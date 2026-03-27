Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

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Isabella Arrada's avatar
Isabella Arrada
1d

How absolutely disgusting! I live in Switzerland and am moving from a city to a village between hills, where I can hope that nothing of this kind will happen.

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john eastman's avatar
john eastman
1d

As Miami native, I used to race at Hollywood Dragstrip. Pembroke Pines pushed west as developers incrementally bought cow pastures and built sub divisions. Hollywood bad is now 6-8 lanes from 2 lanes. Same as your access road. there was only one signal in 10 miles. now one every 1/8 mile. Traffic hell. When the drag strip land became too valuable the developers bought it and built condos. I started dragging the car an hour and a half up to Moroso. Now same thing. No drag strips left. And the existing native population that built the county gets to pay for all those improvements that we get zero use. The developers pad the campaign coffers of corrupt county and never pay any impact fees. I had enough of Weston near my SW Ranches property. I moved to farmland in N Fl. SE Fl now has 13m from Ft.Pierce to Keys. Long supply chain. When it goes mad max I would no want to be in one of those 15 minute death zones. and all the developers, non Americans. The Villages type communities are designed to milk the sheep endlessly with fees, taxes and rules. Not for me!

John

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