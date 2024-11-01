The Reveal goes much further than any other of his books in uncovering the nature of reality. The chapters beginning with Plasma physics connect knowledge and research from different areas of science to explain how apparent solid things including all life come into being.

I noticed that when I tried to grasp the science of it all with my left brain, it was difficult to truly understand it. Reading it again without trying to understand the details, the right brain kicked in and an image formed of a whole that made the concept clear of how it all fits and works together. The literal image was a scene from a Star Trek Voyager episode called Demon Planet. The planet is a toxic uninhabitable planet with an intelligent magma like goo that turns into whatever it comes into contact with. The goo becomes the crew of Voyager. It’s not an exact analogy to plasma but comes close to portraying the concept of it.

This image reminded me of the description of plasma in the book which has innate intelligence and turns into everything that exists in the “time and space” we perceive though plasma is invisible to us in its unmanifested state. Robert Temple whom David refers to states we, animal and plant life are plasma beings. Plasma is the base medium of everything in not only our reality (frequency band) but also in the Astral dimension.

The Reveal explains how Plasma manifests into things we can see and how it can be directed but also has innate intelligence and can even be considered an inorganic living matter, which reminds me of another Star Trek episode of The Next Generation Series called Inorganic Life. Crystals appear that turn out to be inorganic life. And yes, I am a Star Trek fan since the early 70ies.

It reveals the source where plasma is controlled from and how micro- and nanoparticles in the form of crystals in plasma can self-assemble to form structures just like the nanoparticles in the fake Covid vaccines. I would add that our consciousness too has the ability to direct plasma to manifest into whatever we want, and I believe this is where the law of attraction comes in.

The book further goes into the electrical nature of the universe, planets all the way down to our bodies and DNA that uses electricity to receive and emit information within the cell but also with the simulation field. The electrical currents form an electromagnetic field around the body that we call the aura. Messing with the electromagnetic field and nature of the body opens the possibility of causing disease, interrupting the communication between the left and right brain hemisphere, which I’m sure is being done purposely with the help of EMF inundation by cell phone towers, and more importantly low orbit satellites (thank you Mr. Musk).

The Reveal reveals from where body programs are directed and how the electromagnetic nature of the body is exploited to do just that. The same mechanism is true for Earth according to the “as above, so below” rule. There are DNA like helical filaments that rotate and spin in plasma and serve to store and communicate information just like our DNA. It’s another example of as above, so below.

The implications of these revelations are massive from understanding from where our reality is being not only manipulated but created to discovering the reason for the reincarnation washing machine as I call it. I have read many books on the subject years ago and asked the same questions David asks such as how do you learn lessons if you forget what you learned last time around the wash cycle. If we know everything already “on the other side” why do we have to learn anything at all? Another thing that bothered me was the hierarchy of elders and so-called masters dressed in different colored robes (uniforms with rank) that near death experiencers speak about and people who were led to experience their in-between lives through hypnosis.

The Reveal describes literal cloud computing by the Kordylewski clouds at the same distance as the moon made from intelligent plasma and makes sense of the concept of Akashic records.

The Reveal reveals the big secrets the cult and its masters in the lower Astral such as Yaldebaoth (read the book to find out more) are desperately trying to keep from us because they know humanity will be able to begin directing their reality and wake up from the induced dream most of us are still dreaming as daily drudgery. That’s when this nightmare will end and the very distorted consciousness Yaldebaoth can go f….itself.

David explains how and why the Mainstream Alternative Media, the MAM, has been co-opted to be the gatekeepers of this information, incessantly turning out old news that keeps their follower’s focus on the minutia of elections, Covid abuses and the gofers Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and others and far away from what reality is from a higher level viewpoint that can and will bring down this control system for good.

Many people on Twitter/X keep complaining that David isn’t offering any solutions. The Reveal reveals the solution (which he has been talking and writing about for ages BTW). It’s basically the last chapter. The solution doesn’t need more than one chapter as it is quite simple once one understands the nature of reality as we can know it currently. To find out what it is, read the book.

The Reveal connects the dots of very different and seemingly unconnected aspects in our lives consistently from the beginning through the end of the book.

In summary I recommend everyone who wants to get “outta here” or rather stop dreaming this nightmare read The Reveal. And this recommendation has nothing to do with David mentioning me and my Substack on three pages in the latter part of the book where he connects what we know about Graphene Oxide/Polymers from the Covid jabs with low orbit satellites to connect us to a hive mind controlled by AI cloud computing.

Get the book at https://shop.davidicke.com/us/product/the-reveal/

The e-book and Audiobook is available on Amazon.

