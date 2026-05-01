Awaken To Your Power
Chapter 8 for paid subscribers
Biology and Epigenetics
Expectation and belief are a huge part of what we experience in our reality. Our minds have the ability to cure cancer, get rid of warts, walk over hot coals, and get rid of pain. Beginners usually are successful in reserving a parking space in their minds when they need to go somewhere and they very often will find their “reserved” parking waiting for them.
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