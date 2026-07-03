Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
4d

Touching.

Germany is the West, the Gestapo West, and the Jewish Controlled Fief-dumb:

Weaponizing Civil Death to Crush Dissidents (w/ Hüseyin Doğru) | The Chris Hedges Report

The sanctioning of German journalist Hüseyin Dogru establishes a new precedent in the West's repression of anti-imperialist speech.

https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/weaponizing-civil-death-to-crush

Good luck to Reiner, for sure.

I'll skip the ketchup, the vegetative state of Raygun Ronald. Reiner could have left that war criminal out of his letter!

Direct Military Conflicts and Interventions:

Invasion of Grenada (1983): In response to a violent coup by hard-line Marxist elements, U.S. forces launched Operation Urgent Fury, removing the revolutionary government and installing a provisional, U.S.-friendly administration.

Deployment to Lebanon (1982–1984): U.S. Marines were deployed as part of a multinational peacekeeping force during the Lebanese Civil War. Following the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut, Reagan withdrew all remaining forces.

Air Strikes against Libya (1986): Following a terrorist bombing of a West Berlin discotheque linked to Libyan intelligence, U.S. warplanes launched Operation El Dorado Canyon, heavily bombing targets in Tripoli and Benghazi.

Proxy Wars and Covert Actions:

Nicaragua and the Iran-Contra Affair: The Reagan administration trained, armed, and funded the "Contra" guerrillas seeking to overthrow Nicaragua's leftist Sandinista government. When Congress passed the Boland Amendments banning this aid, administration officials secretly sold weapons to Iran to fund the Contras. This scandal, the Iran-Contra affair, became the biggest political crisis of Reagan's presidency.

Afghanistan: The CIA provided covert military and financial support, notably through Stinger missiles, to the Mujahideen battling Soviet occupying forces.Angola: The Reagan administration actively backed anti-communist UNITA rebels in their fight against the Soviet- and Cuban-supported Angolan government.

Coups and Regime Changes in Latin America:

To combat the spread of left-wing ideologies, the Reagan administration heavily influenced regime preservation and transitions.

El Salvador and Guatemala: The administration poured massive military and economic aid into these countries to support right-wing authoritarian governments and military forces battling leftist guerrilla insurgencies

.Democratic Transitions: When pro-U.S. authoritarian dictatorships in Chile, Haiti, and the Philippines appeared on the verge of collapsing, the Reagan administration engineered the safe removal of those dictators, ensuring bloodless transitions to governments deemed more friendly to U.S. interests.

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KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
4d

Thanks for posting Reiner's letter.

Another tech workaround is to save the pdf to your website, not a store, and then post the link on your substack to the pdf.

Then readers can open up the pdf directly from your website via the URL posted on your substack.

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