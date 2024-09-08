German Version: https://legitim.ch/ich-kaufte-coca-cola-diet-coca-cola-pepsi-evian-und-fiji-wasser-und-legte-jeweils-einen-tropfen-unter-das-dunkelfeld-mikroskop/

I went out and bought Coca Cola, Diet Coca Cola, Pepsi, Evian and Fiji water and put a drop each under the dark field microscope. I also bought three brands of pure Coconut water: Iberia, Zico and 100 Pure. And I examined the blood of another steak.

Coca Cola

Here is a photo and video of a drop of regular Coca Cola. The photo shows streaks made out of dots. The video shows some of them moving around as well as a structure that looks like a hydrogel.

Diet Coca Cola

There were no moving dots, but a big dark blob with colored dots inside. I’m not sure if that’s a hydrogel.

Pepsi

Pepsi contained hydrogels and filaments:

Evian

Evian had a few structures that look like hydrogels:

Fiji Water

I found one structure in Fiji water that definitely doesn’t belong in water and looks like a hydrogel:

Another Grassfed Organic Steak

I also examined another defrosted steak of a grassfed cow and found a hydrogel being built by moving quantum dots.

The three different coconut waters I examined had neither hydrogels nor quantum dots.

So we better stop drinking sodas and switch to pure coconut water. Personally, I don’t drink sodas but need to find a monkey to get the coconuts down from my palm tree so I can “milk” them.

Fresh coconut water from the coconut off my coconut palm

Addendum: Some readers asked to see the pictures of the coconut waters.

Following is the Iberia brand. The tiny dots are in the slide. The bright streaks I saw in all coconut water but also in bottled water as well as tap water.

The photo below is Zico brand.

The last one is 100 Pure brand.

Today I took some suggestions and questions from readers and examined Fiji water from the same bottle as above after boiling it. I found an older bottle of Fiji water from before 2020. I examined my well water and then water from the tap after running through my whole house reverse osmosis system. I will present the findings in my next Substack.

Note about your comments: I read them all and I appreciate your questions and suggestions. Unfortunately I don’t have time to respond to all of them as I’m doing this research besides my regular work, advising the detox clinic that’s hopefully about to open soon, and taking care of my little sister who has Down Syndrome as well as my house and vegetable garden.