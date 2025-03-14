Scientists around the world have examined the Covid “vaccine” vials with Masspectrometry and found they contain the following toxic metals:



- Aluminum

- Antimony

- Barium

- Titanium

- Cesium



In addition to this “vaccine”, other vaccines contain toxic metals as well, first and foremost Aluminum and Mercury. We are exposed to toxic metals in our water supply, e.g. Uranium in ground water in mountainous regions and Barium in agricultural regions as it’s used in fertilizers. We are being chemsprayed from the sky several times a week and available information says the chemtrails contain Barium, Aluminum, Nickel, Strontium and it’s anybody’s guess what else.

The body always tries to sequester toxic substances in places where they do the least harm, such as in bones, hair and fat tissue. The body also needs to maintain correct levels of essential minerals. It works hard to regulate mineral levels in the different tissues and to maintain them at specific levels needed for proper metabolic functions of each cell/tissue type.

There are basically two methods to detect the presence of toxic metals in the body.

The first is a series of two urine tests. The first urine sample is taken and examined for metals. For the second sample, the patient is given a chelator in tablet form which provokes the release of toxic metals from body tissues such as bones and fat. The chelating agent, usually DMPS, binds to metals and ferries them out through the kidneys. A few hours after taking the chelator, a second urine sample is taken and analyzed. If a lot of metals are present in the body, the second sample will contain higher amounts of them. This test requires a visit to the doctor’s office and can be costly. It’s a qualitative, not necessarily a quantitative test. This means the results don’t necessarily imply the quantity of metals present in the body, but it will give information about which metals are present.

The second test method is a Hair Analysis. Hair is one of the tissues the body stores metals in as a way of excreting them when the other detox pathways such as through the kidneys and the liver don’t work well enough. This test is easy to do, doesn’t require an office visit and costs less. We have been using this test in our office since the early 1980ies.

While the levels of essential elements don’t always reflect the concentration in other tissues due to deranged mineral transport in the presence of certain toxic metals, the levels of toxic metals are seen to be a quite accurate sign of the body burden with these metals.

Studies

The following study mentions that Napoleon Bonaparte’s hair was examined for Arsenic which leaves open the question whether he was poisoned to death on purpose or if it was accidental intake of Arsenic.

Hair elemental analysis can be a way of assessing not only current exposure but also has the potential to evaluate and reconstruct past episodes relevant to health and nutrition, even if the action has already ceased. The hair of Napoleon Bonaparte emperor is a classic example, where elevated levels of As, Sb and Hg were found, which confirmed the hypothesis of significant exposure to elevated As concentration, possibly by coal smoke, As-containing cosmetics, As-based compounds used to preserve hair samples, As intake through water supply or As-containing tonic.

“..scalp hair has been considered a good screening tool to assess the likely occurrence of environmental exposures and to justify more extensive and expensive studies including all the population of concern..”

Hair can be used to measure the components stored in the body. Hair tissue mineral analysis reveals the body's mineral imbalances and metal toxicities. Toxic elements found in the hair produce a permanent record of exposure. The concentrations are 10-15 times higher in the hair than in the blood or urine.

This study discusses the content of different elements including toxic metals (Ba, Cd, Pb, Sr) in hair of adult subjects exposed to a wide spectrum of pollutants. Scalp hair samples were collected from inhabitants of the rural outskirts of Gdańsk, located in the north of Poland (from citizens living near a phosphate fertilizer waste disposal place) and from the donors who were employed in two factories in southwestern Poland (coal mine in Zabrze and lead manufacturing company in Oława) characterized as urbanized and highly industrialized areas (exposed groups). The results were compared with an average element composition of the hair of students attending the Technical University of Łódź (control group), people who were assumed not to have any direct contact with these elements, and with literature data. The determination of elements was performed with,ICP-MS and ICP-OES methods. A questionnaire involving personal data information about such things as sex, age or smoking habits was completed by the volunteers. Our results revealed significant differences in concentrations of metals for studied groups and suggest that the populations we studied are exposed to toxic metals.The most probable exposure pathways seemed to be workplace and environmental pollution.

An Increase in Aluminum Level in Hair Promoted as a Detox Reaction

A company promoting their zeolite product hired a so-called expert in Europe to look at before and after Aluminum levels in hair mineral analysis reports. He put out a video showing the before and after levels of Aluminum in a person who had taken their product for four months. The graph shows the before Aluminum level at 0.86 and the after level at 10.73. He says this result shows that the excretion of Aluminum went up by 1200% claiming that the product is removing Aluminum.

Here is a screenshot of the test result:

Unfortunately, they don’t make available the entire before and after test results of all the participants. He says he is the foremost expert in interpreting hair analysis results in Europe and has been doing this for 15 years. I have been doing this close to 39 years. The burden of toxic metals in hair shows the body burden of toxic metals stored inside the cells, usually the bones and fat tissue, but also other tissues such as the brain. If hair levels go up, it means toxic metals are being put into the body, NOT taken out. The studies mentioned above contradict the claim that higher hair levels show increased excretion of toxic metals.

Google’s AI (I’m not a fan) says: An increase in aluminum found in a hair test generally does not signify increased detoxification; instead, it usually indicates increased exposure to aluminum in the environment, which the body is attempting to eliminate through hair growth, not necessarily actively detoxifying at a higher rate.

To triple check the information I asked the lab I have been using for decades, Doctors Data, about this. Here is the answer:

The zeolite producer claims the lab they used is more accurate than all the others because they DON’T wash the hair sample before testing. I asked about that too and Doctors Data explains why they do wash the hair sample before testing:

How is a Hair Test Performed

For a hair test, one cuts about 1 gram / a table spoon full of hair close to the root as we want to know the current level of metals, not the one 2 years ago which would be in the part of hair that grew out then. We discard everything except about 2 inches/ 5cm from the root which is then sent in to get the test done. This will give qualitative information about what metals have been present in the past 3-4 months. The lab doing the test requires a prescription, but the test can be ordered without one from online places that have a doctor on staff who writes the prescription for the test.

I use Doctor’s Data lab and they test the following metals:

Aluminum, Antimony, Arsenic, Beryllium, Bismuth, Cadmium, Lead, Mercury, Platinum, Thallium, Thorium, Uranium, Nickel, Silver, Tin, Titanium.

Interpreting the results is a bit tricky though. The test also tests for essential elements such as Calcium, Magnesium, Sodium, Potassium, Copper, Zinc, Manganese, Chromium, Vanadium, Molybdenum, Boron, Iodine, Lithium, Phosphorus, Selenium, Strontium, Sulfur, Cobalt, Iron, Germanium, Rubidium and Zirconium.

When certain toxic metals are present it leads to a derangement of the essential elements transport system. For example, Mercury causes the most widespread derangement of mineral transport. It interferes with Calcium channels in cell membranes and thus can affect heart function. The insidious thing about Mercury is that it can show as normal in blood, urine and hair even when it’s high in the body. The counting rules employed by doctors can help detect deranged mineral transport due to Mercury. But there are others as well. For example, Arsenic and Antimony affect Magnesium. Thallium affects Sodium and Potassium. However, only Mercury will cause derangement while appearing normal. Other metals can cause some derangement but will also show as being elevated. This derangement alters levels of essential elements pushing them outside the normal range for the tissues which then can cause disease as the body requires specific levels in various tissues to work properly.

Then there are certain elements that move contrary in hair to body stores such as Zinc and Calcium. This means a high level of Calcium in the hair test means, there is actually a lack of Calcium in the body. It also means that the body is in an acidic state and leeches Calcium from the bones to buffer the acidity. Hair levels of other elements simply don’t reflect body stores at all such as Sodium, Potassium and Iron.

