Last Spring a colleague from Argentina introduced me to me2.vie®. She found a clinic in Austria that offers this treatment which massively reduces the amount of chelation treatments required to remove toxic metals but also improves intracellular nutrition and mitochondrial function. I wrote the company in Germany that makes the machine and their representative called me a week later. Jörg Hentschel is a German naturopathic physician and his aim is to introduce this treatment in the United States.

A few weeks later we met for lunch in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and he introduced me to the intricacies of how this treatment works.

How it Works

In very simple terms, the me2.vie® device puts out certain frequencies that “rattle” the cell membranes to let out toxins and let in nutrients. Once the cell membranes are permeable, EDTA and/or DMSA chelation infusions grab the toxic metals and remove them from the body via the kidneys. Other toxins are released from within the cells and the blood brings them to the kidneys and the liver to be removed from the body. Nutrient infusions are given as well while the cell membranes are permeable so the nutrients can enter the cells.

Transport through cell membrane Transport through cell membrane with

me2.vie®

The reason why chelation is needed to grab the toxic metals is simple. It’s like putting your trash can out on the street. If the waste pickup company doesn’t show up, the trash remains on the street. CaEDTA and/or DMSA (chelators) are the waste pick up guys.

The me2.vie®-Systemtherapy is successfully used in Germany, Austria, New-Zealand, Cyprus, Netherlands, Italy, Romania and Switzerland to treat the Covid jab injured as well as patients with toxic metal burden and burdens of other chemicals like pesticides. The combination with Chelation infusions and nutrient infusions is essential. The infusions used consist of high doses of vitamins (vitamins C and B), important amino acids, and minerals. These are free from preservatives and manufactured in a Class A clean room. One very essential infusion is Plaquex (in Germany, phosphatidylcholine is currently only produced by compounding pharmacies. Plaquex is still the missing link in the treatment concept there), Phosphatidylcholine, to rebuild and build cell membranes and mitochondrial membranes. The formation of new mitochondria requires a great deal of phosphatidylcholine to form their membranes.

Regarding CaEDTA/DMSA(DMPS) chelation, the big caveat always was that the toxic metals may damage the kidneys on their way out. The reason is that EDTA in the acidic environment of the kidneys tend to release some of their metal payload. There is a simple way to counteract this. You give a short infusion of Sodium Bicarbonate to alkalize the urine and thus keep the EDTA-Chelator-metal-complexes intact until it is excreted.

A second and legitimate problem with previous chelation therapies was the risk of removing “good” metal ions (minerals and trace elements) from the body instead of toxic metals.The me2.vie system therapy guarantees that toxic metals are transported extracellularly via vesicles. As long as highly reactive toxic metals are accessible, they are “preferentially” bound by the chelators and the functional metals remain in the serum.

Effects on Mitochondria

Studies were done using immune cells which also represent what happens in other cells. The energetic state of the cells was measured by measuring the energetic potential of the cells, how fast ATP is made by glycolysis and how efficient the mitochondria are working. They also measured how the new formation of mitochondria increased. The parameter measured was PGC-1-alpha which initiates the formation of new mitochondria. It stands for Peroxisome proliferation activated receptor gamma activator – alpha 1. It’s the master regulator for mitochondria biogenesis. Already on the second day of applying me2.vie® the levels of PGC-1-alpha increased by 1000%.

This chart shows the 1000% increase of PGC-1alpha after only 2 days.

PGC-1alpha also leads to the autophagy (self-destruction) of damaged mitochondria that no longer work efficiently. It works by initiating a double membrane formation within the cells called Phagophore that scoops up damaged cellular organelles such as damaged mitochondria and digests them with the help of Lysosomes it fuses with. These contain an acidic milieu and enzymes. Plaquex is also required to form the double membrane that finally binds to malfunctioning mitochondria and then fuses with Lysosomes.

The image above shows how autophagy works. PGC1-alpha activates the formation of a double membrane inside the cell which then grabs and encircles malfunctioning and dead mitochondria. Then it fuses with a Lysozyme that releases acid and enzymes to digest the mitochondria. It’s finally released to the blood stream in the form of exosomes to be recycled or excreted.

Measurement of Mitochondrial Function

The mitochondrial function was measured by basic respiration, ATP production and maximal respiration by measuring the oxygen consumption rate.

The chart shows an increase of maximal respiration, thereby increasing the reserve capacity of the mitochondria after only one session.

Following is a chart of a patient who had breast cancer. She went through the entire treatment program for three months with the me2.vie® as well as the infusions.

me2.vie® in the USA

The treatment is in the beginning stages in regard to the availability in the USA. For now, Jörg is instructing a clinic in Idaho to do the treatment. Once there are more clinics doing it, I will post their contact information. Down the line our clinic in Ft. Lauderdale, FL may begin offering it as well. But first the clinic needs to start operating in order to be able afford the acquisition of the machine.

Here is the website of the clinic in Idaho, though they will not implement treatment until mid to end January 2026: https://www.7b-iv.com/cleanse-infusions

Getting Your Mitochondrial Function Tested

Due to my health issues I looked for a lab in the USA that could test mitochondrial function such as the tests above. I couldn’t find one. The only lab doing these tests is in Germany. It’s called MMD located in Magdeburg, Website: mmd-web.de. They only work with physicians, but I found a company in the UK who works with this and some other labs, called AONM.org. They don’t allow purchasing online if you are outside of Europe, but you can order by making an account and then sending them an email with what you would like to order. They will send you a payment link. After you pay they send you the kit for the blood draw with instructions and a return shipping kit with DHL but you can also use Fedex Express to send it to the lab. You may need a doctors prescription to order the tests and you would need a doctor to draw the blood.

If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing this research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee. I have just ordered a 7000.—microscope so I can continue my microscopy work. So any help is greatly appreciated.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody. The perks I can offer paid subscribers are special discount codes for my bookstore and occasional discounts on products from www.biorica.biz. Paid subscribers receive a separate email with the coupon codes. Paid subscribers also receive a chapter every other week from my book Meet Your Killers.

I leave the comment section open so everybody can communicate and comment with each other, but I’m not always able to read them.

Book Store: www.anitabaxasmd.com