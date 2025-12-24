I wish all of you a merry Christmas/ happy holidays whether you celebrate Christmas or not. Take time off from every day stress and reflect what you are grateful for. Gratitude is a powerful way to begin elevating ones vibration which is a prerequisite for living a happier life and manifesting. When we are in a good mood, this energy pours out of us and it is infectious. People approach you with a different, higher vibe as well. The daily “news” tries to do the opposite and bring our vibe down which is also infectious. So let’s use this power to elevate ourselves and others.

I will be taking off from writing from Christmas through the New Year until after my 60th birthday January 5th to spend time with my family and friends.

See you in the new year and let’s make it a good one together!