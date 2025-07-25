Interview with a close friend of Reiner & Inka Fuellmich, Daisy Papp
Announcement of a brand new development
I had a lovely chat with Daisy Papp who is a close friend of Reiner and Inka Fuellmich. She spent many weeks with Inka in Mexico and regularly speaks with both of them. Reiner just launched a criminal case against his accusers, the judge and others involved.
Contact Information
Substack for Reiner Fuellmich:
Send your letter and/or postcard directly to Reiner in Germany:
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
27432 Bremvervoerde
GERMANY
Don’t send any packages, money or stamps or envelopes with glitter on them.
Send letters to Inka Fuellmich:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907
USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich.
Donation Information
To donate for the essentials of life for Inka:
Donate with debit and/or credit card and/or Paypal:
https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich
Donate with crypto:
https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together
Or send a check drawn by a US bank to the above address in Ft. Myers.
To donate for legal and other expenses to Reiner:
For readers in Europe, you can send a bank transfer to:
IBAN: DE44 8206 4088 0002 2241 86
BIC: GENODEF1ESA
VR Bank Ihre Heimatbank e. V.
Account owner: Gisela Pelzer, Bebra, Germany
More information is here.
You can also pay by credit card on this page or you can donate via Give Send Go
Links to Daisy Papp:
www.daisypapp.com
Her Podcast: www.baldandblonde.live
If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing this research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody. The perks I can offer paid subscribers are special discount codes for my bookstore and occasional discounts on products from www.biorica.biz. Paid subscribers receive a separate email with the coupon codes. Paid subscribers also receive a chapter every other week from my book Meet Your Killers.
I leave the comment section open so everybody can communicate and comment with each other, but I’m not always able to read them.
Book Store: www.anitabaxasmd.com
This was an important interview. Thank you! I have contributed!
Reiner is a hero! He and his wife deserve our full support!
I pray that these people will trade places with him!