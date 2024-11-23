Many will have guessed the name of the product I have been writing about. It’s called MasterPeace.

It became obvious after a guy who calls himself Matt Sena flooded the comment section with attempts to defend his product. He never wrote one word about all the toxic metals the lab found in his product. He claimed I used the wrong microscope, but he doesn’t know that I’m using a high-end microscope that costs substantially more than 1000.--. He claimed it takes a special test to detect toxic metals not knowing that an advanced version of this method was used to test it. I mention it in a comment to his rebuttal. He kept referring to their study which we will look at in this post. He also claimed I am pushing pharma products like Ivermectin. I do not know where he got that idea. I wrote a post against the use of Ivermectin due to its effects on fertility.

https://anitabaxasmd.substack.com/p/the-light-and-the-dark-side-of-ivermectin?r=1sq8ta

I doubt he is a medical professional and has any training and experience using EDTA. EDTA is not “natural” but it’s the most effective chelator for toxic metals besides DMPS and DMSA. If it is used correctly by trained medical professionals it is a safe treatment, see my article here:

https://anitabaxasmd.substack.com/p/edta-chelation-done-right-is-safe?r=1sq8ta

The “Study” the company so heavily promotes

After a friend in England told me about a study put out by the company, I looked at this study more closely and found that essential information was missing.

The study was published on the company’s website and can be found here: https://MasterPeacebyhcs.com/our-studies/

Going through the numbers one by one, the first test doesn’t say how Graphene Oxide was measured. The study was done by Caroline Mansfield (remember that name for later), a naturopath who does live blood microscopy. Was that used to determine levels of GO or was it done in a lab? It was only later in a paper by Robert Young that more information became available, and we will look at this shortly. It’s strange that the paper wasn’t and still isn’t on the company’s website.

The first test gives levels of GO and various forever chemicals. Two of the three subjects (only 3 subjects in total!) had a baseline of 510 (510 what? nanograms, miligrams, particles?) which is strange that both had the exact same starting numbers. In subject 1 the GO value went up again on day 90 compared to day 35. Some of the other chemicals like Polyethylene and Polypropylene increase after 90 days. In subject 2, the GO value dropped over a period of 90 days. Most other chemicals dropped at first but then increased again. In subject 3 GO levels stayed the same at 35 days and dropped by 90 days. The other chemicals dropped except for one that dropped initially but then went up again. I will have more to say about subject 1 later.

The second test was for Aluminum levels in blood and urine. A blood analysis is a snapshot of the moment and doesn’t give reliable information about the Aluminum status in the body. The body keeps Aluminum in blood only a very short time and shuttles it into tissues to store it as safely as it can, e.g. in bones, fat, brain and hair tissue. A blood test is not an ideal test. In subject 2 the level actually increases. To make it look good, they combine all three test results but that doesn’t show that in one subject the level increased. A hair analysis test would have been better to determine intracellular body storage of Aluminum.

The urine test is not ideal either unless it was done with provocation using DMPS, a chelator for example as the body doesn’t excrete it in urine much but rather stores it in the tissues mentioned above. Subjects 2 and 3 don’t show a large difference. Subject 1 shows an increased Aluminum output at the outset, but we don’t know if that subject took something to provoke the urine output such as higher doses of Vitamin C for example or maybe EDTA infusions (see further down). If the product is actually increasing the output of Aluminum, then the urine levels would have to go up, particularly if it’s measured while taking the product. 90 days as a rule is not enough time to eliminate Aluminum in the body unless the levels were very low to begin with which is rare as almost everybody got vaccines containing Aluminum, eats food sprayed with Aluminum from above, takes medications containing Aluminum and drinks water with Aluminum. This also depends on whether MasterPeace is eliminated by liver/gut or kidneys. If by kidney the urine Aluminum levels would have to increase as time goes by.

The third study shows the Aluminum content of the product itself which seems to be low and bound to silica. Silica is a binder for Aluminum. But if silica is binding Aluminum already in the product, how much free silica is left over to bind Aluminum in the body? I showed in part one that the Aluminum content of this product is substantial as is the content of many other toxic metals.

The PDF with references has many citations proving that Zeolite/clinoptilolite removes toxic metals. Most of them though refer to studies using zeolite to remove contaminants in wastewater. Some studies show the use of it in rats and goats. One safety study was a meta-analysis and literature review of 2018 and not an actual study. It’s from a time before the Covid jabs were injected into billions of people.

It also mentions that it removes essential elements such as zinc, copper and manganese. These need to be replaced. Though there are conflicting citations. Some say it does absorb and shuttle out these elements, others say, in cows at least, they don’t. It has no citations regarding the elimination of GO and Lipid Nano Particles.

There is no evidence about the claimed nano size nor the distribution pattern in the body. And as we have seen through microscopy, the many Zeolite crystals are much larger than nano sized.

In summary, it will work to take out Aluminum if it doesn’t come with Aluminum in it already which this particular product does. It seems to bind some forever chemicals. The study with 3 subjects is far too little to prove effectiveness and some tests like blood and unprovoked urine tests are not ideal to test actual levels. There is not enough information about the test method for GO to make any determination.

A doctor colleague asked the company what lab did the analysis, but she received no answer. Other people had a back-and-forth email with the founder of the company and received conflicting information and a changing story. You can read about this here:

and:

https://sarahlawtonrn.substack.com/p/MasterPeace-zeolite-product-fraud?utm_source=substack&utm_campaign=post_embed&utm_medium=web

and continued here:

https://sarahlawtonrn.substack.com/p/MasterPeace-zeolite-fraud-part-2?utm_source=substack&utm_campaign=post_embed&utm_medium=web

Meanwhile a paper came to me published by Dr. Robert Young, who is not a medical professional, with a little more detail regarding the above study. This paper gives a bit more detail such as the measurement units used for GO levels. The lab measured nmol/l. The method used by the lab was IEC, which stands for Intracellular Electrical Capacity to determine the intracellular amount of toxins in lymphocytes as per Dr. Young’s paper. This method supposedly detects toxins by measuring changes in cellular capacitance that then indicates the presence and concentration of toxins within the cells. The results are compared to established baselines to determine toxin levels. The lab is mentioned in the citations of his paper. It was the IGL-Labor in Germany.

I contacted the lab in Germany to find out if that method can be used to detect GO, and how they determine that they are measuring GO in the first place. They closed down after the owner passed away in July and are restructuring their testing menu. They no longer offer any of the tests they had offered prior including the IEC testing. I received an email saying that they can’t be helpful in filtering out a burden with Graphene Oxide. I did a search to see if others use the IEC method but could only find two publications. The first by that German lab and the second by Dr. Robert Young referring to the study and that lab. It seems nobody else on the planet is using this method to detect Graphene oxide inside of cells. I asked the lab if they could provide documentation about this method and the validation that was done and recommend another lab that could do this analysis. So far I haven’t received an answer. So far, I haven’t been able to find a lab that can test GO in body fluids nor is there anything in the literature about the existence of such a quantitative blood lab test.

Here is a screen shot of the email the lab sent me back, sorry it’s in German:

Ask AI

I’m not a fan of AI, but for now it can be helpful to find information which of course needs to be evaluated by a critically thinking person with some knowledge about the subject. I asked perplexitiy’s AI how intracellular Graphene Oxide can be measured. The answer does NOT include the IEC method.

I asked: How can you measure intracellular graphene oxide content?

Answer:

“There are several methods that can be used to measure intracellular graphene oxide (GO) content:

Fluorescence-Based Methods

Fluorescence microscopy and flow cytometry can be used to quantify intracellular GO if it is labeled with a fluorescent dye. However, this requires modifying the GO, which may alter its properties.

Label-Free Optical Methods

Raman Spectroscopy

Raman spectroscopy can detect the characteristic peaks of GO inside cells without labeling. This allows quantification of GO content based on signal intensity.

Tomographic Flow Cytometry

A novel technique called tomographic flow cytometry enables 3D imaging and quantification of GO distribution inside individual cells in flow, without any labeling. This provides spatial information on GO localization.

Electron Microscopy

Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) can visualize GO sheets inside cells due to their electron density. While primarily qualitative, image analysis could potentially quantify GO content.

Elemental Analysis

Techniques like inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) can quantify total carbon content in cells, which correlates to GO uptake when compared to control cells.

Indirect Measurement

GO uptake can be indirectly quantified by measuring:

Intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels, which increase with GO internalization

ATP depletion, which occurs dose-dependently with GO exposure

Changes in mitochondrial membrane potential”

(end of answer)

There is nothing to be found online about the IEC method used to measure intracellular Graphene oxide amounts in the study with three people. It’s strange that no other lab on the planet seems to use this method and there are no references to any studies mentioning this method or historical notes on its development. There is just NOTHING.

Who founded the company and who is behind MasterPeace?

