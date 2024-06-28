Graphene and Hydrogels Building a Neural Network
Blood Microscopy of a young jabbed boy by Dr. Wilfredo Stokes in Guatemala
Dr. Wilfredo Stokes in Guatemala did live blood microscopy of a young jabbed boy and finds what looks like a neural network being built by Graphene and Hydrogels. Thanks to La Quinta Columna it has been translated into English.
View also here :
https://x.com/davidicke/status/1806637416863670280
We know Dr. Wilfredo very well. He has collaborated several times with La Quinta Columna. Defender of humanity, he has denounced from the beginning the introduction of graphene oxide in vaccines.