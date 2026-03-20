The Bhagavad Gita and the Upanishad

Our brain can experience four different states of consciousness that were described by ancient Hindu sages in the Upanishad millennia ago. The most familiar is our waking state. We spend most of our life in our waking state, and it is therefore very familiar to us and guides our perception of reality. The dreaming state is also familiar, but we experience it less frequently, forget about our dreams upon waking, and put it off as unreal. Dreamless sleep is another state that we encounter, but we are not really aware of it. The latter states are considered to be of a higher order of reality than the former. The fourth state is that of lucidity. The ancient Hindus called it the unitive state, the state of highest reality. That is an “in between” state right when waking up or falling asleep. If one were to do an EEG during this time to measure the electric activity of the brain, it would show theta brain waves. It’s also called the trance state. Shamans and Hindu masters as well as regular people who practice this can maintain their lucidity while dreaming. They are aware that they are dreaming and they can direct the dream. Spiritual masters have said for millennia that our waking state keeps us imprisoned in an illusion. It prevents us from becoming aware and seeing the truth of what we are. The authors of the Upanishad called waking life the dream of separateness, the Maya.

The Bhagavad Gita is one of three texts written millennia ago in India that aim to explain the nature of reality, to inform us that there is more to life than our everyday experience of the senses, and to instruct us in attaining wisdom. It’s a guide to live our lives effectively and to achieve wider awareness. The Bhagavad Gita is a guidebook, set in the midst of an epic battle described in the Mahabharata. Lord Krishna disguised as a charioteer teaches Prince Arjuna about life and death, about the Atman and Maya, and how to achieve spiritual freedom, find the source of all wisdom, and live in boundless joy. It is about learning and applying methods of attaining a state of union with all that is and realizing that all separateness is an illusion. The Atman is the divine core of our personality, our inner Self that has no end and is connected to all that is. Maya is what our mind observes in our everyday life, what can be experienced with our senses. It is the world of separateness, set in a frame of time and space. In essence it explains what shamans have known thousands of years earlier.

The Upanishad is the second text on this topic. It is not a guide book, but rather a compilation of stories by sages who have achieved the state of boundless joys and wisdom. The wise masters who wrote the Upanishads found that beyond the senses and material form, there exists an infinite, indivisible reality out of which our senses can only perceive separate material things. In part two under tools you can use, you will find a breathing meditation that will help you become one with the Universe and feel the Universe becoming you.

In the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna explains to Arjuna: