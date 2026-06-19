Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

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Ambria's avatar
Ambria
4d

I hope and pray I can get there soon. I need help.

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Jayne Emerson's avatar
Jayne Emerson
5d

Congrats, that clinic looks amazing. I wish I was still in Florida ! keep writing I so enjoy your information.

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