I recently found out that the regulatory authority called CLIA in the USA that regulates laboratory testing requires a certificate to do Live Blood Analysis.

CLIA has classified this kind of microscopy as highly complex and has installed regulations that make it all but impossible for live blood analysts to get such a certificate. They only allow its use for research as long as the results are NOT given to the patient.

But according to companies that teach LBA, CLIA only has authority over medical practitioners who use LBA as a diagnostic tool. However, LBA should never be used as a diagnostic tool, but rather to do research or to get a general idea of what other laboratory diagnostic tools such a regular blood or urine tests should be employed to make a diagnosis. For example, if a lot of fibrin is present, a blood lab test can be ordered to see if there is elevated fibrinogen. If red blood cells look like there might be an issue with Vitamin B12 deficiency, a regular lab test can check for that. If there is a suspicion of toxic metals, then a regular or provoked urine test can be ordered.

This is the government trying to cover up what has been and still is being injected into people under the guise of “vaccines” but are also found in dental anesthetics and probably in other injectables as well.

Nevertheless, there are clinics doing Live Blood Analysis all over the place without such a certificate. These are the courageous ones with a backbone doing what is right. In these times we cannot submit to rules and regulations that prevent us from furthering our knowledge, helping patients and generally doing what is right. The cult beast will continue to trample our rights, kill us and control us more and more using their legal system to stop us from stopping them – see the Fauci charade played out at the hearings. It is time to become lions and not comply en masse. The more do that, the less chances they have to stop us.

As a research center, we employ a dark field microscope to screen the blood for synthetic biology (eg. hydrogels – LNP, Graphene Oxide, Quantum Dots, self-assembly technology) and recheck after certain interventions to see if there is a reduction to research the effectiveness of modalities which we employ for research purposes. We don’t use it to make a diagnosis.

Do You Know a Lion in the Medical Profession?

We are looking for an experienced, courageous nurse practitioner or physician assistant to run the clinic. Experience with infusion therapy is a must. Advantageous are education and experience with functional, integrative medicine dealing with complex cases such as vaccine injury, mold and Lyme. Experience or willingness to learn EBOO and Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment is an advantage. If you are interested or know someone who may be interested please contact medicaladvisor@doctorsdetox.com.

If you want to read up on the complexity of CLIA procedures, here are some links:

CLIA rules on provider performed microscopy procedures: https://www.cdc.gov/lab-quality/media/pdfs/2025/07/PPMP_2025_Final-508c.pdf

CLIA rules https://www.aap.org/en/practice-management/liability-and-regulation/physician-office-laboratories-and-the-clinical-laboratory-improvement-act-clia/?srsltid=AfmBOopL-sprTzczRLxbQrqXsUnEjE5RyrnvYMXIi2lkS_vveCSMTNpX

CMS rules on research https://www.cms.gov/files/document/mln006270-clia-program-medicare-lab-services.pdf