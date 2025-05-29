Dr. Reiner Fuellmich JD was illegally abducted from Mexico by the German government and has been languishing and treated harshly in the first detention center while undergoing a trial claiming he defrauded people’s money. None of this is true and evidence is there to substantiate his innocence. The trial was a Mickey Mouse trial where his lawyers were not allowed to present their witnesses, had to submit everything in writing instead of presenting it orally making it impossible for his supporters in court to know what was going on. He was sentenced to three years and nine months jail time and the judge had the audacity to not count all the time he has already been jailed towards the sentence.

With barely five minutes notice he was now moved from the first detention center to northern Germany near Bremen to another facility. He didn’t have enough time to gather the few belongings he had or the documents he was working on to prepare for his appeal.

Please keep writing him letters and postcards to keep his spirits up. He has done so much for all of us. Now it’s our turn to support him. His wife Inka has no funds to live on. She has no access to the family bank accounts and isn’t even getting her duly earned German social security payments.

Here is his new address:

JVA Bremervoerde Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Am Steinberg 75 D - 27432 Bremervoerde Germany

PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards are allowed to be sent to this address. Nothing else can be included in the post to the address in Germany. (No money and/or stamps can be included in your letter to Reiner.)

If you can, please support him by giving a donation via the ICIC.Law Give Send Go page. I checked with the ICIC. law website to make sure this link really is for Reiner:

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

You can check yourself here: https://icic.law/en/support/

They also provide a bank account to pay them directly which is easier for people in Europe than for people in the USA.