Today is Thanksgiving Day in the USA. It’s a day where we are grateful for all the bounty we have in our life. It’s a day of gratitude, an emotion that can lift us higher, change our vibration to come nearer to who we really are. We are divine sparks inhabiting a body.

We receive what we put out. When we put out anger, we encounter angry people. When we put out worry, we end up in worrisome circumstances. When we put out gratitude, we encounter grateful people. When we put out love, we meet loving people.

Isn’t it better to be in good spirits, grateful for the people and circumstances in our lives than having a “bah humbug” attitude like Scrooge? Why only go into grateful mode once a year? Why not try to be grateful every day for something that happens like a warm breeze, the sun glistening on freshly fallen snow, someone smiling, saying thank you or just a simple hello?

We all have something to be grateful for. I’m grateful for the family and friends in my life. I’m grateful to be living in Florida. I’m grateful for the food that grows in my garden, the few bees left to pollinate my plants, the sunny blue sky on the few days we’re not being sprayed by chemtrails. I’m grateful to be able to do the work I came into this life to do. I’m even grateful for the bad things that happened in my life as I wouldn’t be where I’m today if they hadn’t happend. And I’m grateful to you, my dear readers.

What are you grateful for?

Happy Thanksgiving!