lipid nano particles and yet other unknown substances. We have seen that these ingredients create self-assembling micro and nano sized antenna, computer chips, receivers and transmitters and factories to create more of these. Dark field microscopists around the world have documented these structures and filmed their assembly. The combination of these new world structures with new EMF transmitters that were feverishly set up during lock downs (5G) and in the future 6G, 7G and higher, a network of low orbit satellites and other EMF emitting devices sets the stage for total control of not only our movements (once digital ID and CBDC are rolled out) but also our thoughts, emotions and actions. The goal is to cut us off from our natural connection to the divine consciousness field and replace it with this superimposed control grid.

Many people have noticed personality changes in people who got the Covid jabs. They appear distant, trance like, some say zombified. A person in such a state can’t be creative. How many of these people are in jobs where they are supposed to create designs for products? From the look of things quite a many or we wouldn’t be bored to death by the results in clothing, furniture, cars, pillows, bedding and so many other items.

Could this be on purpose?

When we look at the global cult agenda, they want us locked into 15-minute cities, owning nothing, controlled by digital currency, digital ID, facial recognition cameras, implanted sensors and transmitters. If everything is boring and uninspired, you take away the will of people to want to have these things. You create a gray world of drones who want nothing and just follow orders or are so depressed they are willing to take the demise pill.

Non Compliance

We don’t have to accept this. Stop buying boring stuff. Look up micro businesses and individuals on sites such as Etsy who create inspired things that are unique. Support creative designs and avoid big name stores and their boring stuff. Begin to create your own designs if you have the talent. We need to refuse what we don’t want. Refuse digital ID, refuse digital currency, use cash as much as possible to force stores to continue taking it, refuse to go along with mandates (masks are back if you haven’t heard-at least in the UK). Stand your ground, learn to say NO. If you have children, limit their time on devices and inspire them to create. Let them paint, sculpt, write, compose music, play outside in nature with each other.

The Good News

The new United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) guidance, effective November 28, 2025, clarifies that only natural persons can be named as inventors on patents. AI systems are considered a tool used in the inventive process, not an inventor or joint inventor, regardless of their sophistication.

Key Principles of the New Guidance

1. Human Conception is the Touchstone: The standard for inventorship remains “conception,” which means the formation in the inventor’s mind of a definite and permanent idea of the complete and operative invention. This traditional standard applies uniformly to all inventions, including those assisted by AI.

2. Human Conception is the Touchstone: The standard for inventorship remains “conception,” which means the formation in the inventor’s mind of a definite and permanent idea of the complete and operative invention. This traditional standard applies uniformly to all inventions, including those assisted by AI.

3. No Special Standard for AI: The USPTO has rescinded its previous 2024 guidance that applied a modified joint-inventorship analysis to human-AI collaboration scenarios. The traditional joint-inventorship principles (the Pannu factors) now only apply when determining inventorship among multiple human contributors.

4. Documentation of Human Contribution is Critical: Patent applicants must clearly demonstrate and document how a natural person conceived the invention. This includes capturing the inventor’s specific inputs, analysis of AI outputs, and decisions that lead to the final claimed invention.

5. Scope of Application: The guidance applies to utility, design, and plant patents. Any application listing an AI system as an inventor will be rejected.

My new short novel is out: Loveolution Atlantis. Even though I wrote it after Loveolution, How Love Saved The World, it is a prequel based on past life events gathered through shamanic journeying.

You can read about it here: www.Loveolution.world

If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing this research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody. The perks I can offer paid subscribers are special discount codes for my bookstore and occasional discounts on products from www.biorica.biz. Paid subscribers receive a separate email with the coupon codes. Paid subscribers also receive a chapter every other week from my book Meet Your Killers.

I leave the comment section open so everybody can communicate and comment with each other, but I’m not always able to read them.