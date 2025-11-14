As I posted a few weeks ago, my blood didn’t look so great after my hospital stay. It showed signs of distress, red blood cell aggregation, hydrogels and fibers.

My blood after the hospital stay above

I did a nine-day liver detox diet by Anthony Williams. He calls himself a medical medium and has published countless books. He is most famous for propagating fresh celery juice. I have some issues with his claims that auto-immune diseases are caused by viruses. Readers of my Substack know that there exists no evidence that viruses even exist.

Nevertheless, his nine-day liver detox diet works great. It is split into 3 x 3 days. The first three days you can almost eat normally but have no fat before dinner and then only half of what you normally consume. This means no Pork or Lamb.

The next three days you make a smoothie with dragon fruit pulp, bananas and blueberries, which you drink after you have a glass of lemon water upon waking and fresh celery juice thereafter. Mid morning you can have apples and/or apple sauce and dates. For lunch you can eat a salad and steamed celery and/or brussel sprouts. Mid afternoon you go back to apples and dinner again is steamed asparagus with or without brussel sprouts.

The first two days of the last three days you can add a steamed potato or sweet potato or squash to the asparagus. The rest stays the same as during the second 3 days. On the last day you only have liquids. Celery juice, cucumber and apple juice, lemon balm tea and lots of water.

I tested my blood on the morning after the last diet day and was pleasantly surprised how much better my blood flowed. There were hardly any lemon cells which show up when the blood is too acidic. There were no fibers, but there still were hydrogels.

Free flowing nicely shaped red blood cells and neutrophils

Various hydrogels above

All in all I felt good during these nine days. I had lots of energy and was never hungry except on the last day that only allowed juices. You can eat and drink as much as you like of these foods during these nine days which is helpful in not feeling hungry.

The next step is Chelation treatments to get rid of the hydrogels though I need to wait as I need to be free of atrial fibrillation and my thyroid levels need to come down a bit more.