According to https://www.naturalawakeningsboston.com/events/286737/MasterPeace-human-consciousness-support-podcast ,

“Matthew Hazen is the owner of Human Consciousness Support, a company that produces a unique nutraceutical product called MasterPeace. His quest to raise the health and consciousness of himself and all of mankind ultimately led him to heavily research zeolites and marine plasma. Matthew was mentored personally under Michael Coe, Chief scientific officer of Kansas State University, one of the top nano research labs in America. Together they formulated a nano sized zeolite particle range never done before.”

A quick online search on Matthew Hazen doesn’t reveal much information, except that he studied business management, marketing and related support services according to his LinkedIn profile. This means he doesn’t have a scientific background.

Who invented MasterPeace?

According to Matthew Hazen it was Michael Coe. He’s chief science officer and board member of Phoreus Biotech. Their website (https://phoreusbiotech.com/team/michael-coe/?_gl=1*gcrajy*_up*MQ..*_ga*NzI0MjQ3MTExLjE3MzAwNjQ4MzM.*_ga_4QH0P1MVW5*MTczMDA2NDgzMy4xLjAuMTczMDA2NDgzMy4wLjAuMA..) states:

“Michael Coe holds both a DVM degree and a PhD in Ruminant Nutrition/Anaerobic Microbiology from Kansas State University. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Business Development for SmartVet Holdings, Inc., where he was responsible for new market development for the company’s proprietary animal health products as well as management of technical and customer service. He was also instrumental in the company’s new product development initiatives.

His professional experience includes product and market development leadership for Merck Animal Health, Schering Plough Animal Health and Animal Profiling International. He maintains a private consulting veterinary practice.”

What does Phoreus Biotech do?

According to their website here: https://phoreusbiotech.com/technology/?_gl=1*11dzdzs*_up*MQ..*_ga*NTgyMDkwNjc2LjE3Mjc4OTMyOTY.*_ga_4QH0P1MVW5*MTcyNzg5MzI5Ni4xLjEuMTcyNzg5MzMwOS4wLjAuMA..

They develop peptide and other nanocarriers for drug delivery such as mRNA. They state that vaccines are “arguably the most successful public health intervention to date” (see below).

“Peptide nanocarriers are a class of delivery systems at the forefront of pharmaceutical technology. They are molecular packages—minute enough to navigate biological barriers yet powerful enough to carry a therapeutic payload directly to the cells. The principle behind these nanocarriers is their ability to encapsulate drugs, protect them from degradation, and release them at the target site for maximum efficacy.”

Their website goes on:

“Applications of Nanocarrier Technology

Phoreus Biotech’s peptide nanocarrier technologies are not just augmenting current therapeutic strategies but are actively carving out new avenues for treatment across a spectrum of diseases.

mRNA Therapy: mRNA therapy and genetic medicine offer hope for numerous diseases previously deemed untreatable. Phoreus Biotech’s BAPC® ️ technology provides a highly optimized delivery vehicle for mRNA therapeutics. The unique configuration of BAPC®️ has dual benefits. It facilitates the protection of the mRNA strands and promotes their efficient cellular uptake. This ensures that the genetic instructions reach their destination intact and functional.

Vaccinations: Vaccination is arguably the most successful public health intervention to date. Phoreus Biotech’s nanocarriers enhance the delivery and potency of vaccines. They present antigens more effectively, optimizing the immune response and offering better protection against diseases. With improved stability and delivery, these nanocarriers ensure that vaccines are potent, even in reduced doses, broadening their accessibility and impact.

Transfection: Transfection techniques are a mainstay of genetic research and therapy, allowing scientists to introduce nucleic acids into cells. BAPC®️ nanocarriers have a high positive surface charge. This charge aids in crossing mucosal membranes, enabling innovative treatments for diseases like cystic fibrosis. Historically, mucosal barriers in such diseases have posed significant obstacles to drug delivery.”

In conclusion, the guy who founded the company and is CEO is not a scientist but an expert in business marketing and the guy who formulated MasterPeace works for a company in a high position that adores vaccines and makes products to transport mRNA into the cells of the body. It made me scratch my head. I’m not saying there is something nefarious here, but do your own research and come to your own conclusions.

Marketing Genius

The product is in everyone’s mouth because it pays to be in everyone’s mouth. Every customer who orders a bottle of MasterPeace automatically receives a referral link. If the customer gives the link to friends who then also order the product, the customer receives a referral fee and the person who referred the first customer also gets a referral fee. Imagine the referral fees podcasters accumulate who promote the product.

