When I traveled to Arizona last year to learn the EBOO treatment modality, the rental car agency gave me a hybrid Jeep Cherokee. The darned thing was running on batteries in the beginning. I felt pressure in my head and my chest. When the batteries finally emptied out and the car switched to gasoline I felt like myself again. I have never before been in an electric car and I make it a point never to ride in one because this one time affected me badly.

A few weeks ago a colleague visited me from Hollywood, Florida in her Tesla to get her blood tested under the microscope. It took her about an hour to get to my place. I suspected the ride in an electric car may have an influence on red blood cells. I instructed her to hydrate plenty that day before coming here to rule out dehydration as a cause for Rouleau (red blood cell aggregation). She’s a medical doctor herself, hasn’t taken the Covid jab or any other for that matter. She is well informed about Graphene oxide in dental anesthetics, chemtrails and the whole shebang of poisons dumped on us. She eats only organic food and was on a soup fast the past three days.

Here is her blood:

We saw massive Rouleau formation which is one of the effects of strong EMF exposure. As I will show in my next post, grounding for 15 minutes resolves it pretty fast.

Thus, I instructed her to walk barefoot outside or hug a tree after driving her Tesla. The other option of course is to sell her Tesla and buy a gasoline car, but she fears she will not get enough money for it since according to her, Tesla lowered the prices for new cars recently.

EMF exposure matters to our health. There are thermal effects such as when holding a mobile phone next to the ear which will warm up the ear. These are the only effects tested for to see if a device is safe to use. Non thermal effects are not even considered in safety testing.

Non thermal effects can include anything from nausea, dizziness to memory loss, anxiety, migraines and fatigue. Sensitive people can suffer from heart palpitations. Long term exposure may lead to cancer. Children are more susceptible as their nervous system is more vulnerable and the bone protecting their brain is thinner than that of a grown male, which is used for safety testing of mobile devices.

The best protection is avoidance as much as possible. Use wired internet at home, keep EMF emitters like mobile phones and TVs out of the bedroom. Use the speaker on the mobile phone and don’t hold it up to your ear. You can line curtains with a fabric containing silver strands to keep EMF out from the room. Though be aware that EMF used inside such a room with curtains will bounce back into the room and possibly be amplified by it. The bedroom without EMF emitters is the best place for such curtain liners. There is clothing such as T-Shirts, caps and pyjamas lined with silver strands. If you need to have WiFi in the house, put your modem into a Faraday cage. There are a myriad of protective stickers, pendants, crystals, shungite, bracelets and plaques that all say they neutralize and harmonize the potentially hazardous energies in EMF radiation and strengthen the immune system to reduce the oxidative stress on the body. It’s difficult to know how this works, if at all and quite impossible to test. Yet, I use them hoping they do at least something to reduce the burden of EMF from my phone. One company I have some items from sticking on my phone and modem is emf-harmony.com. The company that makes high quality EMF protective clothing is havnwear.com.

Vinceremos Fund Raiser Update

Today Vinceremos called me with the total of donations from my Substack readers:

$ 814.15 were donated. They are very grateful to all who donated. The money will help disabled children and adults to benefit from riding therapy at subsidized rate. Thank you!

