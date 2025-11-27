I want to thank you, my free and paid subscribers, for your patronage, your support and your interest in reading my Substack posts.

I wish you all a very happy Thanksgiving. May you spend time in harmony and peace with your loved ones. Leave the troubles of the world and humanity behind for this day and focus on what is good in your lives. Maybe ask the others around the dinner table how they envision the world they really would like to live in.

Do they visualize a world in peace where every single one of us has a decent roof over their head, enough food to feed everybody, a job that is their passion, excellent health of our body, mind, spirit but also of the natural world? If we think about it, this is a big part of what most of us really want. I don’t know anyone who wants war, poverty, hunger and environmental poisoning for any of us. We really all desire the same basic things.

I picked the image above because it shows the European settlers and native Americans celebrating Thanksgiving together. Even though they may have had different belief systems and may have argued about every day things, all of them wanted the same things for themselves and their family. So let’s come together and stop the mad psychopathic few from imposing their will on us by simply not complying en masse. We are supposedly 8 billion people. If only a fraction of us don’t comply with their agenda, they haven’t got a chance.

We need to remember that we are infinitely more powerful divine sparks than the disconnected few who think they can run the world. Their power is to cleverly manipulate us into manifesting the world they want by controlling our perceptions. We can take our perceptions back and use our innate God given power of manifestation to manifest what we want, the peaceful healthy world with abundance for all of us. Each one of us changes the world by doing this work and contributing to the whole. Let’s do it!