Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
micciot's avatar
micciot
21h

This was an important interview. Thank you! I have contributed!

Reiner is a hero! He and his wife deserve our full support!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Viking's avatar
Viking
1d

I pray that these people will trade places with him!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anita Baxas,MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture