Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tyrone Valentine's avatar
Tyrone Valentine
2d

I remember way back in the early days of divoc when he was gathering info and making his case against big pharma. My ears perked at the mere mention of his name.He (for me)was our Knight in shining armour. When he dropped out of the news l still wondered about him.Now to hear he was put thru some mickey mouse trial,clearly to put him away out of the Public eye is truly sad.l pray for his safety and health. From Fiji..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jerilyn Bock's avatar
Jerilyn Bock
2d

Thanks for your updates about one of our covid heros! I understand Reiner has a dual citizenship - US and Germany. Has anyone tried to get President Trump or RFK, jr's attention in order to help Reiner? He's clearly a politicial prisoner and has been framed using fake charges! All because he investigated the covid plandemic and the governments' crimes against humanity! We need to save one of our heros!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Professor Anita Baxas,MD and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anita Baxas,MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture