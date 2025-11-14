Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Honeybee's avatar
Honeybee
4d

Thank you so much for another revealing post in your fight toward health. I believe the body does detox "naturally" and on its own, but I think the success of European clinics for over a century with fasting and fresh juices, vegetable broths, and water show the power of these regimes. The mind interacts with the body in these attempts, too; the physical and mental (or material and etheric) become one. Fasting and fresh juices are very important, but the individual's mindset is equally important. They all work together as one. I think the idea that the body "naturally" detoxes and, therefore, do nothing provokes less results. Cheers and good luck to you!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MJB's avatar
MJB
4d

I have some issues with the fact that his remedies are based on nothing but ‘divine inspiration’. Glad to see this worked for you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Professor Anita Baxas,MD
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anita Baxas,MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture