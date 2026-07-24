It’s not a coincidence that The Disclosure movie was made and came out during a time when there was and is a lot of talk about UAP disclosure. UAP is the new term for UFO and means Unidentified Arial Phenomenon. If suddenly the same kind of information is everywhere from government sources, in official media and coming out from Hollywood we need to be very suspect of the motives. We must ask ourself why do they want us to know this information? Why do they want us form a certain perception and belief about this?

The Bad Aliens Scenario

As a rule, Hollywood has portrayed aliens as dangerous, mean bastards in science fiction movies that have the ability to annihilate us such as in Independence Day, War of the Worlds, Invaders from Mars, Alien and many more. For a while now there has been talk about Project Blue Beam in the alternative media depicting a scenario in which a fake alien attack is unleashed on Earth using holographic technology and actual reverse engineered flying objects to frighten the world population enough that they would agree to consolidate all countries into a one world government with a one world army which then would exert tyrannical control over everybody.

Project Blue Beam also uses holographic technology to portray religious figures in the sky giving messages of what people must do. It would show Jesus to Christians, Mohammed to Muslims, Buddha to Buddhists and so on.

But there are other possible scenarios that could be used and Spielberg’s movie installs predictive programming of such a scenario into viewers.

The Good Alien – Bad Alien Scenario

A variation of the above is that fake holographic aliens as above attack Earth and real or fake “good” aliens save us and then “help” us with technology and advice but require a one world government to be established. The “good” aliens would be the evil ones that have already been here for millennia directing everything that has been made to happen, posing as the good aliens. In the first scenario the outcome is that the human population agrees to a one world government to defend themselves in the future. In this second scenario, the good aliens will recommend (demand) we install a one world government. Same outcome.

Other Possible Scenarios Played on Humanity with fake or real ETs

But there are other possible scenarios that could be used and Spielberg’s movie installs predictive programming of such a scenario into viewers.

My youngest sister and I at the movies watching Disclosure Day. The theater was almost empty and it was the first day it came out.

The Good Aliens – Bad Humans Scenario

Spielbergs’ film strangely depicts only one kind of alien race known as the Greys and the ones already here are anything but good. It depicts various symbols that clearly show he is part of or at least works with the global cult which by accounts of many people is directed by Greys and Reptilians. One such symbol is the black sun in one of the overall very strange paintings hanging on the wall of the protagonist woman’s apartment. And of course, there is the all-seeing eye or one eyed woman on the main movie poster.

The story instills the notion that we humans are dangerous as the planet is on the brink of a nuclear world war and the aliens are good and want to help us but we must listen to them (….and do what they say……).

In effect, Hollywood depicts the good cop-bad cop scenario as good aliens -bad humans. Then the one world tyrannical government won’t have much opposition as good aliens recommend we do agree to the agenda of a one world technocracy run by AI to be safe and peaceful.

The Alien Deadly Disease Scenario

Another possible scenario is a deadly disease spreading and a new alien “vaccine” to save us. Many people have finally understood that virology is a huge lie and there is no such thing as a virus. The cult can no longer use earthly “viruses” to scare people in taking their trans-humanizing injections that kill and maim. That is why the monkey pox scare didn’t work and neither did the Hanta virus nor Ebola scare. But what if they claim a new kind of infectious bug was spread by some bad aliens (which also will not be real as they would lose control over it) or possibly by unintended accident by good aliens and then the good aliens come in offering us a remedy to be injected? As the bug is not deemed to be a virus but something entirely new from another planet, nobody will know if it is real. There would be hardly any opposition to taking the good aliens’ injections.

The Outcome Matters, not the Scenario

It doesn’t matter if there is a fake good alien or bad alien encounter, the outcome would be the same, exactly what the global cult has been working on for a few thousand years: a global one world government AI run technocratic tyranny with a one world robot army to keep all humans in check and dictate everything down to the finest detail of everyday life. As David Icke always says: “Know the outcome, see the journey”.

A scenario already playing out now

Besides the alien scenario, they have already been running another scenario to shoe us into demanding an end to democratic government. It has become very obvious that most politicians are greedy, bribed, incompetent and/or blackmailed with the likes of Epstein files (and others). People will be more open to abolishing democracy and preferring a technocracy which at first be run by humans with the help of AI. With time, as technocrats as well will be portrayed as greedy, bribed and incompetent, the push will be made to accept “neutral” AI control of everything. With these salami tactics they hope to convince us that this would be the best form of governance. With time they will invent problems with that too, claiming humans are too unpredictable, and their critical thinking is dangerous to a peaceful compliant society. Then the fusion of humans with AI will be given as a solution to keep everyone controlled directly via remote AI-brain interfaces which really have already been injected into billions of people. Again, the outcome is the same as with the fake alien scenarios.

A Taste of the Outcome They Want

If you ever had to call a large corporation to ask why for example you didn’t receive a promised service, or why your credit card was cancelled you know that it has become impossible to reach a human who knows anything or can decide anything. There is just this big anonymous blob where everything is automated and you haven’t got a chance to remedy your situation. Imagine AI running everything. It can decide to strip you of all your digital currency, invalidate your digital ID, prevent you from leaving your area or from buying the food you want and there is absolutely nothing you can do. There is nobody to talk to. What a nightmare!

The hive mind they want has been depicted as the Borg in the Star Trek series. I’m uncertain if the Borg story was put out to warn us or for predictive programming. If we accept that we manifest and create our reality with our thoughts, beliefs and emotions, then getting us to fear something could make us manifest it. This would mean that the evil we think controls the planet and our lives really doesn’t have the power to install their dystopia. They need us to actually manifest it which is why they are so into controlling our perceptions, beliefs and emotions via the medial outlets they all own from Hollywood to TV stations, magazines, newspapers and social media. If we take back our perceptions and learn to focus our thoughts, emotions and critically think about our beliefs, we can turn this ship around collectively.



I don’t know what will happen but we need to keep our minds open for anything and not be frightened into acquiescence by whatever they throw at us. If they play the alien card it is a sign that they know they are losing and this will be their last desperate attempt to control us.

If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing this research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody.

Substack has dissallowed me from giving any coupons for discounts to paid subscribers. Paid subscribers receive a chapter every other week from my book Awaken To Your Power.

www.anitabaxasmd.com