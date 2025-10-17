A few weeks ago, the clinic I am advising received delivery of its four-seat hard shell HBOT device. The delivery took several hours and had some hair pulling and breath holding moments. The liftgate of the delivery truck wasn’t large enough to get the machine on it and lower it to the ground. After raking everybody’s brain, the guys called a tow truck that backed up to the liftgate and they could push the machine onto the tow truck and from the truck’s ramp down to the ground. The machine was too wide to just roll into the office. Glass specialists were working for hours taking out glass panels and others took out several walls to get the machine to its final place. Watch the short clip compilation to get an idea of the logistics involved:

HBOT Power

In preparation for the delivery, I studied what HBOT can do for various health issues and it’s a truly an amazing treatment. The mechanisms of action make it a treatment that works for many different issues that all have the same underlying problems such as lack of oxygen, inflammation, infection, wear and tear that require regenerative approaches that activate stem cells for healing.

HBOT goes back 351 years when a British clergyman and physician, Nathaniel Henshaw, designed the first precursor to an HBOT chamber in 1662 and called it the "Domicilium".

Henshaw’s Domicilium

The doctor in England developed it to treat divers who surfaced too fast and suffered from the Bends. The Bends are caused by Nitrogen gas bubbles developing in the blood that then can block blood flow. When the diver is pressurized, the nitrogen bubbles shrink and the oxygen helps the body eliminate these smaller bubbles.

By chance doctors treating divers discovered that other health issues the divers had improved as well. It took a while to discover the mechanisms of action and not all are known to this day. So far we know:

- Oxygen is essential for life. When applied under pressure more Oxygen dissolves in the blood as it is then not only transported by hemoglobin in red blood cells, but in the plasma itself. From there it diffuses into the tissues.

- It stops the damage caused by inflammation that happens after traumatic brain injury, stroke, heart attack, crush injury to the bone, open wounds and so on.

- It helps immune cells become better in defending against infections and oxygen on its own makes life for anaerobic bacteria miserable.

- Stem cells get activated and growth factors as well as collagen building factors increase to help heal damaged tissues

- More recently it was found that it has epigenetic effects on 8101 genes and it seems to extend the end pieces of chromosomes, the telomeres whose length determines how often a cell can divide. The genes affected are responsible for making growth and repair hormones. Genes involved in Anti-inflammation are turned on while pro inflammatory genes are downregulated.

Ever Expanding Indications Based on these mechanisms of action, the indications HBOT can be used for are ever expanding. What began as a treatment for diving accidents now includes several indications accepted by the FDA and most health insurances. These are: 1. Air and Gas Embolism 2. Carbon Monoxide and Carbon Monoxide poisoning complicated by Cyanide poisoning 3. Clostridial Myonecrosis (Gas gangrene caused by Clostridium bacteria) 4. Crush injuries and skeletal muscle compartment syndrome 5. Decompression sickness 6. Central retinal artery occlusion 7. Enhancement of Healing in selected problem wounds (such as in diabetics) 8. Severe Anemia 9. Intracranial Abscess 10. Necrotizing soft tissue infections 11. Osteomyelitis 12. Delayed radiation injury

Off label Indications

Off label use means doctors can use an FDA approved drug or device that is not approved for certain conditions but for others. Doctors do this all the time when they prescribe an antibiotic that is approved for one infection but not another but the doctor knows it will work well for the other infection. Off label HBOT indications are:

Traumatic brain injury (TBI): Dr. Paul G. Harch is a veteran HBOT practitioner who wrote a great book called The Oxygen Revolution. He describes the benefits in traumatic brain injury (TBI) and found that even though immediate treatment is very beneficial, treatments given months, years, even decades after the injury are able to massively improve the patient’s condition. He uses SPECT, single photon emission computer tomography to view the perfusion of the whole brain before treatment and in cases where the outcome is not easy to determine, he does another SPECT right after the first treatment. If the second SPECT shows improvement, then HBOT treatments are sure to improve the patient’s brain function. He writes this before and after SPECT is predictive of those who would respond to repetitive HBOT treatments.

He describes positive results, even miracle results in other neurological conditions such as birth injuries and cerebral palsy. He describes graphically how fast and easy it is for a baby’s brain to get damaged while in the birth canal. A large head, a narrow birth canal, induced contractions and the baby getting stuck in the birth canal abnd/or the umbilical cord wrapped around the neck are all causes of TBI during birth. Often, the symptoms don’t show up until later e.g. speech delay and cognitive issues.

Dr. Harch describes good results in stroke patients and how it would be preferable to do HBOT as soon as possible after the stroke just as it would be best to have HBOT available in obstetric departments and ERs.

Autism, Down Syndrome, Parkinson’s are almost all diagnoses that can be improved with HBOT. In Parkinson’s the results are not uniform, but Dr. Harch attributes this to the different causes that can show up as Parkinson symptoms. He writes that Parkinson is more a syndrome as the cause is unknown. He lists several reasons for the loss of dopamine such as loss of cells that release dopamine, loss of cells in the area that control movement or loss of white brain matter connective tract between these and other brain areas. The particular area is supplied by short, small blood vessels and is very susceptible to hypoperfusion. Results of HBOT in Parkinson’s are mixed due to the wide variety of causes. He has seen good results with the combination of HBOT and low dose Naltrexone.

He writes about Alzheimer’s disease which is a diagnosis given to anyone with dementia signs but usually is not Alzheimer’s but vascular dementia or an accumulation of damage and reduction of reserve brain capacity due to smoking, alcohol over consumption, drugs, TBI, carbon monoxide exposure, mini strokes and so on. Dementia can be improved to the point that people can remain at home and take care of themselves. He describes a 90+year old who had regular HBOT for another condition, but the treatments kept his mind sharp until the day he died.

HBOT is used for diabetic patients mainly for healing open and/or infected wounds.

Pre-and post-surgery HBOT is beneficial to massively reduce recovery time and improve results.

This is true for heart surgery but also orthopedic surgery. Healing time after hip replacement can be reduced from 6 weeks to one week. HBOT is also beneficial for osteo arthritis. Disc issues treated with chiropractic care combined with HBOT can help avoid back surgery.

Other issues HBOT can be used for are Asthma or any lung issue that causes hypoxia though there is a caveat with patients with emphysema as they develop alveolar “bubbles” that can explode upon decompression and cause an emergency.

Alcohol addiction and other chemical addictions cause damage to brain cells which can be improved with HBOT.

Lyme disease reacts well to HBOT but it’s not clear if it treats the infection itself or the neurological damage it can cause.

Migraine headaches and chronic fatigue syndrome as well as fibromyalgia react well with HBOT.

Hearing problems and vision issues can be remedied with HBOT particularly if they are caused by reduced blood flow and oxygenation.

In cancer patients it is beneficial as cancer cells live on an anaerobic metabolism. Dr. Harch describes that chemotherapy and radiation doses can be increased without causing more side effects when HBOT is given.

Chronic pain often reacts good to HBOT, especially if it’s caused or accompanied by inflammation.

Vaccine Injury

So called Long Covid which is hidden talk for Covid vaccine injuries is a brand-new indication for HBOT. The mechanisms of the injury are severe inflammation and clotting as well as destruction of tissues. HBOT covers all these effects which is why it should be part of a comprehensive treatment program.

HBOT has been used successfully in autistic children and teenagers.

Lastly, HBOT is an anti-aging tool which makes sense since many symptoms of aging are caused by perfusion issues and long-term exposure to various toxins. In addition, aging very much is governed also by DNA not working as efficiently as in younger years thus hormones are not made in the amounts they were made in younger years, many different proteins, enzymes and other proteins are no longer created in sufficient amounts or in the correct way as before. HBOT acts on the DNA level to stimulate growth and repair hormones and influence receptors for these hormones.

Lastly HBOT can help with erectile dysfunction. Since it acts like Viagra on the brain, it is logical it would have a positive effect on ED as well and Dr. Harch has seen hair growth improve after HBOT treatments.

The Physics of HBOT

Boyles law states that pressure and volume of a gas are inversely related. When we exert pressure on a gas, the volume decreases.

