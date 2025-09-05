Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
17h

If the young of today only were taught the time , money ,pain, and health risks that they will be heading for like most of us older folks who were not given proper warning and correct education regarding how the teeth effect everything else in the body they would be way ahead of the game.Too soon old....too late smart! Thanks to you both!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marian Wilson's avatar
Marian Wilson
1d

Last November, I had 2 amalgams replaced. The Biologic Dentist recommended filling the space with a composite containing nano-particles. I told them that I didn't want any nanoparticles in my mouth from dental work. The dentist told me that most of the ones that he uses contain nanoparticles, and have done for the past 10 years!!!

Nanoparticles can evade our immune system, and metal nanoparticles can be pro-inflammatory.

I asked the dentist to look for older substances and he eventually found a ceramic composite that contained no nano-particles. Ask, and if the dentist won't give a nano-free product then strongly consider finding another dentist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Professor Anita Baxas,MD and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anita Baxas,MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture