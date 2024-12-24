Mordechai Kirspijn sent out an email today regarding the court hearing today to ban David Icke from traveling to Schengen countries with a law that no longer exists. He also gives an update on Reiner Fuellmich who is still languishing in a German prison and being tortured.

Read the letter to the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture here.

By Mordechai Krispijn:

“Letter to UN Special Rapporteur on Torture for Reiner Fuellmich

It may seem quiet around Reiner Fuellmich's case, but hard work is being done both behind and in front of the scenes to not only provide Reiner with humane treatment during his detention, but also to get him released.



Meanwhile, Reiner Fuellmich seems anything but broken. He is currently taking steps to run against Thomas Haldenwang, former president of the Federal Office for Defense Protection (BfV), in the upcoming parliamentary elections at the end of 2025.



Leaked documents describe that this is exactly what she wanted to prevent with this lawsuit, that Reiner would become politically active.



The petition counter is now approaching 50,000! Haven't signed yet? Do it now:

https://www.freereinerfuellmich.org/

Soon all names (not email addresses) will be included in the large Free Reiner Fuellmich Petition book.



The intention is that this book will be officially handed over to a German MP to draw attention to his case in the German Parliament. Naturally, a copy will also go to Reiner to show him how many people support him.



You can find the letter sent to the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture HERE.



Marcel Messing calls those responsible to account.

Very few people have as much knowledge and wisdom as Marcel Messing.

When I read his book 'We wake up' years ago, I was upset for days.

Was it really true that the barcodes that we scan every day at the supermarkets all have the numbers 666?

Would they really want to one day inject the entire world population with a 'vaccine' based on nanotechnology?

Almost everything he wrote was correct and came true.

At the time I also watched the video that, if I'm not mistaken, came with it. You can still watch the recording on YouTube..

Marcel has the ability to read two or three books every day. This has ensured that he has acquired a wealth of knowledge and can share this in a unique way with every willing listener. This also created an enormous library, a true cultural heritage of thousands of books. Click HERE for more information.

Marcel made an impressive video in connection with the extension of David Icke's banishment.



In this video he appeals to the people who decide David's fate, including Minister Faber: "Sooner or later you will face your inner tribunal."



Take a moment to watch and listen to the video, as only Marcel Messing can put it into words.”

Reiner Fuellmich loves receving mail from his supporters. It helps him stay sane. To send a letter or a postcard, address it to:

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

GERMANY

