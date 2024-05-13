Last Thursday I drove to Orlando, Florida as I was invited as a speaker at the American Academy for Ozonotherapy yearly conference. The topic of my presentation was “Preliminary Protocols to Recover from Covid “Vaccine” Injuries”. There were about 230 physicians present. As they were all learning or already practicing various forms of Ozone therapy, they had to be open minded already, but I expected to be straining their open mind with my presentation particularly when it came to the no virus- no spike protein information. This is why I asked them have an open mind and put aside their belief systems. Then research the information themselves, use their critical thinking skills and come to their own conclusions.

I showed the carnage these jabs have done until now with 20 million dead and 2 billion injured worldwide. I presented the statistics of a large life insurance company in the US showing a 40% increase in deaths among working people aged 18- 50 years which they call a one in 800-year catastrophe. I showed the statistics of stillbirths in a California hospital that usually had 2-3 stillbirths per month that shot up to 4-5 per week after the jabs were rolled out. I showed the over one million excess death numbers in the US in people aged 65 and older since the jabs were offered to them and the UK statistic showing that one in 310 people died within 1.5 months after getting a booster.

I explained the challenges finding out what exactly is so damaging in these jabs and the results of various examinations done by individual researchers around the world of the vials. The challenges include the secrecy by the manufacturer (DARPA) and the distributors (Pfizer, Moderna etc.) of what is actually inside these vials, the difficulty obtaining vials with a documented chain of custody and the challenge to find technologies that are in the hidden. How can you find something you don’t know exists? The main challenge though is that researchers with expensive lab equipment usually work at large institutions such as universities and big pharma and they will not do this research. Ultimately it was left up to individual doctors and researchers to find out what was going on. Despite these challenges 26 research teams on five continents and 16 countries were able to find what is the most damaging contents in these vials.

I listed the disability symptoms from cardiovascular to dermatological issues and I went into some details about the spiritual implications of these jabs.

Thanks to these courageous researchers we know that several toxic ingredients are in these shots. First off were found toxic metals such as Aluminum, Barium, Antimony, Titanium, radioactive Cesium and some others. Then thanks to the research by Dr. Campra and La Quinta Columna we know there is Graphene oxide in these shots which is a massive free radical and inflammatory agent. It shreds cell membranes and mitochondrial membranes to pieces, causes cancer, blood clots and cell death. It destroys immune cells, interferes with cell- to -cell communication and adhesion and development of heart and brain in the unborn leading to stillbirths. Graphene is a transmitter for electricity and heat. The third and most diabolical ingredient are so called lipid nano particles aka hydrogels. The toxic metals Aluminum and Barium activate the self - assembly process of the smart hydrogels into sensor and communication platforms. They consist of Dragon spider silk fibers that are excellent transmitters of light signals and akin to a nervous system. Fourthly, some vials contained mRNA, but it is not coding for spike protein but some protein that is now being blamed for suppressing the cancer suppressor gene p53. In addition, billions of DNA plasmids (circular DNA) were found in the vials that code for Dragon spider silk, in effect forcing our body’s cells to make this silk. Under the influence of EMF, the self -assembly process of spider silk in combination with graphene oxide and toxic metals begins inside the body creating what looks like computer chips as seen under dark field microscopy.

I spoke about the transhumanist agenda of connecting humans to an AI controlled hive mind turning us into the Borg as portrayed in Star Trek. I showed the scientific papers going back to 2007 that already then were discussing this technology, and I showed the quotes from Klaus Schwab, Ray Kurzweil and Yuval Harari.

I then focused on preliminary treatment options of EDTA chelation, Plaquex, EBOO, Methylene Blue, Glutathione infusions and how they can work to eliminate this technology from the body. I spoke about energy healing methods such as Pranic healing and shamanic work to remove unauthorized energetic attachments of which there are thousands attached to the jabbed.

I didn’t know what to expect from this group of doctors when I finished my presentation. My experience with doctors so far has been less than encouraging. I was floored by the applause I received. During Q&A one doctor said that Rudolph Steiner died almost 100 years ago and that he would be proud of me for what I have just presented. I received a second standing ovation. Rudolph Steiner wrote over a hundred years ago that vaccines will be used to cut us off from our humanity. One doctor asked what it was that I wasn’t saying out loud. Though I had said a lot, I didn’t go into the ultimate reason why this was happening. I took the question and ran with it, going into what David Icke has spoken and written about extensively. First, I explained about the very limited frequency range our eyes can see and our ears can see, and we therefore aren’t able to see things outside this frequency range. As these were physicians this made perfect sense to them. Then I spoke about demonic forces feeding off our low vibrational emotions. That so far, they have had to manipulate our perceptions, create wars, famine, poverty to cause us to have these emotions. With these implants they can control our emotions directly and have us create them 24/7 by remote control. Therefore, they no longer needed so many of us which is why this also is a depopulation agenda. I spoke about the importance of non-compliance, speaking out and living a life that is heart based. Some mentioned we needed a revolution which always by definition involves violence. I countered that we are in a time of evolution which by definition is non-violent. We neither want nor need violence as this only plays into their hands. We are all here for a purpose at this very extraordinary time. One doctor asked if I believed the perpetrators would be brought to justice. I said the judicial system is co-opted by the same force as everything else from media, politics to medicine. I gave the example of Reiner Füllmich being held in jail and his judge being pressured to find him guilty even though he is innocent. Another mentioned there will be ultimate justice from a higher force.

After I finished and walked back to my seat, a bunch of colleagues came to me and wanted to shake my hand for having the courage to speak about all this. Among them were two well-known integrative doctors who greatly honored and humbled me. They said it was the best presentation on this topic they had ever heard. They discussed EMF protection, the WEF, George Soros, big pharma, the FDA showing me that they knew quite a bit already and were in the process now of putting the pieces together.

I was floored, humbled and honored, but most of all I was very relieved to see that these doctors knew deep down that this was an evil agenda. They knew bits and pieces, but most didn’t have a complete picture of what exactly was happening and why. Thanks to my presentation I feel they now had a much better understanding of the depths of evil and the ultimate goal of it. But most importantly, they now had tools they could use to help their patients. I also had the impression that many had been afraid of voicing their concerns and suspicions but now will find the courage to begin speaking out. Doctors are good spreaders of information due to the many patients and colleagues they have contact with. It is my hope that most of them will now find the courage to begin speaking about this to others. This information needs to circulate everywhere.

Finally, I’m very happy to know there are doctors, alternative medicine doctors, that do know, are open-minded and willing to do what it takes to help their jab injured patients. To find a doctor who is a member of the American Academy for Ozonotherapy, go to their website search engine: https://aaot.us/search/

I am grateful to Dr. Frank Shallenberger for inviting me to speak and to researchers like Dr. Ana-Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD and Karen Kingston providing the scientific information.

I’m grateful to David Icke and his 35 years of research that provided me with the knowledge, insights and ultimately the ability to complete the picture of what was happening.