Just in time for my 60th birthday in January I received David’s latest book, The Roadmap, in the mail which I just finished reading. He has written extensively detailed books which I have read almost all these past 27 years. They detail the machinations that have been happening on our planet for the past thousands of years, diving into the nature of our reality and beyond and providing evidence of what is happening. He has been spot on with his warnings of what the ultimate agenda is and it’s now blatantly and obviously happening in front of our noses if we have eyes to see, ears to hear, an open mind overriding existing belief systems and critical thinking skills.

Seeing the Tapestry

In The Roadmap, he pulls together all the agendas going on into one big tapestry connecting them so the reader can see where they are leading. Most people focus on various news items but fail to view these from a higher viewpoint thereby not seeing how they all connect. David is a master dot connector and paints the big picture. He describes the structure by which humans are ruled by a few by employing a pyramidal structure or a proverbial spider’s web. Once you see the control system in charge of education, media, finance, science, official history and many more aspects of life you discover that it’s always the same entities sitting on top of the pyramid dictating to the lower, less informed levels what will be done. The top-down hierarchy rules by imposition and acquiescence which happen because of fear of consequences. At the lower levels the fear is of losing one’s job, at higher levels it’s the fear of being exposed after they were enticed to participate in satanic pedophile activities (Epstein was one part of it). At even higher levels it’s the fear of what would be done to loved ones or themselves (they become the “suicided” ones) and at the higher level it’s even fear of what will be done to them once they leave the body and end up in the realm of the demonic astral dimension, an eternity in hell so to speak.

At first glance it can be discouraging knowing all this as it appears that all the power and control is in the hands of the few who are dictating everything. The information explaining who is behind the agendas (ultimately a non-human force one dimension over), what they are doing in the hidden which is not so hidden anymore since the release of more Epstein files, seems dire and overwhelming. We need to know these things though so we can see the big picture David is laying out for us, so we stop trusting and believing “authority”. This is a prerequisite to start taking our power back. Once you read on you discover that there is a way out of this. The three most important chapters in my opinion are “AI Dystopia” and the last two chapters, “Breaking the Spell” and “Final Thought”. The AI Dystopia chapter explains how the imminent takeover of the human mind by AI cloud computing can happen by what was injected into our bodies with the Covid jabs and meanwhile many other injectables, by what is dumped on us by Geoengineering in combination with certain frequencies that are planned to be rolled out with 6G and beyond. This technology was and is being installed to take over our thoughts and emotions and turn us into Borg automatons. This is the main reason researchers and doctors around the world (not enough of us yet) are working to find ways to remove this technology from the body, which is what I have been working on these past five years as well.

The Perceptual Hijack and Belief Systems

One of the major tools the global cult uses to divide and rule us is the control of our perceptions and thus belief systems using education and the media. It puts us into boxes of beliefs which I wrote about in July 2024:

David has been explaining for many years and again in The Roadmap that being stuck in a belief prevents us from discovering the truth, the nature of our reality, of our very existence but also from digging into the background of certain people, seeing the false flags and the false narratives and it limits the sense of the possible. The cult doesn’t care what we believe as long as we believe something fervently enough to stop us from investigating further because humans tend to ignore information that goes against their particular beliefs. One major belief system is religion which David shows in the book to be a fabrication based on thin air with no archeological evidence as detailed in books written by Jewish archeological researchers. Common sense alone should get one thinking about the impossibility of certain bible stories. To read who was behind the story of Christianity, read the chapters on religion with a mind wide open and then do your own research for example by consulting the researched books David mentions.

Another major belief system that is currently serving as a big divide is Left vs. Right in politics. Once people realize that both sides are controlled by the same force, the divide becomes meaningless. The cult is playing both sides off against each other to further the agenda of ultimately installing a technocracy run by AI. The cult has no borders as it is everywhere and has control of every country and its politicians and state actors behind the politicians that are always there running things. The Left in England is doing the same as the Right in America because both are controlled from above. The so-called alternative media (not all of them, but the big stars on X) would have criticized many things that the Trump administration is doing had they been done by the Biden administration. Just because their side is doing it, it suddenly makes it OK. It’s disheartening to me when people who generally see through many agendas still think in Democrat versus Republican mindsets defending “their hero” in the White House and just won’t go to a higher viewpoint. We need to go higher and take an Eagle eye’s view of what is going on or we only see the dots and not the tapestry of where this is leading and who is behind it. The eagle eye view allows us to see where each agenda puzzle pieces fit and even to predict what they might do next and to what outcome. The release of the Epstein files of which only a little was released I think, shows the atrocities committed by people in politics and business who have been dictating what the population must do and can’t do. Why do we let such people rule over us? Why do we trust them to have our best interests at heart? Ignorance for one thing, but also a belief system telling them that such atrocities can’t be happening and such people would never do that. That is because people with that belief system would never do that. That doesn’t mean that these psychopaths don’t do it.

The good news

The last two chapters focus on the nature of who we are and how this realization is the way out of this dystopian nightmare. We are infinite awareness, consciousness, an emanation or spark of divine source of everything, ultimately unconditional love or as David puts it, we are all that is, ever has been and can be. Thus, we are creators and we create everything in our life, usually from subconscious beliefs installed since childhood. David inspires us to analyze our belief systems and throw out perceptions that have been externally imposed on us since childhood which we then internalized but are not really ours. It doesn’t take money or technology to do that. We can all do it if we take a little time, are honest with ourselves and employ our critical thinking skills. Once we do this, we can begin creating consciously and this is what the controllers are most afraid of. This is why they need to control all the media and education; employ toxic food, air and water, various frequencies to try and keep us disconnected from our infinite self, unaware of who we are and the power we have while installing perceptions and belief systems in us to create the dystopian world they want for them as they can’t create it themselves. This means we are creating the dystopian world. This also means we can create something very different that serves all of us. Despite of all the stuff they do to keep us down, more of us are connecting to our infinite self and realizing what is happening. The demon’s continued existence depends on them keeping us ignorant. We need not fear them. They fear us because once we realize and use our power, their system comes down. The more of us take back our perceptions and begin creating consciously and benevolently the stronger the field we are all connected to reverberates with this information, thus spreading it to many others, creating an ever-increasing wave of us doing the same and collapsing the dystopian nightmare. Ultimately the goal is to collapse the matrix, the illusion we live in and get back to prime reality. To learn more about the matrix, I refer to David’s trilogy, The Trap, The Dream and The Reveal.

In Conclusion

I wrote in the title that this book will go down in history but as what? Currently I see two possibilities. One, is that it will become the most censored and banned book and anyone who has a copy will be punished while humanity sleep walks into an AI controlled dystopian nightmare of slavery, incarcerated in 15 minute smart cities, told what they can and can’t buy, eat, say, where to work, where they can and may not go and worst of all, having their thoughts and emotions input directly by AI. This is the ultimate goal by the non human force that controls its human puppets in political and corporate positions.

The second possibility, which I favor and believe can happen, is that the book will go down as the ultimate key to human freedom, actually freedom of every divine spark living on this planet run by crazies. This is the book in which David pulls all the information together we need to know to understand what is happening and shows a way out everybody can take. This is what everything is about at the ultimate level of existence. We are the ones that can bring down the control matrix and prevent divine sparks from having to reincarnate into this hell hole again and again but gain the freedom that comes with being all possibility and infinite awareness. We can then choose to experience different lives, existences in places and as beings/avatars of our choosing.

Infinity is calling. We must open ourselves to hear it!

To get the book, go to www.davidicke.com. It’s available on Amazon, but do you really want to feed one of the monsters involved in creating the dystopia? Amazon takes up to 25% off the top from book sales and the people who actually do all the work of research, writing and promoting it as well as paying for the printing costs usually get less than Amazon gets.

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