Henry’s law states that the amount of gas dissolved in a liquid is proportional to the partial pressure of the gas in equilibrium with the liquid. For HBOT this means under pressure Oxygen is not only in the red blood cells but also dissolves in plasma thereby increasing the amount of oxygen transported in blood.

Dalton’s law describes the amount of absorption of a gas in liquid or the pressure of that gas in liquid as a function of the percentage of Oxygen times the total pressure.

The different units pressure are measured in: ATA (atmosphere absolute) which is 1 at sea level. This equals 760mmHg or 1 bar or 14.7 PSI or 100kPa. The regular air we breathe has 21% oxygen and 79% nitrogen.

Therefore, at sea level or 1 ATA the partial pressure of oxygen is 0.21 and that of nitrogen is 0.79.

At 2 ATA, the total pressure is doubled. The partial pressure of oxygen is 0.42 and that of nitrogen is 1.6.

The total pressure is the sum of all the partial pressures of the gas mixture.

From this the dosage of oxygen can be calculated:

(Total pressure of the gas) x (percentage of the gas) = partial pressure of the gas which makes up the dosage of oxygen.

E.g. at 1.3 ATA or 4 PSI: 1.3 ATA x 0.21 Oxygen is 0.273 oxygen dosage or partial pressure.

At 1.5 ATA x 0.21= 0.315

If we add 94% oxygen instead of the room air 21%: 1.3 x 0.94= 1.2. Or 1.5 ATA x 0.94= 1.41 which is 6.6 more than 1ATA x 0.21= 0.21.

With these formulas the hyperbaric doctor can calculate what percentage of oxygen at what pressure in what amount of time he or she has to prescribe for the various indications.

Different HBOT Chambers

There are hard shell and soft-shell chambers and there are single place and multi place chambers. The soft shells are much cheaper but can’t provide very high pressures. The hard shells can go to higher pressures. The single place HBOTs are for one patient only and usually the patient is laying down. The multi place chambers can seat from 2 up to 20 patients at a time depending on the size of the unit. The single place chambers are filled and pressurized with pure oxygen while the multi-place chambers are filled with pressurized room air and the patients have their individual oxygen masks, hoods or nasal cannulas.

Contraindications and Dangers of HBOT

There are few contraindications. Since patients will have to pop their ears like in an airplane that is landing and taking off, sinus and ear infections or simple colds that cause stuffy ears are a contraindication. Pneumothorax (collapsed lung) is an absolute contraindication. Emphysema patients need to be treated carefully so air doesn’t get stuck in lung bubbles that then expands upon decompression and explode the bubble.

Claustrophobia is an issue. Multi place chambers are more appropriate for patients suffering from a little claustrophobia. Patients with severe claustrophobia should sit in the chamber with an open door and see if they can handle it. Tranquilizers could be used to help with the issue.

HBOT is a very safe treatment if applied by a trained physician and technician in an FDA approved chamber.

Oxygen toxicity is a possibility in chambers with 100% oxygen and high pressures. This is why the doctors calculates the dosage of oxygen that the patient will receive at a particular pressure.

The greatest obstacle to getting HBOT treatments are doctors who know nothing about HBOT and refuse to write prescriptions for it, eg after stroke, surgery, for autism etc. It requires patient power pushing the doctors to prescribe it. So insist or change doctors if you have a hard headed donkey for a doctor.

Updates

I received my new dark field microscope last week and hope to post some images soon, but my health is quite compromised with bouts of atrial fibrillation that last up to 24 hours totally incapacitating me. Once it stops it takes 40 hours to recover. The Doctors Detox clinic I have been guiding and advising for the past 2 years is about to open its doors in Sunrise (Ft. Lauderdale), Florida any day now. I will write a post once it is open with all the contact information and website.

If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing this research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee. I received my 7000.—microscope so I can continue my microscopy work. I have two more payments out of three to take care of. So any help is greatly appreciated.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody. The perks I can offer paid subscribers are special discount codes for my bookstore and occasional discounts on products from www.biorica.biz. Paid subscribers receive a separate email with the coupon codes. Paid subscribers also receive a chapter every other week from my book Meet Your Killers.

I leave the comment section open so everybody can communicate and comment with each other, but I’m not always able to read them.

Book Store: www.anitabaxasmd.com