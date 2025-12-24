Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isabella Arrada's avatar
Isabella Arrada
1d

Happy Christmas and New Year Holidays and happy birthday following that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Professor Anita Baxas,MD
Twig's avatar
Twig
1d

Blessings!🎄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Anita Baxas,MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture