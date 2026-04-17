Are we living in a hologram, a virtual reality?

“This place is a dream. Only a sleeper considers it real. Then death comes like dawn and you wake up laughing at what you thought was your grief”. Rumi

Let’s look at what research into biology and the human body has uncovered.

Karl Pribram, a neurosurgeon, discovered that our brain works on holographic principles as well. Until his discovery it was accepted that memories were deposited in specific locations in the brain. But experiments with rats showed that cutting out various parts of their brains did not remove their memories of how to run a maze, even when large parts were removed (poor rats). Pribram thought then that memories are not localized in specific locations but spread out throughout the brain. He also found that humans who needed to have parts of their brain removed never missed specific memories. Such patients may have a generally hazy memory, but it never happens that they fail to remember a specific memory. For example, they don’t remember just half of a novel they read or half of a movie they watched.

The interference patterns of waves described above hold an enormous amount of information and are a very efficient information storage system. As physicists have suggested that reality is like a hologram this would mean that the information of everything is stored as interference patterns of quantum waves. The studies done by Karl Pribram on where memories are stored suggest that they are stored in the quantum field and the brain is nothing more than a device to access these memories in the field stored as wave interference patterns. This vast storehouse of information in the quantum field has been called the Akashic records, a term first used by Rudolf Steiner. Dr. Rupert Sheldrake, whom you will read about later on, also came to the conclusion that memories aren’t stored in the brain but rather that the brain accesses memories in the morphogenetic field when one is in resonance with the memory.

Pribram discovered that this didn’t only apply to memory, but also to seeing. The neuropsychologist Karl Lashley found that the visual cortex also was resistant to surgical removal. He and Pribram removed up to ninety percent of a cat’s visual cortex (poor cat) and the cat was still able to accomplish tasks requiring visual acuity. Pribram measured the electrical activity of the brain when monkeys were performing visual tasks. He found that the visual cortex of the brain exhibited no corresponding increase in electrical activity. If we accept that the brain works holographically, then it seems memory and visual input is distributed in the whole or it is stored in the field and accessed by the brain when needed. Just like a hologram, the entire information is present in every part of the whole. That is why memory and visual acuity still works when you cut out large parts of the brain. On the other hand, people who had a near-death experience remembered during their experience who they were. This further indicates that memories are stored in the quantum field.

Our eyes don’t really see objects, our ears don’t really hear words and music, and our skin doesn’t really feel touch. The sensors we have in our eyes, in our ears, and in our skin are activated by electrical, optical, and acoustic frequencies. These frequencies are transmitted electrically via the nerves to the (holographic) brain that then constructs images, words, music, and touch sensations from them. Before the signals from the eyes are made into an image in the brain, the brain filters out most of what the eyes “see.”

Next week: Red Bull Under the Microscope