I regularly check my blood under the microscope out of scientific curiosity and because I am like all of us exposed to shedding and whatever poison they drop on us with chemtrails. During the Christmas, New Year holidays and afterwards they have been spraying here like crazy except during the visit of Trump and Netanyahu.

At first, my blood looked fine, until I found this:

The fibrin formation is excessive, but it didn’t show up until after about 30 minutes, which is not an indication of excessive fibrin, but a natural occurrence once blood is on the slide after a while.

I left the slide in the microscope and periodically rechecked it. The following image I took 12 hours later:

The red blood cells have begun to deteriorate, but the mesogen is still intact. I waited eleven days and checked again:

It is still intact while the blood is almost completely destroyed. Then I checked after 18 days since I took the blood and again the thing is still intact:

I then began 16 days of oral liposomal EDTA in the evening from Global Healing and 2 x 5 grams of liposomal Vitamin C from Mercola.

Next post I should have the results to present here.

