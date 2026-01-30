As I have not recovered completely from my health issues that landed me in the hospital in September and there are many demands on my time, I will publish a chapter of my book Awaken to Your Power for paid subscribers as compensation for only publishing posts every other week.

“All matter is merely energy condensed to a slow vibration. We are all one consciousness experiencing itself subjectively. There is no such thing as death. Life is only a dream, and we are the imagination of ourselves.

Bill Hicks