After taking liposomal EDTA and liposomal Vitamin C for 16 days, I rechecked my blood and found no hydrogels:

But there was quite a bit of red blood cell aggregation:

I was a bit dehydrated and so I drank 16 oz of water and walked in my yard barefoot for around 10 minutes and rechecked my blood:

It is not optimal but better. I didn’t find any hydrogel/mesogen but I did find this:

According to what I have learned this could be accumulated protein which can occur as a result of inflammation. I’m still battling Graves disease, an auto-immune hyperthyroid condition, which goes hand in hand with inflammation. Proteins can also occur if leaky gut is present, but I checked for that and this is not the case here. In case you’re asking, the test to do is a Zonulin test in stool.

I left the slide on the microscope and checked after a few days:

It had more colorful lights (not blinking), so on the other hand it could be a mesogen as well. In any case I will need to continue the EDTA and Vitamin C and check again.