When I first tried to order a bottle to examine it, the website would not let me place an order without using a referral link. I wrote an email that I came to the website via google and didn’t have a referral link. I received an almost immediate answer that I could use their generic link which they provided, and they asked who told me about MasterPeace. I told them it was a friend in England, and they came back with that person’s referral link. I believe he doesn’t know he has a referral link and he’s the kind of person who would never refer products for fees. I didn’t know either until I logged in to track the shipment and discovered I was given a referral link as well, see screen shot below. I blotched out some of the link as I don’t want anyone to order this with my referral link.

Even though I had a friend do a test order with my referral link to find out how much a referral pays, my account still shows zero referrals. So, they are cheating referrers.

I suspected it’s actually a multi-level marketing scheme, but people aren’t told about it as that kind of marketing doesn’t have a good reputation. That’s why the company doesn’t say anywhere how much referrers receive and how it’s calculated. In multi-level marketing schemes, most of the price goes to a whole cascade of referrers which makes the product’s end price more expensive than it has to be. So now that we know that, can we really believe all the podcasters promote the product because they are unbiased when they receive money for it?

An Interview with a former MasterPeace Affiliate in Canada

I spoke with Heather Rodman in Canada who introduced MasterPeace in Canada as an affiliate. She put up a website promoting the product. Health Canada, their version of the FDA in the US is quite strict with supplements and forbid the sale of it. Matthew Hazen promptly blamed Heather and locked her out of her account, taking away the referral fees that she had accumulated as well as the contact information of the customers she had brought to the company. She said affiliates need to know that this is not a secure business model as the company can close down their online account in a heartbeat, delete their referral link and keep the referral fees. They obviously also are dishonest with the numbers of referrals made since my account shows zero referrals even after my friend bought the product with my link to test the system.

She explained that the referrer of new customers receives 25% of sales and the person who originally referred them receives 5% of sales to customers of the first referrer. One bottle costs $ 52.99. 15% of that is $ 7.94. Podcasters can have thousands of people buying a bottle a month. That turns into substantial monthly income.

She suspects that the naturopathic doctor who is a live blood analyst by the name of Caroline Mansfield is on top of the “food chain”. Heather says that a guy called Christopher James in Canada who runs an online podcast called awarriorcalls.com is heavily promoting MasterPeace for raising consciousness and has a cult like following because of it. It’s an enigma how the ingestion of so many toxic metals can raise consciousness.

Heather knows quite a few people who have been injured taking MasterPeace. As a side note, the original address the company had on their website, before it was changed to a PO Box showed a trailer park in a tiny town in Kansas.

Heather can be followed on her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HMisko11/

Regarding Study Subject number one, a Conversation with Ria Hayes in England

I also had a conversation with Ria Hayes of longhaulers.world. Caroline Mansfield used to be one of her live blood analysts but one of the worst ones that ever worked for her, Ria said. Ria also said that the study subject 1 was Caroline Mansfield herself because she sent her the results of the testing which were the results presented as the “before values” of subject 1 in the study. She sought help from Ria in removing the Graphene Oxide which Ria did with her treatment protocols that include EDTA chelation, EBOO and other protocols. Of course the company denies this now. Ria had many patients, some even hospitalized after taking MasterPeace.

Ria sent me a screenshot of an email from Matt Hazen regarding their cost of producing MasterPeace which is $ 10.50 per bottle. You can calculate yourself how much money this product is making for them. Here’s a screenshot of the email:

Here we come to the end of this trilogy of information about Zeolite in general and MasterPeace specifically. Zeolite can be effective in binding and removing toxic metals BUT if it already comes with loads of toxic metals, it defeats the purpose and more importantly, it may have deleterious effects on people who have nanotechnology from the jabs growing inside of them as it can enhance it. It may have been safe to use (if clear of toxic metals) before the Covid jabs were released, but these days it can be dangerous.

My goal was to do research by lab testing, by microscopy and background research on the people in the company. As I mentioned at the beginning of part one, the only motivation to do this research is to find out if this product is safe to take. I don’t sell any products, nor do I treat patients, and my Substack is for free. This work is costing me money and takes a lot of my time away from work and family. My motivation is to find the truth and help people who are suffering because of the Covid jabs. You have to decide for yourself if you want to do more research and if you want to take this product.

Note about comments: I appreciate comments, but they have become so numerous I can no longer read them all or respond to them. I will leave the comment section open so readers can correspond with each other if they wish. I do research and write these posts in my spare time which is extremely limited. My motivation in medicine has always been to help people and keep them from harm. I don’t get paid for any of my research or my articles and I don’t sell or promote products in my articles for financial gain. I do it to get out information that is being suppressed while humanity is being led down a very dangerous and dark path of a technocratic future that wants to kill most of us and turn the rest of us into mindless drones.

