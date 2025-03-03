I and our nurse practitioner flew to Acapulco, Mexico where we did live blood analysis at the Anarchapulco conference with our high-end dark field microscope on 35 people. Two of them had taken the Covid jab though their blood didn’t look worse than most other unjabbed. We examined the blood of people from the USA, Mexico, Canada, The Netherlands, The UK, Paraguay, France, Italy, Greece, Australia, New Zealand, Spain and Norway. Only four of all the people we examined had “clean” blood, meaning no hydrogel polymers or Graphene Oxide.

Most had red blood cell aggregation or Rouleau formation which we attributed to them (and us) being in 31-32 degrees Celsius heat all day. We couldn’t keep up with drinking water to make up for the water we lost sweating. Many also binged on alcohol the night before, had lack of sleep or were smoking one thing or another which contributes to rouleau formation as well.

We need to use a special oil, immersion oil, to connect the dark field condenser with the bottom of the slide. Unfortunately, the Mexican version of the TSA unpacked one of our suitcases in Mexico City and didn’t put that little bottle of oil back into the suitcase. Without this oil we thought we were dead in the water. We tried to find immersion oil in Acapulco. I called several lab supply stores and pharmacies, but nobody had it or knew where to get it. I found it on Amazon Mexico, but it would have taken a week to get to us. We searched for alternatives and read that coconut oil could be used as a substitute. We bought some at the grocery store, but we couldn't see anything in the dark field. Our booth neighbor had Castor oil. We tried it and alas it worked. However, it began forming bubbles on the slide after a few minutes that increased in number as time went by. Nevertheless, it was good enough to check red and white blood cells, fibrin, crystals and foreign materials. If you see bubbles with a bright edge in the images, it’s because we didn’t have the correct oil.

In general it was not an ideal setting for doing this work. The heat took its toll on us and the blood of the people. The glare from the sun made it difficult to see what was on the computer screen and it was a literal pain in the neck and back dragging the microscope and laptop in a bag across the gravel walkway twice every day. In addition we had to be aware of fibers and other flying debris that could land on the slide.

Here's an image of one of the rather rare hydrogel free samples (one of the four mentioned above).

Here is a huge hydrogel fiber. We see a neutrophil attacking it (upper R arrow) and another hydrogel extruding from it (L arrow).

These are hydrogel polymers in between these bubbles. Since these bubbles contained no blinking or any lights and nothing moved I assume they are due to the Castor oil.

A rather large hydrogel polymer with multicolored lights inside and white blood cells on the way to attack it on the left.

Two more hydrogel polymers from the same sample.

The above two are from the same sample of another person. In both images we can see the large hydrogel being attacked by neutrophils (white blood cells). Some of the red blood cells around mainly the lower one look distorted.

The above is another sample free of hydrogels. Disregard the fibrin nests as these formed after 15 minutes because the blood is out of the body. In the heat we noticed that red blood cells aggregate faster and fibrin forms faster than in an air-conditioned setting.

We will look at more images in one of my next Substacks.

If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing this research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody. The only perks I can offer paid subscribers are special discount codes for my bookstore and occasional discounts on products from www.biorica.biz. This month I can offer a $10.—discount on the toxic and essential hair analysis test and $ 20.—off the purchase of 2 bottles of Plaquex Oral soft gels. Paid subscribers receive a separate email with the coupon codes.

Book Store: www.anitabaxasmd.com

Note about comments: I appreciate comments, but they have become so numerous I can no longer read them all or respond to them. I will leave the comment section open so readers can correspond with each other if they wish. I do research and write these posts in my spare time which is extremely limited. My motivation in medicine has always been to help people and keep them from harm. I don’t get paid for any of my research or my articles and I don’t sell or promote health products in my articles for financial gain. I do it to get out information that is being suppressed while humanity is being led down a very dangerous and dark path of a technocratic future that wants to kill most of us and turn the rest of us into mindless drones.