Acupuncture meridians are microscopic tubules and it is believed that the life force called Chi or Qi in China and Prana in India runs through them. By manipulating specific acupuncture points, an acupuncturist can release energy blockages and relieve symptoms. When you look at a schematic of meridians in the body, it looks like a circuit board.

Acupuncture Meridians

Circuit board

If cells are microchips and meridian lines are the circuit board, then the body is a biological computer. David Icke has said that many times. The body is also a holographic biological computer. Experiments have proven that the brain is like a hologram when it comes to memory storage and eyesight as you have read earlier. The entire body is represented on the ear and on the feet as the following diagrams illustrate. This is just like a piece of a holographic plate which represents the whole.

The late Dr. Ralph Alan Dale was the director of the Acupuncture Education Center in North Miami Beach. He discovered that there were at least eighteen different regions in the body that represented the whole body. Remember, each part of a hologram contains the information for the whole. The holographic representation of the whole body in different parts of the body such as the ear, feet, tongue, hand, and iris could explain iridology and palm reading. Researchers in Germany discovered over fifty distinct fingerprint shapes that correlate with certain diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Down syndrome.

Dr. Dale developed the micro-acupuncture system with which problems can be treated by treating acupuncture points in one body part, for example, on the ear, to treat the corresponding body part. In an interview he said:

Micro-acupuncture implies that no part of us is unrelated to other parts, even down to the single cell. Every cell probably knows the whole of us. There is a new consciousness implied in these premises, namely, that reality is a complex, interrelated, and integral structure, including our own body-mind-emotions-spirit, as well as our relationship to others and to our environment. The spiritual concept that we are one is now a scientifically verifiable fact. This premise is not just an abstraction anymore since it was shown that we express an energetic integrity. The premise that wholeness, rather than fragmentation, is the basic nature of reality has in one way or another motivated my entire life. It is a premise which says that we are more than two eyes for ophthalmologists to tend to, a digestive system for gastroenterologists to tend to, a heart for cardiologists, a brain for neurophysiologists and psychiatrists, and so on. In effect, the fragmentation expressed in conventional medicine and in our social relations may be a distortion of nature, a false premise which has permeated our lives.

There are some other interesting facts about acupuncture that we rarely hear about. First of all, acupuncture meridians have an anatomical correlation. Prof. Kim Bong-Han injected acupuncture points in rabbits with a radioactive dye and followed where the dye went. He found it went along very fine tubules of 0.5–1.5 microns in diameter which followed the path of known acupuncture meridians. In France Pierre de Vernejoul injected radioactive dye into human acupuncture points and followed it with a gamma camera. He found the dye followed the path of the known acupuncture meridians. Prof. Kim dissected the rabbits and found an anatomical duct or tubule system. When he severed certain meridians, the cells in the target organ started to enlarge and their plasma became very turbid. Several days later, the blood vessels to that organ started to degenerate. He suggested that the meridians connect all the cell nuclei of tissues, and he discovered that the meridians were in place in embryonic chickens within fifteen hours of conception, long before any rudimentary organs had a chance to form.