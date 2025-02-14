I have been ill for over two weeks. It began after sharing a meal and hugs with a vaccinated person. I can’t say for sure if it was shedding or from the air. It began with a slight sore throat, swollen lymph nodes in the throat area and fever. All of these symptoms subsided after about three days except for a nasty lingering cough with an asthmatic component. I’ve been coughing up white mucus ever since, which tells me it’s not a bacterial infection but an allergic-inflammatory process with the lungs trying to expel something they don’t like. It was clear to me from the beginning that this couldn’t be a viral infection as no viruses were ever proven to exist.

It also showed me how ingrained the virus theory is in people. The first thought of people around me who know about the “no virus theory”, is to stay away as they consider me to be contagious and they don’t want to “catch” what I have.

After a good ten days of coughing I felt good enough to put a sputum sample under the microscope. I let it dry first as wet sputum is too thick to effectively examine. The bright field images very much reminded me of images Dr. Campra of La Quinta Columna took when he examined Pfizer Covid vaccine vials with a microscope and Raman spectroscope proving the presence of Graphene Oxide. See for yourself:

One of Dr. Campras microscopy images and Raman Spectrograph.

Here is another image by Dr. Campra.

Here are the images I took of my sample:

Bright field at 160 x magnification above and below

Bright field at 400 x magnification above and below

Bright field at 800 x magnification above and below showing a lamellar structure

Dark field at 160 x magnification above and at 400 x magnification below

Dark field at 800x magnification above and the same at 1600x magnification below.

I can’t say for sure where the Graphene oxide in my lungs came from, but we know it is being sprayed in chem trails all the time, everywhere. This could be the reason why I hear of people in Germany, Switzerland and extended family in Nicaragua sick with a lingering cough and all these places have been sprayed massively these past few months. In addition many get sick after encountering strange fog which appeared in Switzerland, Germany, the UK and parts of Florida.

At the moment the fine particulate matter in Germany and parts of Switzerland are at an all time hight. Of course it’s being blamed on coal fire plants, heating systems and cars since chemtrails are not talked about in the media.

Here is an air quality image from a weather app in Germany:

The more red the color, the more particulate matter. The air is so bad it’s even in the news. Here a headline from the Bild newspaper warning that fine particulate matter is at a level of 100 micrograms per cubic meter. Many places are currently over the maximum warning level of 50 micrograms per cubic meter.

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea MD, PhD put out a recent Substack on smart dust which explains nanosized contamination of our air with graphene oxide and other particles:

What are the symptoms of Graphene Oxide poisoning in the lungs?

A study1 on the toxicity of Graphene Oxide found that: “The different administration routes influence the distribution of GFNs, for example, intratracheally instilled FLG passing through the air-blood barrier mainly accumulated and was retained in the lungs, with 47 % remaining after 4 weeks [61].”

And:

“GFNs caused inflammation and remained in the lung on day 90 after a single intratracheal instillation, and even translocated to lung lymph nodes by a nose-only inhalation [96, 97].”

And:

“GO reportedly disrupted the alveolarcapillary barrier, allowing inflammatory cells to infiltrate into the lungs and stimulate the release of proinflammatorycytokines [99]. Fibrosis and inflammation could be verified by the increased levels of the protein markers collagen1, Gr1, CD68 and CD11b in the lungs.”

GO has free radical and pro-inflammatory effects on every tissue it comes into contact with. It has physically destructive effects on cell membranes and mitochondria. The body’s defenses against GO are macrophages, a part of the immune system that take up and dispose of foreign materials as well as producing enough mucus to expel foreign materials via coughing. The inflammation in the lungs has led to asthmatic symptoms requiring the use of an inhaler with a bronchodilator to aid in the expelling of this stuff. I tried dampening the inflammation with natural supplements containing Boswellia as well as turmeric but that was not helpful. I began taking low dose prednisone for a few days in the hopes of improving fast as I have a trip to Mexico coming up very soon. In addition I have been taking 10 grams of liposomal Vitamin C and 1200 mg NAC to help liquify the mucus to make it easier to expel.

Next week I will be at a conference in Mexico doing live blood analysis. I will hopefully have lots of microscopy images to post for you.

