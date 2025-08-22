During Covid it became obvious that some medical professionals are not much more than henchmen for the evil agenda drivers to kill, maim and control humanity. They practically incarcerated patients in hospital rooms, forced toxic pharmaceuticals on them, stuck ventilator tubes down their throats after knocking them out with narcotics and benzodiazepines, issued DNR orders and preventing contact with family members. Drugged, poisoned and incarcerated, sometimes tied down to the hospital bed, many died alone. If that wasn’t bad enough they then pressured patients into taking the Covid bioweapon jabs.

Others are just following orders, afraid of the consequences if they don’t to the detriment of their patients and others are simply completely brainwashed and don’t do any research into the claims fed to them by big pharma from their earliest days in medical schools to continuing education conferences and magazines such as Medscape. See a good example here:

https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/vaccine-skepticism-spreading-you-can-turn-tide-2025a1000lj2?ecd=WNL_mdpls_250819_mscpedit_publ_etid7652636&uac=163675MZ&spon=42&impID=7652636

I don’t discount the possibility that many of them genuinely believe they are helping their patients. They are simply misguided, uninformed and in a state of mind that will prevent them from ever looking in the mirror and at information contrary to their belief system. What I call them out for is dismissing information when it is presented to them and then continuing the path of destroying their patient’s health. I have met such colleagues who flat out told me I can send them the information, but they won’t read it.

When RFK Jr. changed the recommendations for Covid jabs, he was sued by several medical associations and a pregnant medical doctor:

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American College of Physicians (ACP), American Public Health Association (APHA), Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Massachusetts Public Health Alliance (MPHA), Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), and a pregnant physician, filed suit in American Academy of Pediatrics v. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts to defend vaccine policy, and to put an end to the Secretary’s assault on science, public health and evidence-based medicine.

Plaintiffs in the case are suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Secretary Kennedy for acting arbitrarily and capriciously when he unilaterally changed Covid-19 vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant people. Secretary Kennedy has also unjustly dismissed 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and appointed replacements who have historically espoused anti-vaccine viewpoints. This committee has proceeded to undermine the science behind vaccine recommendations. The lawsuit asks for preliminary and permanent injunctions to enjoin Secretary Kennedy’s rescissions of Covid vaccine recommendations and a declaratory judgment pronouncing the change in recommendations as unlawful.

“This administration is an existential threat to vaccination in America, and those in charge are only just getting started. If left unchecked, Secretary Kennedy will accomplish his goal of ridding the United States of vaccines, which would unleash a wave of preventable harm on our nation’s children,” said Richard H. Hughes IV, partner at Epstein Becker Green and lead counsel for the plaintiffs. “The professional associations for pediatricians, internal medicine physicians, infectious disease physicians, high-risk pregnancy physicians, and public health professionals will not stand idly by as our system of prevention is dismantled. This ends now.”

Source: https://www.idsociety.org/news--publications-new/articles/2025/leading-medical-professional-societies-patient-sue-hhs-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.--for-unlawful-unilateral-vaccine-changes

It has become abundantly clear to anybody who wants to look that the Covid jabs (and others) are toxic bioweapons that have killed millions and harmed billions worldwide. They continue to kill 5000 people per week according to actuaries of life insurance companies. Yet these doctors keep pushing the jabs.

More recently a few articles appeared in Medscape criticizing the cessation of water fluoridation:

A Cardiologist’s Cri de Coeur for Keeping Fluoride in Water

Melissa Walton-Shirley, MD

In 1728, in “Le Chirurgien Dentiste” (The Surgeon Dentist), Pierre Fauchard — widely regarded as the father of modern dentistry — referred to significant frustrations from the “rise of people who without theory or experience” and “without principles or method” degraded the practice of dentistry.

Today we face similar frustrations as America stands on the precipice of discontinuing water fluoridation. This deconstruction of dental decay prevention will exert a negative effect on the cardiovascular health of our nation. I will make the cardiology case for water fluoridation referencing scientific studies, dental experts, and George Washington’s dentures. Why Cardiologists Should Care About Cavities and Fluoridation

The evidence linking dental maladies to vascular disease is overwhelming to me. Beyond tooth loss, dental pain and the inability to masticate for nutrition, periodontal disease is associated with a 3.5 fold increase in atherosclerosis and an increase in the risk for acute cardiovascular events.

You can continue reading the rest here: https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/cardiologists-cri-de-coeur-keeping-fluoride-water-2025a1000k46?_gl=1*10l4vnf*_gcl_au*MTM2MjU0NzcyLjE3NTQ4NTM2OTk.

She goes on to write that periodontal disease and infection are a cause of heart attacks which is true. She writes about children in an area rich in Fluoride who don’t develop dental decay. In the entire article though she doesn’t once distinguish naturally occurring calcium fluoride found in soil and consequently in spring water and the synthetic sodium fluoride used to fluoridate water which is toxic.

The synthetic sodium fluoride is a most devastating by-product of the aluminum industry. It’s considered a toxic waste product. The government and the industry knew that the expansion of aluminum production would increase the release of the toxic waste product fluoride. Back then, the main company producing aluminum was ALCOA. The industry and the government didn’t want to deal with lawsuits, bad publicity, expensive toxic waste cleanup, and everything that goes with producing toxic waste. So, a mass publicity stunt was launched to convince the public that fluoride was not only harmless but also actually good for them.

In the 1920s Andrew W. Mellon was the treasury secretary, and he had jurisdiction over the US Public Health Service. He was also the founder and major stockholder of ALCOA. He stepped down in 1931 when a dentist who worked for the US Public Health Service was dispatched to towns whose water wells contained high levels of natural fluoride to examine if there were any ill effects. He reported that while the people had lower levels of cavities, their teeth were discolored and eroded. The Kettering Laboratory of the University of Cincinnati specialized in investigating the hazards of industrial waste. Their research into the safety of fluoride was largely funded by the aluminum industry giant ALCOA. Of course, their research showed that fluoride was completely safe. Their research became a sort of monopoly. The book published by their lead researcher became an international reference manual in lawsuits.

Gerald J. Cox, a scientist funded by ALCOA, announced that fluoride would prevent tooth decay in children and that it should be added to the water supply of the entire nation. The only research he did was to give some rats fluoride and check if their rate of cavities was reduced.

In 1944 the Journal of the American Dental Association reported that 1.6 to 4 parts per million (ppm) of fluoride in water caused 50 percent of adults to need dentures in the future. They also stated: “Drinking water containing as little as 1.2 ppm fluoride will cause developmental disturbances. We cannot run the risk of producing such serious systemic disturbances. The potentialities for harm outweigh those for good.”

Another study on 400,000 students found that just one part per million of fluoride caused tooth decay in 25 percent of students. Yet the industry convinced lead doctors and dentists of the benefits of fluoride and thus prevented any future lawsuits of people claiming that they suffered damage from fluoride. With this stroke, they also managed not having to pay for toxic waste cleanup but could, in fact, sell it at a profit to municipal water plants all over the country.

The dangers of fluoride in your body

Only about half of the fluoride ingested can be expelled by healthy kidneys. The other half accumulates in the body. It’s found in teeth, bone tissue, and the pineal gland. In people with impaired kidney function, the accumulation is higher due to the lower excretion capability of the kidneys.

In children’s teeth, fluoride causes dental fluorosis, a discoloration of the teeth found in large numbers in certain cities with water fluoridation.

Pineal gland concentrations were measured at 330 parts per million. Thanks to the research by the University of Surrey in England in 1997, we know that more fluoride accumulates in the pineal gland than in any other soft tissue of the body. The pineal gland secretes the sleep hormone melatonin at night. Melatonin is not only responsible for proper sleep but also for the onset of puberty, and it is a free-radical fighter protecting your brain from oxidation. The lack of melatonin causes insomnia, which in turn can increase your risk for Alzheimer’s disease, depression, adrenal fatigue, obesity, and so much more. The New York Times published an article in 2006 about the record sales of prescription sleeping pills in the United States. One of the most frequent complaints in doctors’ offices is the inability to sleep. In 2009 it was reported that sales of prescription sleeping pills climbed 7 percent in one year, while sales of prescription antidepressants jumped 15 percent!

Fluoride accumulation in the pineal gland causes calcification and damages the cells responsible for making and secreting melatonin.

The researchers in Surrey examined the effect of fluoride on rats and found markedly reduced melatonin levels and early puberty onset in female rats.

Unfortunately, though bad enough, fluoride has far worse consequences than calcification of the pineal gland and fluorosis.

Fluoride lowers children’s IQ. This is no joke. Harvard University published a meta-analysis recently stating, among other things:

Findings from our meta-analyses of 27 studies published over 22 years suggest an inverse association between high fluoride exposure and children’s intelligence... The results suggest that fluoride may be a developmental neurotoxicant that affects brain development at exposures much below those that can cause toxicity in adults …

In 2005 Lita Lee, Ph.D. published the paper “Fluoride – A Modern Toxic Waste” stating:

“Yiamouyiannis’ book, ‘Fluoride, The Aging Factor,’ documents the cumulative effect of tissue damage by fluoride, commonly seen as aging (collagen damage), skin rashes and acne, gastrointestinal disorders, and many other conditions, including osteoporosis. The U.S. Center for Disease Control and the Safe Water Foundation reported that 30,000 to 50,000 excess deaths occur in the United States each year in areas in which the water contains only one ppm fluoride.

“… Fluoride suppresses the immune system: Fluoride inhibits the movement of white blood cells by 70%, thereby decreasing their ability to reach their target. Yiamouyiannis cites 15 references in his pamphlet, Lifesavers Guide to Fluoridation, that document immunosuppressive effects of as little as 10% of the amount of fluoride used in fluoridated water … Immunosuppressive effects run the gamut, from a cold that won’t go away to increased risk of cancer and other infectious diseases.”

Following is a list of health problems which studies showed were caused by Fluoride:

– Disrupted collagen synthesis – Hyperactivity/Lethargy (could there be a link to the epidemic of ADD/ADHD?) – Bone fractures – Insomnia – Depression – Low thyroid function – Bone cancer and other cancers – Dementia, Alzheimer’s disease – Inhibition of antibody formation, disturbance of white blood cells, aka low immune function – Premature puberty in girls (more and more 8 year old girls reach puberty) – Low sperm, infertility in men

Dr. Dean Burke, who co-founded the US National Cancer Institute in 1937, equates the fluoridation of drinking water with public murder. He referred to a study comparing the cancer rate of ten cities with water fluoridation with ten cities without water fluoridation. The study found an abrupt increase in cancers two years after water fluoridation began.

A lot of this information was known in 1985 when the EPA decided to double the fluoride dose poured into city drinking water. The EPA’s Office of Drinking Water chief toxicologist, who also worked for the Surgeon General’s office, Dr. William Marcus, as well as many colleagues, researched the safety of water fluoridation and concluded that it was not safe at the proposed levels. The EPA overruled the scientists and fired Dr. Marcus for not backing down from his position.

I wrote about this in my book Meet Your Killers and I didn’t need a crystal ball or special access to discover this information. It’s readily available to anybody who is looking for it. So why didn’t this doctor do any research on this before writing the article for Medscape? Too busy? Too lazy? Too indoctrinated? Or maybe getting some pockets filled by the drivers of sickness?

In Conclusion

Doctors who are still pushing vaccines and fluoride and many countless other harmful procedures and concoctions are on the wrong side of history as were the doctors in the Nazi death camps experimenting on the prisoners. The medical profession was among the first to follow Hitlers orders to kill undesirables such as Down Syndrome children and adults, people with disabilities, epilepsy and many other conditions. They were the first to follow orders during the fake Covid plandemic and killed thousands of patients. No wonder trust in the medical profession is at an all time low, but now they are complaining about it. They brought it on themselves.

They should maybe read what happened to their colleagues at the Nüremberg trials:

https://dirkdeklein.net/2024/06/02/u-s-a-v-karl-brandt-et-al-the-doctors-trial/

We must be discerning though. Not every doctor is an idiot or a monster. There are good doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who fight for their patients despite being threatened with losing their license. They can be mostly found in the realm of alternative and natural medicine. You find them in organisations such as www.acam.org, www.icimed.com and among naturopathic doctors.

