Had I written this book recently, I would have added the tremendous incidence of what is called brain fog which is due to the Covid bioweapon jabs. Here is what I wrote back then:

More than one in four Americans suffer from a mental disorder. Sales of antidepressants are at an all-time high. According to an article in the New York Times in 2013, one in ten Americans take antidepressants. In women in their forties and fifties, the number is one in four. That is no real surprise really as these women suffer from menopause, which is treatable with bioidentical hormones. Forty million Americans suffer from anxiety and, in total, one in ten Americans are taking some form of psychiatric drug.

Many psychiatric and neurological disorders, such as dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, MS, autism, ADHD, depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorders, as well as other illnesses such as asthma and many autoimmune diseases are just symptoms of one main problem, of one root cause. That root cause is “rooted” in the gut. Many integrative doctors understand this and treat these illnesses by restoring the gut to full health and by detoxifying the body. Unfortunately, most mainstream doctors have not heard of this information yet.

Let’s look at the gut.

Your gut, the second brain

Our brain works with neurotransmitters to transmit messages from cell to cell within the brain and from brain to body organs. Our gut also produces neurotransmitters and hormones. It has a neural network that is so complex that it’s called the second brain. It comprises an estimated 500 million neurons—about five times as many as in the brain of a rat. It is no wonder really, since our brain and our gut develop out of the same fetal tissue. The head brain and the gut brain have a direct connection via the vagus nerve, one of the cranial nerves. The butterflies you feel in your stomach when you are nervous are transmitted by the vagus nerve from the brain to the gut. Interestingly, the gut sends a lot of signals to the head brain. About 90 percent of all signals travelling along the vagus nerve begin in the gut and end in the head and not vice versa as many have assumed.

The enteric nervous system, ENS as it is called, controls digestion. But in recent years, scientists have discovered that it also plays an important role in our physical and mental well- being. It can work both independently of and in conjunction with the brain in your head. The gut brain coordinates the release of digestive enzymes and the peristalsis (forward movement) of food, but it also coordinates the defense against foreign invaders by releasing histamine, for example, as we have seen in the chapter about allergies. In the case of food poisoning, the gut brain may induce diarrhea to get rid of toxins fast and coordinate with the head brain to induce vomiting as well.

Our ENS produces a wide range of hormones and around forty neurotransmitters of the same classes as those found in the brain. In fact, neurons in the gut are thought to generate as much dopamine as those in the head. Intriguingly, about 95 percent of the serotonin present in the body at any time is in the ENS. Dopamine and serotonin are the feel-good hormones, but they also have other gut-specific functions. Some scientists claim that the neurotransmitters from the gut brain don’t influence emotions in the head brain, but how do you feel after you ate comfort food such as mac and cheese? Pretty good I bet. What do you want to do when you are stressed? Eat fatty foods. That is because stress increases the hormone ghrelin in the gut, making you hungry, which in turn steps up the secretion of dopamine in the brain, making you feel good. Ghrelin also reduces anxiety and depression.

It is interesting that Alzheimer’s plaques and tangles are also found in the gut brain, and the so-called Lewy bodies found in Parkinson’s patients are equally found in the dopamine- producing neurons of the gut just like they are found in the dopamine-producing neurons of the head brain.

The microbiome in our gut

The gut is host to beneficial (and often pathogenic) bacteria. We have ten times more bacteria in our gut than all our cells in the body combined. All the bacteria in our gut are called the microbiome. You can imagine our gut like a large city with a great variety of people of all races living together and communicating together.

The composition of the good bacteria in your gut has an influence on your brain function. A study in 2011 found that when they gave mice a probiotic with a particular bacterium called Bifidobacterium longum, the mice had less anxiety-like behavior. The probiotic Lactobacillus rhamnosus had a marked effect on GABA in certain brain regions. GABA is a neurotransmitter that reduces stress and anxiety because it lowers the stress hormone cortisol. It also calms down overactive nerve transmissions.

A study in mice found that disruptions of the microbiome induced mice behavior that mimic human anxiety, depression, and even autism. In some cases, scientists restored normal behavior by treating their test subjects with certain strains of benign bacteria. When bacteria from normal mice were transferred to sterile mice, the sterile mice took on the behaviors of the donor mice. Timid mice became more confident, and exploratory mice became shy. Further research with mice showed that mice with autism-like behavior lack a certain strain of bacteria called Bacteroides fragilis. When the mice were fed this bacterium, their behavior normalized. Food therapy and probiotics could and should be used as a first-approach treatment for mood disorders. Unfortunately, political and economic pressures don’t want these connections examined. Imagine treating most psychiatric and autoimmune disorders with food and probiotics. The pharmaceutical and medical mafia would not make any money. As you read in part one of this book, the pharmaceutical industry has the power and the money to influence not only what is studied but also what gets published, what doctors are taught, what gets approved by the FDA, and what is forbidden by law. Their unrelenting greed is keeping research and natural treatments out of mainstream medicine. Then there are the doctors. Most are specialized in their particular field and keep a very myopic perspective on medicine. A psychiatrist is usually clueless about the workings of the rest of the body. The neurologist focuses on the nervous system and leaves the gut to the gastroenterologist. The entire medical system is divided into body parts, except for INTEGRATIVE medicine that looks at the connections between the body parts to find and cure the cause of symptoms. As the name says, integrative medicine integrates all body systems because, obviously, they are connected. We don’t exist as separate parts but as one. And that is what is keeping many people sick and making others sick.

The good bacteria in our gut serve many functions as the following table shows:

Your gut microbiome is not only your second brain but also your second liver. When your microbiome is in bad shape, your liver has to work more to eliminate toxins that the biome would normally eliminate. A healthy microbiome profoundly influences your immune system, preventing not only infections but also autoimmune diseases. The gut is a factory for essential nutrients including vitamins and neurotransmitters. It helps the endocrine (hormonal) system stay in balance, and it helps you get a good night’s sleep.

Let’s look at the normal digestion process:

Absorption and digestion begins immediately after ingesting food. The eaten foods are broken down into smaller molecules by the act of chewing and by enzymes from the salivary glands in the mouth, stomach, and the pancreas. Stomach acid and bile further help in breaking down food. These broken down molecules then come into contact with tubelike extensions in the gut mucosa, the villi, that are very particular in what molecules they let pass through. Some molecules pass through the membrane of the villi by passive diffusion; others need to be transported through actively. Once they pass through the epithelium of the villi, they encounter the immunologic defense system. This normally recognizes molecules that don’t belong there and captures them while letting through molecules it deems harmless. After passing the immune system’s test, the molecules are taken up by the lymphatic system and are transported to the circulatory system. If the molecules are recognized as foreign, the immune system prevents them from entering the circulatory system. In the event that they sneak by the immune tissues in the gut, the immune system will take care of them once they enter the bloodstream. The gut mucosa (that contains the villi) is a single layer of epithelial cells with a surface area of about 4,000 square feet. It is 200 times the surface area of the skin. In between epithelial cells, we find tight junctions. As the name says, these are junctions between the inside and the outside of the gut that are tightly closed. In the presence of inflammation and oxidative stress, these tight junctions are no longer tight and let unwanted molecules pass through. Seventy percent of the immune system is found on the other side of this mucosal layer in the form of lymphatic compartments. A massive immune response is then usually mounted to capture those molecules, and it is often the beginning of a food allergy and even autoimmune disease. This epithelial layer in the gut is like the blood-brain barrier that is supposed to keep unwanted molecules from passing into the brain. Researchers found that when the epithelial layer in the gut with its tight junctions is no longer “tight” and leaks, the blood-brain barrier tends to begin leaking too. This is one explanation why gut problems cause brain problems.

What causes the system to malfunction?

The malfunction that has the most significant influence on our mental (and general) health is dysbiosis. Dysbiosis is an imbalance in the microbiome where good bacteria are diminished and overwhelmed by pathogenic bacteria. There are several reasons for the development of dysbiosis.

One of them we looked at in the chapter about food allergies. It is the abnormal development of the microbiome in the first place right after birth due to caesarian birth, abnormal microbiome of the mother, and formula feeding.

A major reason for dysbiosis is the frequent use of antibiotics. Four out of five Americans receive an antibiotic every year. They make up the bulk of prescriptions for children under the age of ten. I agree that antibiotics are good to have in cases of dangerous bacterial infections. Unfortunately, they are also prescribed for the common cold and viral infections for which they are useless. In addition to prescribed antibiotics, we get them in our food, such as meat and dairy products, not only because the farm animals are stuffed full of them to treat and prevent infections but also because antibiotics help fatten up the animals. If animals get fat on antibiotics, wouldn’t we get fat on them too? The antibiotics diminish the good bacteria in the gut, giving the pathogenic bacteria the upper hand, particularly a strain called Clostridium difficile often found in the gut of autistic children.

Healthy people can usually cope with these pathogenic bacteria, but if someone is immune compromised, full of heavy metals, or suffers from other infections, they quickly become problematic.

Thanks to antibiotic-resistant bacteria like MRSA now threatening the lives of hospitalized patients, doctors are finally seeing the light that we must restrict the use of antibiotics to severe and dangerous infections. The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) published a list of infections that can usually heal without the use of antibiotics:

- Common cold

- Influenza

- Most coughs and bronchitis

- Most ear infections

- Most skin rashes

A diet high in sugar and wheat feeds the bad bacteria. Chlorine and heavy metals in water negatively impact the microbiome as well. Remember, they add chlorine to tap water to kill bacteria.

Birth control pills are linked to an increased risk of developing Crohn’s disease and other GI disorders, oxidative stress, insulin resistance, low thyroid hormones, and depletion of certain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They can cause inflammation in the gut, leading to leaky gut, allergies, autoimmune disease, and the whole vicious cycle we will look at up ahead.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)—Aleve, Ibuprofen, and others—cause inflammation in the gut that can lead to leaky gut.

Then there are over 100,000 approved chemicals we are exposed to. The CDC took biopsies of fat tissue from people and found that all of them contained dioxin, dichlorobenzene, xylene, and PCBs—all extremely carcinogenic chemicals. The Environmental Working Group (EWG), a group funded by donations, tested cord blood from newborn babies for toxins. The cord connects a fetus to the placenta and thereby to the mother’s blood supply. The cord blood of infants on average contained 200 toxins. All of them contained 100 of the 413 toxins tested for. Our grandparents grew up and lived in an era that was almost chemical free until about World War II. They were exposed to chemicals only afterwards. The younger generation, though, is exposed to them in utero. They are born full of toxins. Many of these toxins are known carcinogens. They are known to cause damage to the nervous system and cause developmental problems. It is impossible to know which ones cause what damage, so it is better to be cautious and limit your exposure to chemicals in your home, your car, and your diet.

Pesticides in your food are detrimental to gut bacteria. After all, pesticides were made to kill bug infections in plants. They are also very damaging to mitochondria. You will read about mitochondrial dysfunction a little later in this chapter.

GMOs are a huge disruption to our gut health. Some GMO food plants are engineered to produce their own pesticide. When you eat these GMO foods, you are placing a pesticide factory squarely in your gut and killing your gut bacteria. In addition, GMO crops are resistant to the weed killer RoundUp, so farmers spray these crops with metric tons worth of RoundUp. Wheat is usually sprayed a few days before harvest. Obviously, this wheat will be soaked in RoundUp when it is processed into flour. Glyphosate, the chemical in RoundUp, blocks detoxifying enzymes in the gut, making it much harder for the body to get rid of chemicals and overtaxing the liver and kidneys. Workers in sugar-cane fields sprayed with RoundUp in Central and South America are dying from kidney failure. A study published in December 2013 compared the use of RoundUp with the incidence of celiac disease from 1990 to 2010, and they found a stunning correlation. Celiac disease is caused, among other things, by gut inflammation due to disruption of the microbiome. So this finding really is not that surprising. Beware that about 90 percent of processed foods contain GMO corn or GMO soy unless it is labeled as non-GMO or certified organic. The label “natural” means nothing and allows food to contain GMO as well as pesticide-ridden ingredients.

In summary, the microbiome can be damaged from the beginning by being born to a mother with an unhealthy biome, being born by C-section, and being fed milk formula instead of breast milk. It is also damaged by liver and pancreas dysfunction, unhealthy diet (sugar, fructose), nonorganic diet, chlorinated tap water, GMO food, and antibiotics.

The presence of pathogenic bacteria getting the upper hand has multiple deleterious effects because they either produce toxic substances or force the body to use up nutrients that then are missing elsewhere. They usually cause massive inflammation in the gut that can destroy the thin epithelial layer that serves as a barrier to unwanted molecules from food, toxins, pathogenic invaders, and more. This in turn causes a massive immune response against those invaders with secretion of pro- inflammatory substances (cytokines) that again not only cause inflammation in the gut but also in the brain and elsewhere. Remember that inflammation is a prime cause for heart disease. The body considers pathogenic bacteria an infection, and it mounts an all-out attack, including the release of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenalin. The constant presence of bad bacteria causes a constant release of cortisol, which in turn causes atherosclerosis and obesity around the waist as we saw in the chapter about heart disease.

There are other causes of mental dysfunction that originate in the gut besides dysbiosis and pathogenic bacteria. Let’s look at some of the mechanisms involved in autism, schizophrenia, depression, and anxiety.

One major food item that causes frequent problems is gluten from wheat products. Some have gluten sensitivity. This means that the innate immune system fights gluten directly, causing inflammation inside and outside of the gut. Gluten also tends to open tight junctions, causing a leaky gut. At the same time, it opens the blood-brain barrier, exposing the brain to potentially dangerous and harmful substances.

Then there is celiac disease that involves the innate and the adaptive immune system to fight gluten. In celiac disease, the body makes antibodies against parts of gluten. These antibodies will turn around and also attack tissues of the body, making it an autoimmune disease. In both gluten sensitivity and celiac disease, it is possible not to have any symptoms of the gut, but it can affect joints, bones, the heart, the thyroid, and the cerebellum. The antibodies to gluten can affect a protein called synapsin I. This protein is responsible for the formation of brain synapses and the release of neurotransmitters. When synapsin I is attacked and destroyed by these autoantibodies, the formation of new synapses and release of neurotransmitters is impaired, causing various neurological and psychological problems.

Untreated celiac disease can cause seizures, ataxia, and psychiatric problems such as psychosis. Ataxia means there is no voluntary coordination of muscle movement, causing gait abnormalities. Patients are usually not able to find their nose with their fingertip and have trouble walking. These muscle movements are controlled by nerve cells in the cerebellum, a part of the brain that is at the lowest point before the cervical spine begins. In the cerebellum, we find Purkinje cells that control the flow of information like traffic lights control the flow of traffic. Antibodies against gluten attack these Purkinje cells and thereby disrupt the coordination, precision, and timing of nerve impulses needed for fine motor control. Thirty to 70 percent of people with untreated celiac disease suffer from depression, irritability, and reduced performance in school, often without any GI symptoms.

Even if the immune system is not involved with gluten, there is an intrinsic toxicity to gluten, and it can impact thought, functions, and behavior without the diagnosis of celiac disease. Elimination of gluten in the diet improves schizophrenia and autism symptoms.

Food allergies also cause symptoms of ADD, ADHD, and autism. The mast cells that release histamine in the immediate allergic reaction to food are found in excess of ten times the normal amount in autistic children. This is called mastocytosis. Whenever a food allergen shows up, the release of histamine is tenfold compared to healthy children. This causes inflammation, leaky gut, cytokine storm, and nerve-brain inflammation. This turns into a vicious cycle of allergy to food—inflammation—leaky gut, more allergies to more foods, and so on.

Another food substance that causes problems is casein, which is found in cow’s milk. Casein is metabolized to beta-casomorphin 7. As the name implies, it is a morphine or opiate-like substance that passes through the blood-brain barrier. And, in fact, opiate- like substances are found in great amounts in the urine of autistic children and schizophrenics. Not only is the presence of opiates messing with brain functions, but this metabolite also decreases one of the most important antioxidants in the body, glutathione. This increases oxidative stress, causing permanent modifications in cell development in the brain and cell death. There are two kinds of cow’s milk, A1 and A2. What milk she gives depends on the genes of the cow. Most cows carry the gene for A1 milk, but some cows now being bred carry the gene for A2 milk. Both contain the casein protein, but there is a difference of one amino acid in the protein chain. The casein of A2 milk does not break down into casomorphin, and A2 milk contains no lactose. As of this writing, a New Zealand company is introducing A2 milk in the state of California and will hopefully expand their distribution to the rest of the country.

There is an interesting correlation between autism and schizophrenia. Both affect about 1 percent of the population, both affect men four times as much as women, and both have high opiates in the urine, IgG antibodies to casein, and 85 percent antibodies to gluten.

Let’s look at the influence of a few important pathogenic bacteria.