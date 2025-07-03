I just received an email from Medscape with new topics. One of them is titled:

Clinicians Must ‘Do the Work’ to Combat Vaccine Hesitancy

You can watch the short video here:

https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/clinicians-must-do-work-combat-vaccine-hesitancy-2025a1000gbm?ecd=wnl_tp10_daily_250702_MSCPEDIT_etid7539002&uac=163675MZ&impID=7539002

Summary

The three experts share strategies for addressing vaccine hesitancy in clinical practice. Dr Savoy points out that true vaccine opposition is rare and cautions doctors about interpreting hesitancy as resistance. Dr Offit contextualizes parental concerns, noting that children in the US receive up to 25 inoculations early in life, many for diseases parents have never seen, delivered via biological agents that may be poorly understood. Dr Jacobson adds practical guidance for increasing vaccination rates, recommending that clinicians proactively track immunization schedules and address vaccine hesitancy as it first surfaces.

Key Takeaways:

Many individuals who express concern around vaccines are hesitant, not resistant, and it is important not to conflate the two when talking with patients and parents.

Vaccine hesitancy is understandable given the number and nature of early-childhood immunizations.

Clinicians should proactively identify when vaccines are due, understand true vs false contraindications, and address vaccine hesitancy as it arises.

After all the death and disability that the Covid bioweapons have caused and are still causing I think it is disgusting how little informed these physicians are. But it’s not only the Covid shots causing death and health destruction but also most other vaccines. They speak about adjuvans, yes the toxic metals, the aborted fetal tissue, the formaldehyde and now the graphene oxide and lipid nano particles and they actually are not concerned about them. Some of them they don’t know about I am sure. They don’t know that vaccines have never been tested against a true placebo, like saline instead of the same crap they put into the vaccines but without the attenuated infectious particles.

They want parents to say how they would go about studying the vaccines causing autism. The CDC did the study and then hid it. These doctors are so uninformed they should not be practicing medicine.

If your doctor is still pushing vaccines, it is high time to change doctors.