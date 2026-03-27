When I moved here in 2017, this was a rural equestrian area. Driving out here you drove on the only road to the north side of my area, the Acreage and you passed by parts of the Everglades and a huge cattle ranch. But then the rancher sold a big chunk of his land to a developer company. Since then, they have been building homes that are so close to each other, you couldn’t have a private conversation on the back patio, or as my mother used to say, you could spit into your neighbor’s soup.

One of the three only entrances/exits

The following is based on my observation and is my opinion. Everybody needs to come to their own conclusion.

The latest community they began constructing is called Avenir. It’s humongous. On the southwest side of the Acreage area, they began building another community a few years earlier called Westlake. The plan there is to build 20 000 homes. They built a town center, government offices, emergency room, shops, schools and much more. After a while, the county discovered that the existing roads could never handle the traffic load and they are now widening the roads. What used to be our access road, two lanes in each direction with no streetlights has become a six lane road. The same is happening on the north-south axis on the west side of the Acreage. Despite widening the roads, traffic is awful, particularly now when the snowbirds are here from up north.

An aerial overview of West Palm Beach showing Avenir towards the upper left. The little red circle is about where my house is.

I drove around the community recently while filming:

I’m a physician, not a film maker and I was driving and filming and talking at the same time. I was seeing what you see in the film for the first time. So please keep that in mind when watching the video.

In the Avenir community, besides homes, they are building a town center that has everything you need such as a grocery store (Publix supermarket), Walgreens pharmacy, smaller shops and restaurants. This is the list of coming shops: Pizza bar, Toast and Coffee, Barber Shop, Dentist, Credit Union, Postal store, nail salon, art gallery and various other restaurants. In a separate area they have office buildings for work. So, you never have to leave Avenir to go to work. They will have schools from pre-school to college. They will build a hospital as well.

Town center under construction. They are a bit behind as the tornado in 2024 destroyed part of the buildings.

What are we told about 15-minute cities?

You have everything you need within 15 minutes. Leaving the area requires special permission. If you leave without, you are fined instantly. Once you accept digital money, your money will only work in the 15-minute city and nowhere else. You won’t need a car, as you can walk, bike or use an electric cart.

It ticks all the boxes of a 15-minute city

Last year we took a drive through the community which still has a lot of construction going on. It took 15 minutes to get from the entrance to the back part of the area and back again to the exit.

This huge community only has two exits and entrances. The rest is surrounded by walls. They feature a farm, a clubhouse with pool and gym, a golf club and a dog park. They also have a conservation area for nature, which is a good thing unless you want to leave the community on foot in this way and get eaten by an alligator. As they advertise on their website, Avenir is Designed with Golf Cart Living in Mind. These are of course electric open-air vehicles.

The word Avenir is French and means The Future. Readers of this Substack will know that the future the cult envisions for us is being imprisoned in 15-minute cities for the rest or our lives with no way to ever to get out without special permission. No gasoline cars, and ultimately no cars at all, no meat but bug food, no dairy or eggs just bugs and veggies. Everyone will be hooked up to digital currency with the digital ID and AI data centers recording and controlling everything you do, buy and even think. The photos they have on their website look really nice, but a prison is a prison, no matter how much gold covered walls surround it.

Check out their website, but don’t get bamboozled by the nice photos and texts.

https://avenirpbg.com/gallery/

At least the homes are not tiny homes. They are quite large and cost a fortune, anywhere from $649 000.—to $ 3 Million. The cheapest and smallest house is a little over 1800 square feet (about 180 square meters). Have a look at one in 3D: https://www.tollbrothers.com/luxury-homes-for-sale/Florida/Regency-at-Avenir/Palms-Collection/Quick-Move-In/MLS-RX-11114139

Notice that they practically have no back yard. Planting a vegetable garden will be difficult here. Keeping chickens will be impossible and surely against community rules.

The homes built at the Westlake community are so called smart homes where all the appliances are attached to the internet. I assume the homes built in Avenir will have that too. You’ll have your fridge transmitting to the AI data center what you put in and get out. The washer will count the pieces of clothing you wash and the dryer will know how often you use the dryer. The TV of course will be watching you while you are watching it.

My family and I always thought communities are like little prisons. There is usually only one way in and out and the rule book is a lot thicker than the bible. The rules are ridiculous in some places. For example in one community you can only choose two colors to paint the trim of your house and maybe from three colors to paint your house. You may not park a car on your driveway overnight and you may not keep your garage door open except when driving in and out of the garage. Trying to move into such a community is like being vetted for a job with the CIA. They want to know everything about you.

They know that people would never move into a 15-minute city on their own unless it is sold to them as a nice, convenient place. This is exactly what they are doing here. Once the digital ID, digital currency, AI data centers and robocops are in place these people will never be able to leave again, in my opinion.

In summary, be awake, be aware of what is happening in your neighborhood and avoid moving into one of these 15-minute cities. It goes without saying that we all need to refuse digital centrally controlled currency.

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