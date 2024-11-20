Part 3 of the Masterpiece series will be out Saturday. This is just a short intermezzo for the spirit.

By Neil Hague, UK:

In Latin, solstice is made of two words: sol– meaning “the sun” and sistere meaning “to make stand.”

Around the Winter Solstice is one the most powerful points of the year as the axis of the Earth pauses, shifts and moves in the opposite direction.

For three days around the solstice points we experience the power of the standstill point and a shift in direction. The sun standing still is a powerful metaphor for the energy available to us at the Winter (and Summer) Solstice to ‘change the direction’ of our lives with intention and build on this energy as we enter into the new year. Can you ‘feel the changes’?

The online event is designed to ‘create a space’ for us collectively and Individually to plant ‘seeds of light’ that will grow with us as we move into the coming year ahead. Neil will facilitate the gathering and offer insight, along with a visualisation designed to harness heart light and create peace within.

There is a ‘physical sun’, and an ‘invisible sun’, something a write about in length in my books. But there is also our Inner Sun – the Light of the World. This light is our internal heart light, the Sun that can be utilised to bring peace as we enter a new solar cycle at Winter Solstice.

The rays of the Sun shine into the dark, and nurture the newborn life in both the inner and outer worlds. This period is also mirrored in the nature of life all around us, as the seeds are buried in the darkness of the Earth they emerge once again with the life-giving rays of the Sun.

Even though the dark triumphs over the light (at this time of year), it also signifies a turning point!

Read more: Making Peace – Opening the Heart: Winter Solstice Online Gathering with Neil Hague

I had the pleasure of speaking with Neil in order for him to paint my spirit painting.

He has the ability to capture your spirit essence and put it on canvas. He’s the artist who illustrates and creates covers for David Icke’s books that can tell a concept in an image which takes pages of texts to explain in words.

Here’s the painting he did for me: