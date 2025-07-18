If the weight loss treatment with Semaglutide is not accompanied by a change in dietary habits and exercise, weight will bounce back to the original weight before Semaglutide was started. This creates a kind of dependency on Semaglutide to maintain one’s ideal weight.

One could ask if this is not like using an addictive drug. It reminds me of an old Twilight Zone episode where a lady gets water delivered to her apartment. As soon as she drinks it, her wrinkles disappear, and she looks much younger. She remains this way until the water runs out when she turns into an ugly wrinkled old woman. Once the next water delivery comes, she drinks it, and she turns back into a beautiful young woman. Until the water runs out again. The next time the water comes, the price has doubled. She pays for it and the same thing happens, turning uglier each time. The next time the price quadruples and on and on it will go putting her in the position of paying a fortune or looking older each time the water runs out.

Semaglutide, also known as the brand name Ozempic, is a GLP-1 (Glucagon- Like Peptide-1) analogue. This means it binds to the GLP-1 receptors in the brain, gut and pancreas.

Natural Production of GLP-1 in the body

It is naturally produced in the intestines. Its secretion can be increased by a diet rich in foods that improve gut health and by mindful eating practices.

Foods that improve gut health are fiber found in fruit, vegetables, whole grains and legumes but also foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids such as Avocado, fish and olive oil. Prebiotics such as found in bananas, asparagus, oats, garlic,onions as well as probiotics found in yogurt, kefir and other fermented foods improve gut health by feeding the microbiome. A particular strain of gut bacteria, Akkermansia muciniphila, has been shown to increase GLP-1 production. Mindful eating practices means being in the present moment when eating, chewing food thoroughly and slowing down. Exercise has a positive influence on GLP-1 secretion

Effects of GLP-1

It decreases the release of the hormone Glucagon in the pancreas. Glucagon’s primary role is the increase of blood sugar when levels drop. It does that by signaling the liver to break down Glycogen (stored glucose) into glucose. It also signals the liver to make and store glucagon from non-carbohydrate sources such as protein and fat. And it tells the liver not to use glucose for energy production. It promotes the breakdown of fat cells so the liver can use it to make glycogen. GLP-1 is the antagonist of Glucagon and promotes the release of insulin from the pancreas to lower glucose levels and as an antagonist it suppresses the release of Glucagon. In the brain GLP-1 increases the feeling of satiety by increasing the sensitivity to Leptin (the “feel full hormone”) and it suppresses its antagonist Ghrelin, the “I feel hungry” hormone. GLP-1 delays emptying of the stomach contributing to feeling full faster and longer, thus reducing food intake.

These combined effects lead to decreased consumption of calories and a lowering of blood sugar.

Other not so nice effects of Semaglutide

The most common “side effects” are nausea (between 15 -44% depending on the formulation and the dosage). Nausea will contribute to eating less as well. Diarrhea was found in 8.5 -30 %, again depending on the formulation and dosage. Diarrhea will contribute to weight loss, but not fat loss. 5-24% experience constipation depending on dosage and formulation (Wegovy is worse than Ozempic). Fatigue is often reported and can be a consequence of eating less, lower blood sugar levels and the above side effects. Some using Wegovy report hair loss. Muscle loss is always associated with weight loss unless steps are taken to prevent it such as eating enough protein and resistance training exercise.

In Ozempic and Wegovy trials, other potential side effects include:

- Pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas)

- Kidney problems like acute kidney injury, especially associated with nausea and vomiting

- Gallbladder problems like gallstones and gallbladder disease

- Increased heart rate

- Mental health issues

- Diabetic retinopathy (an eye condition that can happen to people with diabetes)

- Thyroid cancer or thyroid tumors (based on research in rodents)

- There are reports of sudden blindness due to reduced blood flow to the optic nerve for which there is no treatment. The condition is called called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). It leads to permanent blindness. Diabetics appear to have a higher risk of developing NAION. A study was done following diabetics, one group using Semaglutide and the other using non GLP-1 medication. The cumulative incidence of NAION over three years was 6.7% in the semaglutide group and 0.8% in the non-GLP-1 group, meaning they were seven times more likely to develop the condition. In conclusion causality was not proven without a doubt, but there definitely is an association between Semaglutide and NAION.

Currently it is not known whether other ingredients such as lipid nano particles of Graphene oxide (GO) are contained within these shots. As GO has been found in several dental anesthetics, many vaccines, injectable HGH and Insulin we can’t rule out that it’s also contained in these products. The people following my Substack know there is a depopulation agenda happening on our planet and millions if not billions have been disabled by vaccines. I don’t have a sample of Semaglutide and I don’t have access to the microscope as it’s now at the soon to open Detox clinic a good hour away. I hope others can get their hands on a vial and have access to a good microscope, or better yet a Raman spectrograph.

Long term results of Semaglutide

If the weight loss treatment with Semaglutide is not accompanied by a change in dietary habits and exercise, weight will bounce back to the original weight before Semaglutide was started as shown by the below graph.

Being at an ideal weight is also not necessarily a sign of health. There are many people at an ideal weight who eat junk food and prepackaged foods full of chemicals and pesticides. There are as well many people at an ideal weight who don’t exercise. Ideal weight does not equal health if it’s not accompanied by healthy eating habits and exercise.

Semaglutide has been available to the public since 2017 for the treatment of diabetes and since 2021 for weight loss. It was first studied in clinical trials in 2008. Considering the lying and cheating that has been happening in clinical trials organized, conducted and paid for by the pharmaceutical industry, we can’t trust the trial findings to be truthful. Market observation is a better indicator of how safe and effective a new drug is. It’s personal experience, social media posts and independent researchers that have brought the effects of the deadly and debilitating Covid shots to light. Since it has only been on the market since 2017/2021, we don’t know if there are long term negative effects of using Semaglutide.

Cost

Lastly, we have to consider the cost of these injections. In Germany the cost is between 60-100 Euro per injection depending on the dosage and people need one injection per week. This easily comes to 240-400 Euros per month (the Euro is about equivalent to the USD). In the USA the cost is 900-1372 USD per month. If it’s used for weight loss, insurance does not cover it.

Conclusion

Ultimately, I believe it’s better to upregulate the body’s own GLP-1 by the methods mentioned at the beginning and changing ones dietary and exercise habits. In addition, we need to find out contributing causes to weight gain such as out of balance hormones, lack of nutrients, not drinking enough water, too much stress and not enough sleep.

