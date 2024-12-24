This week I want to present something positive and give everybody a rest from the constant barrage of negative information.

Let me tell you a story about how the Loveolution book came into being.

In October of 2022 I saw a preview of a movie on Ickonic.com called Hellfire Caves in which David Icke visits those caves together with an engineer and a psychic. The caves are notorious to have been used for satanic sacrificial rituals by “elites”. The energy in those caves must have been absolutely awful. In order to change that, the three of them poured love into the space to lift the vibration.

It hit me instantly that this could be done on Ley line vortex points around the planet. I dug into many books about the Ley lines. Beginning the following February of 2023, a story began playing in my head about a group of people visiting such vortex points and infusing love into them. Every time I sat in Jacuzzi, the story continued to develop a little further until about three months later, the whole story came together in my head.

Then something began nudging me to write it down. I thought I never had written a novel or any fiction book and didn’t believe I could do it. But one day after being nudged constantly, I sat in front of my computer and the story just poured out of my fingers onto the keyboard.

I had to do some research such as locations of vortex points, distances, flight altitudes and speeds, but the actual story line just flowed out of me. Every time I got stuck and didn’t know how the story should continue, it came to me within minutes like a movie clip. A few times I received instructions in the early morning hours when I wasn’t asleep anymore but also wasn’t awake yet. The instructions were not in words, but as concepts, particularly when it came to the relationship of the main characters. When I thought the story was finished, a whole new trajectory of the story began flowing that involved a visit to another planet and a galactic threat that needed to be averted.

I believe this story didn’t originate from me but came through me. Some would call it divine inspiration or a download from another dimension.

Synopsis

The main heroes meet on the Isle of Wight in the South of England at a monument through which the main Ley line, the Albion line enters the British Isles. They infuse love into this point. They visit Stonehenge and something surreal happens giving them the ability of flight. They know they need to use this ability for the good humanity. They map out and visit vortex points all over England and bring in others to do the same around the world. They visit ancient sites that are built on such vortex points and infuse love into them that then propagates through the line around the planet and lifts the vibration. It also chases out demons that have to leave the planet because they can’t take the higher vibration. The main heroes travel around the world bringing in others to do the work in Asia, Australia, North-Central- and South America as well as Africa and the Middle East. They visit Giza, Baalbek, Jerusalem, Petra, Borobudur, Ayers Rock, Mt. Shasta, Lake Titicaca and many other sites. The heroes gradually develop other abilities such as telepathy and teleportation.

At one point the team that has steadily grown in numbers gets caught in the desert of Saudi Arabia after they infuse love into the Kaaba black cube. They are rescued by a surprising ally which then provides them with technologies to complete their mission. They later invite them to visit their planet and learn other ways how a society can thrive without war, pollution, greed or currency. But then a galactic threat is approaching, endangering not only Earth but planets of the galactic federation as well. It’s up to our heroes to discover a non-violent solution and save the day.

The book is a combination of factual information based on the 35-year research by David Icke, an adventure, science fiction and an unconditional love story on two levels. One is the love of the heroes for humanity, and the other is on a personal level.

Some of the heroes are based on real people who are working hard to bring about a better future for us.

Praise from real heroes

Praise by Michael Tellinger, (Ubuntu) South Africa: My wife is reading the book to me in the downtime, and we are really loving it. She is especially taken by it because of the deep spiritual and magical undertones. So well done and I truly wish you the best success possible. Let it be a bestseller. In Unity Michael Tellinger www.onesmalltown.org

Praise by Foster Gamble who created the Thrive documentaries:

Dear Anita,

I don’t go to our PO Box often enough, but I did recently and was thrilled to unwrap your thoughtful letter and amazing novel.

I read LOVEOLUTION in two sittings - couldn’t put it down!

It was a sheer delight to immerse myself in the love story and adventure of Devon and Angela. My guess is there’s a lot of you in Angela, and if you haven’t found your Devon, I hope that this will lead you to him!

It was an unusual delight to get to encounter Beverly and Forrest, as well as some of the other usual suspects with whom I have allied for the last couple of decades.

I love how you just let yourself go into your vision of collaboration, levitation, teleportation and finally the infusion of love in the consciousness bloodstream of the planet.

I’m amazed that this is your first novel, and I hope you will write more.

Foster & Kimberly, www.freetothrive.com

Reiner Fuellmich, German lawyer:

Dear Anita,

I always enjoy reading your letters and the attached excerpts from your book and other publications.

Reiner

To write to Reiner Fuellmich, send a postcard or a letter to: JVA Rosdorf, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Am Grossen Sieke 8, 37124 Rosdorf, Germany. As it’s forbidden to send books to the jail, I printed out and sent him chapter by chapter in separate letters.

More praise: Thank you very much for letting us read your book before it is officially published. This was very interesting reading. So many things that were familiar to us. But in this book, there are definitely many things that will surprise the reader. All over, this book is a MUST for those who love Sci-Fi, for those who love a story with twists and turns, and for those who look for a bit of romance. However, on top of all this, there is one Important thing about your book. Every reader will be inspired. It gives people hope, confidence, and trust. Even those who might be a bit pessimistic when looking at our world today will get new energy and wisdom from your book. And, besides love, is there anything more important than giving people hope, confidence? No, there is not. Therefore, this book should be made available to the whole world. Thank you and all the luck of the world Pia and Nobuo Switzerland.

Acknowledgement

I wish to express my heartfelt thank you to David Icke, Gareth Icke, Jaymie Icke, Christianne van Wijk, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich JD, Michael Tellinger, Dr. Steven Greer MD, Dr. Bruce Lipton PhD, Dr. Gregg Braden PhD, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Nassim Haramein, Dr. Alberto Villoldo PhD, Marcela Lobos, Regina Meredith, The Heart Math Institute and Christina von Dreien for their inspiration, passion and hard work to advance humanity and most of all for the love and passion with which they do it.

My goal is to spread hope, knowledge and show a possible way forward for the human family.

Sales for Vaccine Injured

The sales proceeds will go to funding treatments for the Covid jab injured who can’t afford the treatments they need to get better.

The story is available as a print book which takes about 6-7 hours to read. It’s also available as an audiobook and e-book. For an introduction I created a Comic book that encompasses the beginning of the story, the first six chapters.

Coupon

Go to www.anitabaxas.com, my book shop and use Coupon Code Christmas to get 15% off the Loveolution books, valid until January 5 2025.

More information: www.loveolution.world