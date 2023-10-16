(Deutsche Version unten)

As you may have read or heard, the German lawyer, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was arrested at the German consulate in Mexico when he went to pick up his new passport. His lawyer and colleague Dagmar Schoen gave an interview on Bittel.tv on Sunday explaining the situation. To read more about this, go to this Substack:

Dagmar Schoen told Roger Bittel, that they hope to get him out of pre-trial detention as soon as possible and asked supporters to mail letters by the thousands to him in jail. Maybe this will so overwhelm the postal system at the detention center, that they will pressure the district attorney and the court to release him until the trial.

To support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, please mail him a letter of support to the following address. Drawings and envelopes with glitter will be rejected by the mail system. Don’t include anything else besides the letter. Eg. Stamps and money are not allowed. So please only send letters in plain envelopes or postcards.

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

Obviously he will not be able to answer all these letters. They serve to get him out as soon as possible, particularly out of possible harms way, and to boost his morale.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is the coureagous lawyer who founded the original Corona investigative committee to examine the crimes that were committed against humanity by the plandemic and forced injections. He has done countless interviews with experts in the medical, scientific and legal field and is leading the way to hold the perpertrators to account. His efforts, and his optimism has saved countless lives of people who were on the verge of suicide. His former partner, the attorney Viviane Fischer, has made public accusations against him that are outrageous. It forced him to detach himself from the original corona investigative committee and go his own way. He founded icic.law, the International Crimes Investigative Committee and has continued shedding light on the crimes committed.

Documents received by his lawyers show that Reiner was surrounded by traitors. More will follow on this in updates when they become available.

Deutsch

Wie viele sicherlich schon erfahren haben, wurde der Deutsche Anwalt, Dr. Reiner Füllmich im Deutschen Konsulat in Mexiko verhaftet als er seinen neue Pass abholen wollte. Ein Interview zwischen der Anwältin Dagmar Schön und Roger Bittel auf www.bittel.tv gestern Sonntag, 15.10.23 erklärt genauer, was geschehen ist.

Frau Dagmar Schön hat gebeten, dass so viele wie möglich, einen Brief an Herrn Dr. Füllmich schicken. Vielleicht besteht dann sogar die Poststelle der JVA auf der raschen Freilassung von Dr. Füllmich aus der U-Haft.

Bitte sendet Briefe oder Postkarten der Unterstützung an folgende Adresse (bitte keine Zeichnungen oder Umschläge mit Glitter, keine Marken oder Bargeld):

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Offensichtlich wird Dr. Füllmich nicht alle beanworten können. Diese Aktion dient primär der raschen Freilassung und somit auch Reduktion der Gefahr von “unvorhergesehenen” Eingriffen, aber auch der moralischen Unterstützung.

Dr. Füllmich ist ein Vorreiter und unermüdlicher Kämpfer für die Wahrheit und an der Front, die Verantwortlichen der Plandemie und Impfzwänge zur Rechenschafft zu ziehen. Seine Webseite ist www.icic.law.

Der Inhalt der Akte bestätigt leider den Verdacht, dass Reiner Füllmich von Verrätern umgeben war. Hierzu später mehr.