Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marian Wilson's avatar
Marian Wilson
2d

Wow!

Despite the symptoms you are experiencing, your description and conclusions were lucid, precise, and razor sharp! Impressive.

Thank you for sharing a doctor's perspective on being a patient, and for your suggestions.

You are valuable, Anita.

Take as long as you need to recover.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

..."The hospitalist and the cardiologist kept saying I would need to take the blood thinner and the heart meds forever"...that is their standard tale of BS. I have told them several times; NO.

You are freaking me out with this eliquis story. My wife was put on that a few months ago (very expensive) for blood clots in her leg. The cardio guy said nothing about what foods can not be eaten. I doubt he even has a clue.

My wife is calling the doctor office.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anita Baxas,MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture