I grow vegetables in my uncovered veggie garden. Among them are tomatoes. I noticed white stains on many of the tomatoes wondering what this could be. They are exposed to rainwater and are watered with reverse osmosis water (as my well water is full of Sulphur). Calcite is added to the RO water but in very low quantities so I doubt these were Calcium stains as I don’t have any Calcium stains elsewhere where I use this water.

Two cherry tomatoes with white stains

First, I took off part of the skin and put it under the microscope.

These are tomato skin cells. On the left side are mostly normal cells. On the lower right side are the cells covered with white stains. It looks like small crystals are covering the cells.

Here is a close up at 1600x magnification of the stain affected cells. They don’t look like Calcium carbonate crystals if you compare it to an image search of such crystals:

As it’s Calcite that is added to the RO water, I checked how calcite crystals look like under a microscope:

The stuff on the tomato also doesn’t look like this. Thus I believe these white stains are neither Calcium nor Calcite.

So next I scraped off the white stain and put it on the slide without skin and found the following:

400x magnification of scrapings in brightfield.

400x magnification in darkfield

400x magnification in darkfield

A close up at 800x magnification in darkfield

I didn’t see anything that looked like the diploid eggs that Dr. Jane Ruby found on the greenhouse plastic covering her tomatoes and gave Mike Adams to analyze. She lives close by in the same area, so we are exposed to the same chemtrails, but I have only examined two tomatoes so far. I will keep looking once my new tomato plants make tomatoes and once we get rain again as it is the dry season here now.

I compared it to tomatoes grown in a covered green house that don’t receive rainwater but only RO water. They didn’t have white stains on the skin.

I don’t know what the white stains are on my tomatoes, but I’m fairly sure it’s not Calcium. The greenhouse covered tomatoes don’t have white stains and receive the same RO water. Thus, the only source would be something in rainwater, possibly a toxic metal such as Barium, Cadmium or Aluminum.

I compared the images to Barium crystals under the microscope which tend to have a structure that resembles little crosses:

I then checked what Cadmium crystals can look like:

They look much more like the rounded shapes visible on the tomato skin cells.

Aluminum is the most abundant substance in chemtrails and microscopic pictures of Aluminum powder also look similar to what we see on the tomato skin:

If I had a Mass spectrometer, I could analyze it, but these machines are far too expensive for non-institutional operators.

We know toxic metals are being sprayed on us almost constantly now.

Chemtrails yesterday afternoon above my neighborhood.

Very predictably it’s overcast and rains today.

I came down with a strange head cold a week ago with clear mucus coming out from my nose/sinuses. I’m certain it is not infectious but a detox reaction. I examined my blood as well and found this:

I will explain what this is in one of my next Substack articles. I started treating this Thursday night and will recheck my blood in two weeks. By then I should hopefully have clear blood and be able to show you before and after images. I believe it is caused by the white blotches on my tomatoes and the other vegetables I eat from my organic garden.

In summary, it’s essential to wash all vegetables and fruit before eating them, no matter if they are organic as we don’t know if they are grown in a greenhouse and what they are being watered with.

____________________________________________________________________________

If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody. The only perks I can offer paid subscribers are special discount codes for my bookstore and occasional discounts on products from www.biorica.biz. This month I can offer a 15% discount on all products on www.biorica.biz. Paid subscribers receive a separate email with the coupon codes.

Book Store: www.anitabaxasmd.com

www.loveolution.world