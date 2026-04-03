Quantum Physics and Reality

Verily it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a scientific man to pass through a door.

(Sir Arthur Eddington)

Old Newtonian physics has us believing that the world is solid and that there are fixed laws that govern physical forces and matter and imply that everything exists separate from everything else. Since the time of Isaac Newton, doctors view the body as an intricate and complex machine. In their view the human body is nothing but a collection of tissues and chemical molecules—a solid physical object. When the body dies, we die and there is nothing beyond. The causes of disease are physical and/or chemical malfunctions that can only be fixed with physical or chemical interventions. The pharmaceutical industry of course is pushing this view because they produce the chemical interventions and make barrels of money with them. On the other hand, they are doing everything possible to discredit all alternative methods of healing in the view of doctors, scientists, and the public. They enlist the aid of government agencies to harass and fine such alternative practitioners. They support all attempts to try and censor the Internet to stop all information about alternatives of reaching the public.

Even though Newtonian models, and that is all they ever were—models, have been proven inaccurate for more than sixty years, “modern” allopathic medicine is still based on them. Mainstream doctors and scientists should try and follow the above camel so to speak. They claim that there are no scientific studies concerning energetic forms of healing like homeopathy, Bach flower remedies, acupuncture, hands-on-healing, and many more practices. But that is not true. They are just not familiar with them. These studies aren’t presented in medical school (financed by Big Pharma) or by sales reps (Big Pharma) or at conventions (Big Pharma funded and organized). They follow “guidelines” given by the FDA (Big Pharma funded) and the CDC (revolving door with Big Pharma). Such doctors don’t realize that all their knowledge was carefully channeled and censored as not to include any knowledge that doesn’t serve Big Pharma. The knowledge they acquired has made them develop a belief system that is very hard to crack. Most don’t know enough about quantum physics to make the connection that there is something more to the human body than physical matter. Many respected scientists even dismiss scientifically proven facts about “paranormal” effects, just because they can’t break through their belief that these things don’t exist. T.H. Huxley said, “Sit down before fact like a little child, and be prepared to give up every preconceived notion, follow humbly wherever and to whatever abyss Nature leads, or you shall learn nothing.”

Newtonian physics can’t explain most “paranormal” events such as near-death experiences, the placebo effect, mind-over-matter effects, telepathy, telekinesis, and out-of-body experiences that are all proven fact based on thousands of experiments.

Let us look at different phenomenon quantum physicists found.

It was long believed that matter is made up of smaller and smaller particles. First, there is the molecule made of various atoms stuck together in different constellations. Then there is the atom made of a nucleus that contains protons and neutrons and circling electrons. Here we find the first odd fact: the orbits of the electrons around the nucleus are at quite a distance from the nucleus. When the radius of the proton charge (there is no actual particle size, just a charge effect) in the nucleus is compared to the radius of the first electron orbit and extrapolated to a size we can actually see with our eyes, a one-foot nucleus would cause the first electron orbit in a hydrogen atom to be ten miles away. So, there is a whole lot of empty space between the nucleus and the electron. How then is matter solid? Where is all the empty space?

There is another odd fact about electrons: they possess no dimension and they can manifest as a particle or a light quantum. As a light quantum, an electron turns into a cloud of energy and behaves like a wave spread out over space. The famous two-slit experiment shows that an electron as a particle will either choose to pass through one or the other slit. It will bang into a screen behind the slits at a particular place. As a quantum wave, it can pass through both slits and cause an interference pattern on the screen behind the slits. Meanwhile physicists have found this behavior not only in electrons but in all subatomic particles. And this is the stuff everything is made out of!

Next week: Why it is getting harder to treat vascular plaque deposits since the Covid jabs