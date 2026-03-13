Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

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Merry Edwards's avatar
Merry Edwards
2d

I was gifted David's book I am free I am me around 2019. At first I couldn't believe it. Then covid happened and I saw that he really knew what he was writing. I can't wait to read this one.

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
2d

Two beautiful birds of a feather!

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