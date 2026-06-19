We had a film crew come into the Doctors Detox Clinic in West Palm Beach to do some filming for marketing. Two people came for Live Blood Analysis with our high end dark field microscope. One was just there to be a body for the filming and the other was a research participant.

Here are some photos and videos behind the scenes. Once the professional videos are out I will present them on Substack.

The reception desk has not arrived yet. So the receptionist is working on this little table until it does. The front room is the entrance and waiting room. The back rooms are the HBOT, IV and EBOO room as well as a separate exam/consultation room.

Microscopy room with a huge screen at the beginning of the sequence above.

Preparing the set for my interview above.

Ready for my interview

Behind the scene for the Flowpresso shoot. Flowpresso is a lymph drainage treatment that is important for people who have been jabbed and done the EBOO to help the lymph eliminate inflammation markers and foreign proteins.

Our youngest nurse presenting the Flowpresso suit above.

The person who only came to be filmed had this in his blood:

Hydrogel with different colored lights inside, red blood cell aggregation.

This structure above has a lot of yellow lights which often signifies toxic metals.

It is next to the hydrogel above which of course can draw the metals to further self assemble. This person had taken the first two Covid jabs.

The research participant doing LBA has not taken any jabs but has known Lyme disease. We found a spirochaete: Below in darkfield and the same in bright field. It wasn’t moving. It could mean it is either dead or dormant.

The staff is still in training for live blood analysis, but on the LBA day I am there to guide them, which usually is a Thursday. If you are in the area and would like to do an LBA, call 561 624 9000. The clinic is ready to do Hyperbaric Oxygen and EBOO as well as EBOO SAFE and various infusions. As I say in my video, not everything is perfect yet, but we are getting there. The website should be up shortly, depending on the marketing team’s speed.

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