Interview with my Biological Dentist, Dr. Ilona Fotek in Jupiter, Florida
How to remove silver fillings safely, why not to use fluoride and graphene oxide in dental anesthetics
Dr. Fotek considers the whole patient and not just the teeth when evaluating and treating patients. She runs a large biological dentist office with her husband Dr. Paul Fotek in Jupiter, Florida which is about 10 minutes north of West Palm Beach.
We talk about how to remove amalgam fillings safely, toxic metal exposure testing, the dilemma of graphene oxide in dental anesthetics, why not to use fluoride, alternatives to root canals, how to treat cavitations and aesthetic treatments using the patients own blood to fill up wrinkles and plump up the face.
Contact Information:
Dental Healing Arts
Dr. Ilona and Paul Fotek
4600 Military Trail, Suite 210
www.dentalhealingarts.com
If the young of today only were taught the time , money ,pain, and health risks that they will be heading for like most of us older folks who were not given proper warning and correct education regarding how the teeth effect everything else in the body they would be way ahead of the game.Too soon old....too late smart! Thanks to you both!
Last November, I had 2 amalgams replaced. The Biologic Dentist recommended filling the space with a composite containing nano-particles. I told them that I didn't want any nanoparticles in my mouth from dental work. The dentist told me that most of the ones that he uses contain nanoparticles, and have done for the past 10 years!!!
Nanoparticles can evade our immune system, and metal nanoparticles can be pro-inflammatory.
I asked the dentist to look for older substances and he eventually found a ceramic composite that contained no nano-particles. Ask, and if the dentist won't give a nano-free product then strongly consider finding another dentist.