I had a lovely chat with Daisy Papp who is a close friend of Reiner and Inka Fuellmich. She spent many weeks with Inka in Mexico and regularly speaks with both of them. Reiner just launched a criminal case against his accusers, the judge and others involved.

Contact Information

Substack for Reiner Fuellmich:

Send your letter and/or postcard directly to Reiner in Germany:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

27432 Bremvervoerde

GERMANY

Don’t send any packages, money or stamps or envelopes with glitter on them.

Send letters to Inka Fuellmich:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907

USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich.

Donation Information

To donate for the essentials of life for Inka:

Donate with debit and/or credit card and/or Paypal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich

Donate with crypto:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together

Or send a check drawn by a US bank to the above address in Ft. Myers.

To donate for legal and other expenses to Reiner:

For readers in Europe, you can send a bank transfer to:

IBAN: DE44 8206 4088 0002 2241 86

BIC: GENODEF1ESA

VR Bank Ihre Heimatbank e. V.

Account owner: Gisela Pelzer, Bebra, Germany

More information is here.

You can also pay by credit card on this page or you can donate via Give Send Go

Links to Daisy Papp:

www.daisypapp.com

Her Podcast: www.baldandblonde.live

If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing this research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody. The perks I can offer paid subscribers are special discount codes for my bookstore and occasional discounts on products from www.biorica.biz. Paid subscribers receive a separate email with the coupon codes. Paid subscribers also receive a chapter every other week from my book Meet Your Killers.

I leave the comment section open so everybody can communicate and comment with each other, but I’m not always able to read them.

Book Store: www.anitabaxasmd.com