So while you can get a hair analysis done without a prescription through online services, the interpretation requires a bit of knowledge and understanding, which even most doctors don’t have.

But if you simply want to know if you have a burden of toxic metals, the results are quite clear except for Mercury as explained above. The below image shows the first page of the results of a sample test. Whenever a value is outside the normal range, there is an explanation from the lab about the finding.

Once the results are in, one can research the possible sources of the toxic metals online to find the culprit. It often takes a bit of detective work to find it. Following is a summary of where else the metals found in vaccines are present and their possible effects in the body:

Aluminum

Sources: Aluminum is used as a flocculating agent in water treatment plants. Some plants also add it as Aluminum Fluoride to the drinking water. Antacids contain Aluminum as do standard under arm deodorants and sunscreens. Some well-known products are Mylanta, Maalox and Ryopan. Many baking powders contain Aluminum in a well absorbable form. Processed cheese products are high in Aluminum due to the manufacturing process. These include American cheese, Velveeta and similar products. Acidic foods cooked in uncoated Aluminum pans absorb a lot of Aluminum. Styptic pencils applied to cuts contain Aluminum. Table salt contains Aluminum. Table salt is the worst salt you can use as it is devoid of any trace minerals. Use sea salt or Himalaya salt instead. Herbs such as peppermint, spearmint and wintergreen are naturally high in Aluminum. Many vaccines contain Aluminum.

Problems: Aluminum is suspected to play a role in Alzheimer’s disease. By blocking an enzyme, ammonia increases in the blood causing impaired brain function with poor memory and confusion. It can also cause anemia and problems with the heart muscle. It is also believed to trigger sarcoidosis, an auto-immune disease.

Children and adults with impaired kidney functions are much more susceptible to Aluminum poisoning. Children absorb Aluminum much easier than adults and they are more sensitive to its toxic effects. Adults with kidney problems have a problem excreting Aluminum, so it accumulates at a higher rate than in healthy adults.

There is a common link between Alzheimer’s and Autism. The brains of Alzheimer patients have higher concentrations of Aluminum compared to healthy people. Children in countries with high rates of Autism have the highest exposure to vaccines containing Aluminum. These vaccines cause children to have more exposure to Aluminum at 18 months than the rest of their lives. It’s no surprise that higher levels of Aluminum are found in autistic children. Older people on the other hand have a life time accumulation of Aluminum.

Aluminum in the brain causes oxidative damage as it acts as a free radical. This is especially true when iron is also present. Aluminum competes with and substitutes Magnesium and Calcium ions and it interferes with Calcium metabolism.

Antimony

Sources: Antimony is heavily used in flame retardants in plastics and textiles. Children’s bedding and pajamas must be treated and by law not labeled as treated. Most curtains, upholstery and carpets have also been treated. Water pipes that used to contain Lead now contain Antimony. It is also used in pottery glazes instead of Lead and it is used in paints instead of Lead. It catalyzes the synthesis of polyesters and polyethylene resins, of which many are used for food containers. It is also used in fluorescent light bulbs, and it’s added to lubricants like motor oil.

Problems: Antimony is especially retained in the body if Mercury is present. Accumulation of Antimony happens in the liver, causing fatty liver and possibly jaundice. Antimony suppresses white blood cells and the immune system. It can cause anemia, but the most significant long term problem is its cardio toxic effect. Antimony concentrates in the heart and predisposes to heart attack and diseases of the heart muscle producing arrhythmias, heart failure and even cardiac arrest. These problems are compounded when Mercury is present as well.

Antimony interferes with Magnesium utilization on the cellular level which can lead to vertigo, confusion, balance problems, muscle tension, nervous ticks, charley horses, weakness, clumsiness, reduced sweating, irregular heart beat and bouts of anger.

In men Antimony can reduce Testosterone leaving them unmotivated, fatigued, achy, and sexually disinterested. In the long term low Testosterone promotes heart disease, diabetes, loss of muscle mass, obesity and prostate problems.

Antimony can slow down digestion producing gas, bloating and colic. It can also have psychological effects. Children retreat from being touched or looked at. Adults get depressed, anxious and feel quickly insulted.

Barium

Sources: Barium is used to make paper and white ceramic and glass pigments. It is used as an additive to drilling for oil and gas. Barium sulfate is used for X-ray imaging. Barium is also sprayed by jet engines when they make chemtrails. It’s also present in industrial fertilizers.

Problems: Barium used for industrial and medical purposes is insoluble as long as it isn’t mixed with acid. Barium interferes with potassium in that it reduces potassium levels in the body. This can be quite dangerous causing paralysis and heart failure. When Barium is consumed it can cause stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Long term Barium exposure weakens the heart muscle.

Titanium

Titanium dioxide is a very common white pigment found in paint, sunscreen and thousands of other places like high tech golf clubs, surgical and dental implants, common rocks etc. It is very poorly absorbed. It is generally believed to be non-toxic and commonly elevated in people with titanium implants. There have however surfaced cases of patients with titanium hip implants that suffer from a variety of undefined symptoms and some attribute these to Titanium being released into the blood stream. Titanium may also show as elevated when Mercury intoxication is present due to a deranged mineral transport.

External Contamination of Hair

We also need to consider external contamination of hair by water, copper water pipes, swimming pool water, hair care products, exposure to metal containing dust at the work place and so forth. Usually external contamination shows up as extremely high levels.

Detoxing metals

Once you know if you have toxic metals in your body and you determine and eliminate the sources, the next step is to detox them.

In severe cases, chelation infusions with EDTA (or DMSA for Mercury) may be necessary. In mild to moderate cases, oral detoxification usually works well. For this we can use several products:

Chlorella or Spirulina from clean sources are like magnets, binding toxic metals and eliminating them through the gut. I have brought down elevated Barium levels into a normal range after taking Chlorella tablets for six months. Now we can ask ourselves what level of Barium is “normal”. In my opinion, no level at all is normal but the normal levels of most lab tests are determined by a majority of people having a certain level.

Vitamin C at higher doses of 5 grams per day acts as a chelator and eliminates toxic metals. This is why Vitamin C helps to get rid of bruises at it removes free iron.

Citrus Pectin acts like a sponge on toxic metals.

Cilantro binds metals quite effectively. If you like to use this herb in your cooking, go for it.

Alpha Lipoic Acid moves Mercury and other toxic metals. It can happen that Mercury may be moved out of tissues but then not excreted. The body will sequester it again and one tissue it can shuttle it into is the brain. So be careful if you have a lot of Mercury before taking this or any other detox supplement. You should consult a physician who knows how to detox Mercury safely. This often requires Mercury fillings to be removed from teeth before beginning. A book by Andrew Hall Cutler PhD, PE explains this in more detail. The book is called The Mercury Detoxification Manual and is available on Amazon. Dr. Cutler wrote the guidebook for interpreting hair analysis results.

All of the above can be used long term. At a minimum 6 months are usually necessary to lower the toxic metal burden by a significant percentage.

It’s important to find the source of toxic metals and to stop their intake. As a next step, we need to detox them. Nobody knows what will happen once certain frequency ranges are put out by 5G, 6G and future Gs. I have seen over 1000 hair analysis results in patients in Europe and the USA and over 95% are burdened by toxic metals. It is a rare thing to see a result with “normal” levels. What is particularly shocking is to see the results of young children. Many have higher levels than older adults.

As most physicians don’t know anything about toxic metals, how to test them or how to interpret a hair analysis result, DIY is often the only way to detect the metals and then go do something about them.

In summary, a hair analysis is a simple and easy tool to detect if one has toxic metals in the body, with the exception of Mercury, which is trickier to determine. It also shows whether a detox supplement is actually working to get metals out of the body.

