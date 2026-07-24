Anita Baxas MD Substack

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Julie Stander's avatar
Julie Stander
11h

Yes, we can think about our beliefs and stop believing.

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CoSToooo's avatar
CoSToooo
4hEdited

The skies above are crucial to their agenda, whether it be respiratory illnesses, GMO activation in crops, burning regions to muscle in on land, nano dust dispersion leading to complete bodily control, and the mystery of 'the invasion' and UFO's.

I don't see many understanding yet, but they appear to be projecting imagery onto the sprayed canopy from Satellites higher up. The sprayed canopy is known to remain at altitude for up to 180 days, and is above precipitation clouds. When they want to transfer the dust to people they simply induce rain fall to carry it down.

You could create unlimited 3D imagery onto the canopy to fool the masses.

You may have seen videos of two suns, or two moons, or dark chemtrails, these are simply artifacts of shadows and double refraction from the artificial sprayed canopy.

I watched Disclosure Day, to me it was simply a modern day ET, and targeted at the same age audience. I generally only watch movies to glean whatever they are trying to tell us ahead of time to clear their kama. The ending though? 'Listen', were they trying to tell us something, or did I miss something?

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