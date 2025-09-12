Note: Were I to write this chapter today, I would question the existence of viruses and how the immune system works. All these questions only started being asked during the Covid years when courageous researchers started digging into many taken for granted assertions. Here is what I wrote back in 2014:

Since I live in the United States, I had to visit several doctors and hospitals, mostly accompanying my relatives. I am always amazed how incessantly one is asked about allergies. From the number of times forms, CNAs, nurses, and doctors ask about allergies, one gets the impression that allergies seem to be prevalent in US society. When I was growing up and living in Switzerland, allergies were rare. There was the occasional allergy to strawberries and penicillin, but that was about it. Most of my patients were older folks, and allergies were even rarer in their age group. In contrast, children, especially in the United States, are lucky when they don’t have allergies.

In 2006 a study in the United Kingdom looked at the number of hospital visits due to allergies since 1990. They found an increase of hospital visits due to anaphylaxis (a severe, life- threatening allergic reaction) by 700 percent, food allergies by 500 percent, and urticaria by 100 percent. From 1971 to 1991 the rate of increase in doctors’ visits due to hay fever was 260 percent; for eczema (an allergic skin reaction), it was 150 percent.

A US study compared allergies to peanuts, tree nuts, and sesame by questioning over 5,000 households and comparing the data to similar surveys done in 1997 and 2002. They found that the rate of allergies in adults stayed more or less the same, but the rate of allergies to peanuts increased in children under the age of eighteen by 75 percent compared to 2002 and by 250 percent compared to 1997. The rate of allergies to tree nuts had increased by over 500 percent since 1997.

In 2008 the Department of Health and Human Services in the United States issued a data brief detailing the prevalence of allergies in children. The key findings were:

1. In 2007 approximately 3 million children under age eighteen years (3.9 percent) were reported to have a food or digestive allergy in the previous twelve months.

2. From 1997 to 2007 the prevalence of reported food allergy increased 18 percent among children under the age of eighteen years.

3. Children with food allergy are two to four times more likely to have other related conditions, such as asthma and other allergies, compared with children without food allergies.

4. From 2004 to 2006 there were approximately 9,500 hospital discharges per year with a diagnosis related to food allergy among children under the age of eighteen years.

They found that 4 out of 100 children have a food allergy. They found that children suffering from a food allergy have a higher rate of asthma, eczema, and respiratory allergies as the following chart shows:

Genetic factors are unlikely to explain these rapid increases. Therefore, we have to look at environmental, external factors.

Basics of the Immune System

Each day you inhale thousands of germs (bacteria and viruses) that are floating in the air. Your immune system deals with all of them without a problem. Occasionally, a germ gets past the immune system and you catch a cold, get the flu, or worse. A cold or flu is a visible sign that your immune system failed to stop the germ. The fact that you get over the cold or flu is a visible sign that your immune system was able to eliminate the invader after learning about it. If your immune system did nothing, you would never get over a cold or anything else.