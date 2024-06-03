An article by Dr. Peter McCullough came out very recently about using a particular kind of RNA to counteract the mRNA of the Covid jabs*.

The idea as per the article, is to use small interfering RNA or siRNA and ribonuclease targeting chimeras (Ribotacs) to target, inactivate and degrade residual and persistent jab mRNA preventing uncontrolled spike protein production.

The paper the article refers to is highly technical but stepping back and looking at this from a perspective removed from technical details should ring alarm bells in everybody thinking about this critically.

The paper is based on assumptions and information from the pharmaceutical companies who supposedly made the Covid jabs and from the FDA. Therefore, it assumes that

a) there is a virus and

b) consequently there is a Spike protein the mRNA in the jab codes for. It also assumes

c) that all Covid jabs contain mRNA that is coding for Spike protein and

d) that this is the main cause of the adverse events. It further assumes

e) that siRNA and Ribotac are safe to use.

Let’s go through these assumptions:

a) There is no evidence a virus exists, see prior articles on this here:

https://anitabaxasmd.substack.com/p/the-questionable-virus-theory

b) Consequently, there is no evidence the Spike protein exists, see here:

https://anitabaxasmd.substack.com/p/gas-lighting-and-misdirection-with

c) Multiple Covid jab vials were examined in tests by Dr. Kevin W. McCairn PhD. Normal mRNA contains significant quantities of Nitrogen which forms Purines (A)denine, (G)uanine) & Pyrimadines (Uracil, Cytosine), which should be linked to a sugar-phosphate backbone. Both elements are part of DNA and mRNA. If these are not in the vials, it means there is no mRNA in the vial.

There are certainly vials that do contain mRNA, but we can’t be sure what these code for. Possibly a protein to suppress cancer suppressor genes which would be one explanation for the explosion of cancer.

d) As there is no Spike protein, but there is Graphene Oxide in the vials, the main cause of death and disability is Graphene oxide, not a Spike protein.

e) Are these products safe?

First, we need to understand what siRNA is and does. They are short strands of genetic code that are supposed to silence certain RNA sequences, so they don’t produce the protein they code for. Eukaryotic cells (cells that have a nucleus) have micro-RNA and siRNA as an innate defense mechanism against invading genetic material from expressing proteins. Assuming mRNA did code for a protein that caused health issues such as cancers by suppressing cancer suppressor genes, then this innate system doesn’t work that well or we wouldn’t see turbo cancers exploding.

The article states that siRNA is restricted to the cytoplasm and doesn’t integrate into the genome. But since mRNA in some of the jabs does integrate into the genome, how would siRNA then degrade this mRNA inside the genome and prevent it from expressing a protein if it doesn’t enter the nucleus?

The article further states that it’s difficult to get manufactured siRNA into the body and stay long enough before the body degrades it as invading genetic material. Therefore, different mechanisms of stealth are employed such as making chemical changes, using lipid-based delivery systems (lipid nano particles) and viral vectors (big question there….).

One such product is Inclisiran (Leqvio®) that received FDA approval (not that this means anything) in 2018 to treat high cholesterol (which is not a problem in the first place) by interfering with the body’s mechanism of LDL receptor degradation in the liver. It thereby increases these receptors in the liver as the breakdown of them is interfered with. This in turn increases LDL elimination.

A general problem is that such synthetic siRNA may inhibit and destroy other mRNA that the body needs which are called off target effects. For Inclisiran (Leqvio®) the following side effects are listed: joint pain, urinary tract infection, bronchitis, shortness of breath, wheezing, rapid heart rate, severe allergic reaction, pain in arms and legs, reactions at the injection site and diarrhea.

Another siRNA product that was FDA approved in 2018 is patisiran (Onpattro®) to treat neurological issues caused by inherited amyloidosis. There are only about 5000 – 10 000 patients worldwide who suffer from this inherited protein misfolding disease. Amyloid is deposited in heart and nervous tissue causing issues with nerve conduction. Thus, the track record for safety is very limited. The siRNA is packed into LNP and the treatment is given by infusions. The most common adverse reactions associated with patisiran are upper respiratory tract infections and infusion-related reactions, including musculoskeletal pain, flushing, abdominal pain, nausea, respiratory symptoms, headache, rash, tachycardia, and/or changes in blood pressure. Patients need to be pre-medicated with corticosteroids and antihistamine, both given intravenously, and acetaminophen via the oral route to prevent infusion-related reactions. This prerequisite tells us that it’s not really that safe to use. In addition, it reduces Vitamin A levels in the body. As it’s such a rare disease only 29 patients were used for one of the studies. The study1 says:

The most common treatment-emergent adverse event was a mild to moderate infusion-related reaction in three of the 29 patients, including decreased oxygen saturation, abdominal pain, dyspnea, tachypnea (rapid breathing), tachycardia (fast heartbeat), bronchospasm, chills, pyrexia (elevation of body temperature), pallor, and erythema (red skin rash). No other treatment-emergent adverse events were observed for more than one patient in a dosage group. One patient withdrew due to nausea and vomiting; this patient also experienced urinary tract infection and sepsis (all four symptoms listed as serious adverse effects). Another serious adverse effect was extravasation-related cellulitis, which occurred in one patient. Nausea, vomiting, and cellulitis were all attributed to patisiran specifically.

Depending on the specific coding of the siRNA the effects will be different. The two products above have been in use only a short time and nobody knows what the long-term effects could be just as nobody knows what effects any siRNA can have as it depends on its code which then determines its off target effects.

Lastly, we mustn’t forget that it was big pharmaceutical companies that brought out the Covid jabs claiming they were safe and effective, and it was the FDA that gave them “approval”. How can we trust them to bring out a siRNA product that is safe and effective? How can we trust the FDA to remain impartial and approve it only if it is? We can’t.

Considering that almost all adverse events of the Covid jabs can be explained by the presence and actions of Graphene oxide, siRNA will not do much for them except cause more issues. Detoxing Graphene oxide, toxic metals and LNP which are polymers is the way to go for now.

To read about Dr. McCullough’s connections to bio pharmaceutical companies involved in siRNA products, read the following Substack article:

*(https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/breaking-publication-strategic-deactivation?publication_id=1119676&post_id=145145749&isFreemail=true&r=2bx3k&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email)

1. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40120-020-00208-1