Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

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JohnSmith's avatar
JohnSmith
1d

I remember the story of Reich: they destroyed all his equipment, burned all his books and research... and killed him in prison.

Let's just hope an agent doesn't show up with a club to smash your microscope to pieces—that’s the great, healthy democracy for you... and it has been that way for many years.

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
1d

👍👍👍 🎯🎯🎯

ONWARDS !!!

Lots of success 🤞🤞🤞 ...

Independence and decentralization are key.

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