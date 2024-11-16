Studies using Zeolite to build and enhance bio sensors

Dr. Ana-Maria Mihalcea has found studies showing that zeolite is commonly used in combination with polymers and Graphene oxide to enhance the abilities of biosensors.

Here is the article by Dr. Mihalcea with the studies she found and also discussed them with Hildegard Stanninger, an expert in industrial toxicology and nanotechnology.

I searched for other studies showing the use of zeolites in the manufacture of biosensors and found quite a few:

1. A novel urea conductometric biosensor based on zeolite immobilized urease

“Zeolites can offer themselves as alternative materials to be used for functionalizing solid substrates in a controlled manner. This can be of interest in the field of biosensors, and especially for conductometric ones, since they can be designed as integrated microbiosensors, which results into significantly reduced background conductivity due to the influence of temperature variations and other factors.”

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.talanta.2011.06.034

2. Conductive polymers/zeolite (nano-)composites: under-exploited materials

“Among the numerous kinds of these materials the conductive polymers/zeolite (nano-)composites represent a new class of materials system due to their novel physicochemical properties and potential for various practical and technological applications such as sensors, cathodes of the cells, anticorrosive, membranes, and selective removal of heavy metal ions from sea water and industrial wastewater.”

https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2014/ra/c4ra03067b/unauth

3. Poly(azomethine-urethane) and zeolite-based composite: Fluorescent biosensor for DNA detection

“In the present paper, a highly selective and sensitive fluorescent biosensor based on poly(azomethine-urethane) and zeolite for the determination of DNA molecules was developed. Zeolite was chosen to enhance with anionic or cationic functional groups in polymer matrix and interaction between polymer and DNA.”

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1386142519300113



4. Recent advances in the enhanced sensing performance of zeolite-based materials

“Currently, zeolite-based sensors are being continuously developed by many researchers. This review aimed to comprehensively explain various zeolite frameworks commonly used in sensor materials such as MFI, FAU, LTA, MOR, MAZ, AFI, as well as the zeolite analog materials such as ALPO-4. In addition, we present various zeolite-based sensor fabrication methods such as screen-printed, micro-dropping, and self-assembly. We also explain the interaction of zeolite with the target molecules, the plausible mechanism, and the application in detecting harmful gases, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), humidity, alkaline molecules, and biochemical compounds.”

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2352492822011734

5. Aluminosilicate and aluminosilicate based polymer composites: Present status, applications and future trends

“Summary, conclusions and final remarks

Aluminosilicate/polymer composites are among the most challenging and interesting polymer composites for the development of advanced applications due to the tailoring possibilities of both filler and matrix with respect to the electrical, mechanical and chemical properties. Their applications in the areas of biomedicine, energy generation and storage, filtration, sensor and actuators area are possible because as it is based on the development and fine control of filler and matrix property.”

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0079681614000203



6. Green luminescence of ZnS and ZnS:Cu quantum dots embedded in zeolite matrix

“We report the synthesis of ZnS and ZnS:Cu (copper doped ZnS) quantum dots by chemical method at room temperature. In this technique ZnS and ZnS:Cu quantum dots are produced by simple chemical reactions where zeolite acts as matrix and plays the key role in controlling particle growth during synthesis. ZnS exhibits luminescence properties such as related emission. ZnS:Cu possesses Cu related emission, efficient low voltage electroluminescence, and super linear voltage-brightness electroluminescence characteristics. This study demonstrates the technological importance of semiconductor quantum dots prepared by low cost chemical route.”

https://pubs.aip.org/aip/jap/article-abstract/105/9/094305/148011/Green-luminescence-of-ZnS-and-ZnS-Cu-quantum-dots?redirectedFrom=fulltext

7. Constructing dye-zeolite photonic nanodevices by Huub Maas & Gion Calzaferri, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Bern, Switzerland

“Because of their well-defined internal structure with uniform cages, cavities or channels, zeolites are extremely well suited as host materials.15 Zeolites are inorganic microporous and microcrystalline materials built up of corner shared tetrahedra and capable of complexing or adsorbing small and me-dium-sized organic molecules.16 Typical crystal sizes are in the 0.05-10 μm range. The structures can be thought of as sponge-like material with channels and cages that extend periodically and regularly across their entire structure…..” and

“A wide spectrum of guests in zeolites has been studied. If guest molecules or clusters are encapsulated in these host materials and subjected to constrained dimensions, the properties and reactivities of the incorporated materials change. This can lead to very interesting applications like gas separation, selective catalysis, removal of pollutants and ion exchangers, data storage, quantum electronics and non-linear optics, chemoselective devices, nano reaction chamber, or energy conversion systems.”

The article goes on to explain how energy transfer from one material to another is accomplished via zeolite.

http://www.calzaferri.dcbp.unibe.ch/pdf/Spectrum-2003.pdf

Some of these studies refer to the industrial use of zeolite, but they also mention the use in medical applications. We also need to consider that the nanotechnology injected with the Covid jabs is not in essence a medical but a technological product and thus the above studies show that zeolite can be used in technology to enhance the abilities of sensors regarding energy supply, self-assembly capabilities and possibly two-way communication with technology outside the body (Bluetooth? Starlink? 5G towers?).

Self Assembly

The video below is by courtesy of Ria Hayes of Longhaulers.world in the UK showing assembly in a drop of this product:

Ask AI

I’m not a proponent of AI but I asked the AI driven search engine Perplexity.com the following question:

Can clinoptilolite (the Zolite used in this product) be used with polymers and graphene oxide for the Internet Of Body nanotechnology?

The Answer:

“Clinoptilolite, a natural zeolite, has shown promising applications when combined with polymers and graphene oxide for advanced nanotechnology, including potential uses in Internet of Body (IoB) devices. This combination of materials offers unique properties that make them suitable for various biomedical and sensing applications.

Nanocomposite Synthesis

The synthesis of clinoptilolite-polymer-graphene oxide nanocomposites typically involves several steps:

Preparation of graphene oxide (GO) using modified Hummers' method Treatment of clinoptilolite zeolite particles to enhance their surface properties Grafting of GO nanosheets onto the treated zeolite particles Incorporation of polymers to create a stable nanocomposite structure

The specific synthesis method can significantly affect the properties of the resulting nanocomposite. For example, microwave-assisted synthesis has been shown to partially restore the sp2 structure of graphene, enhancing its electrical properties.

Key Properties

Enhanced Surface Area: The combination of clinoptilolite and GO can dramatically increase the surface area of the nanocomposite. In one study, the surface area increased from 10.55 m2/g to 117.96 m2/g

Improved Pore Structure: The nanocomposite formation can lead to a reduction in pore diameter, potentially enhancing adsorption and sensing capabilities.

Tunable Composition: The ratio of clinoptilolite, polymer, and GO can be adjusted to optimize properties for specific applications.

Biocompatibility: Natural zeolites like clinoptilolite are generally considered biocompatible, making them suitable for biomedical applications.

Applications in Internet of Body Nanotechnology

Drug Delivery Systems: The nanocomposite can be used as a drug carrier, with the potential for controlled release of medications. This could be particularly useful for implantable IoB devices that require long-term drug delivery. Biosensors: The high surface area and unique electrical properties of the nanocomposite make it suitable for developing sensitive biosensors that can detect various biomarkers in the body. Wearable Electronics: The combination of polymers and graphene oxide can create flexible and conductive materials suitable for wearable IoB devices. Antimicrobial Coatings: Some nanocomposites incorporating silver nanoparticles along with graphene oxide and polymers have shown promising antimicrobial properties, which could be useful for implantable IoB devices.. Tissue Engineering: The biocompatibility and tunable properties of these nanocomposites make them potential candidates for tissue engineering applications, which could be integrated with IoB technologies for regenerative medicine..

Challenges and Future Directions

While the combination of clinoptilolite, polymers, and graphene oxide shows great promise for IoB nanotechnology, several challenges remain:

Ensuring long-term stability and biocompatibility in vivo

Optimizing the synthesis process for large-scale production

Developing standardized testing protocols for IoB applications

Addressing potential environmental and health impacts of nanomaterials

Future research should focus on overcoming these challenges and exploring new applications in IoB technology, such as advanced neural interfaces, real-time health monitoring systems, and smart drug delivery platforms. In conclusion, the integration of clinoptilolite, polymers, and graphene oxide in nanocomposites offers exciting possibilities for advancing Internet of Body nanotechnology, with potential applications ranging from biosensing to drug delivery and tissue engineering.

Does it have an effect on “vaccinated” blood as tested with microscopy?

A friend of mine who was made severely ill with the Covid jab, sent me some blood to analyze. Below is her blood without any addition except the heparin in the blood draw tube. She lives on the other side of the country and fedexed the blood to me in tubes on ice. Because the blood is not from a fresh finger prick but a venous blood draw into a tube and then shipped overnight, the red blood cells are clumped together. This has no pathological significance.

There are numerous white blobs embedded within the red blood cells. I don’t know what they are. At higher magnification it almost looks like fat, but that wouldn’t make sense. Are they the beginnings of white calamari clots? I don’t know. What was interesting was to see white blood cells working hard to attack these blobs, without success.

The video below is at 4000 x magnification and shows moving blinking lights inside which could be quantum dots.

There were also moving dots in the vicinity of these blobs:

Below video shows a white blood cell (neutrophil) trying to attack the blob:

I then added 1 ml of the zeolite product to the 10 ml blood and checked if anything changed. Nothing changed. There were still numerous white blobs of larger and medium sizes and a structure that might be Graphene Oxide with the bright dots inside.

In essence, nothing changed after adding this product. I re-checked the blood 24 hours later and nothing has changed. I rechecked it after four days on the phone charging plate.

In bright field fibers showed up that weren’t there before:

In dark field the white blobs were still there:

I checked it again two weeks later without EMF exposure. Again there is no change:

White blobs at 40x magnification.

Thus, Zeolite had no effect on the blood, except that fibers grew under the influence of EMF which I don’t think is a good thing.

Before the nanotech injections falsely claimed to be vaccines were rolled out, clean zeolite products were a good thing to remove toxic metals. But since it can now be used by the nanotech to enhance their effects, it has become dangerous to use.

In the last part of this trilogy, we will look at a study the manufacturer put out. We will also look at who owns the company and who invented the product and their background and how their marketing strategy works by paying people commissions for referring customers to buy their product.

Further Reading:

Note about comments: I appreciate comments, but they have become so numerous I can no longer read them all or respond to them. I will leave the comment section open so readers can correspond with each other if they wish. I do research and write these posts in my spare time which is extremely limited. My motivation in medicine has always been to help people and keep them from harm. I don’t get paid for any of my research or my articles and I don’t sell or promote products for financial gain. I do it to get out information that is being suppressed while humanity is being led down a very dangerous and dark path of a technocratic future that wants to kill most of us and turn the rest of us into mindless drones.

Book Store: www.anitabaxasmd.com

Use this discount link to get 1.— off the brand new Loveolution Comic e-book ($ 3.99- $1.—) or use the code Substack. One of these days I will introduce you to this novel of adventure, science fiction, romance and lots of real life information based on David Icke’s life work.

For all other books, Substack readers get a 15% discount with code SubstackMicro.