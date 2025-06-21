Written in 2015/16

Doctors and Hospitals

Substack published this post prematurely. I had it scheduled for July. I apologize that you are now receiving this twice. I thought it important to add the next paragraph to this post:

If I had written this chapter recently, the subtitle would have been Death by Protocol. I would have described the top down hierarchy in medicine that instituted protocols murdering patients in hospitals all over the world during Covid. I would have written about the doctors without a backbone “just following orders” without thinking for themselves, putting their careers ahead of the lives of their patients. I would have described how patients were systematically murdered by using Remdesivir as a standard of care or rather standard of euthanasia, destroying kidney function, leading to pulmonary edema. I would have written about the forced and unnecessary intubation, the combination of elephant dosis of Midazolam with Morphine to suppress breathing to the point of no breathing. I would have written about the DNR written into patient files without the approval of the patient or their family members.

So here is what I wrote in 2015:

It is not only drugs that kill and maim—it is the doctors prescribing them, too.

The third leading cause of death in the United States is medical error according to a recent research conducted by the Patient Safety America. An estimated 440,000 Americans die every year from preventable hospital mistakes. If you combine deaths from pharmaceuticals and deaths caused by doctors, the treatment is the number one cause of death.

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, 14 percent of hospital patients in the United States suffer from adverse events, 78 percent of which kill the patient. This is most prevalent among the elderly. It means that an elderly patient has a more than one in ten chance of being killed in the hospital. The most adverse events are reactions to drugs and infections.

My Personal Experience with US Medical Care

As I have written earlier, I grew up in Switzerland and practiced medicine there for about fifteen years. I was used to the quality of medicine there, and I always thought, those poor doctors in the United States, they have to deal with all these lawsuits. Since living in the United States, I came to believe that most lawsuits against a doctor and hospital are deserved. Horrible mistakes are made, patients are misled, substandard care was given, and patients have a right to seek compensation for such mistakes. My mom was in a nursing home. She suffered from diabetes, atrial fibrillation, and dementia, among other things. About three years ago, a psychiatrist prescribed Zyprexa for her as she didn’t like to transfer from the wheelchair to her bed and vice versa and complained rather loudly during these transfers. I looked up the contraindications of Zyprexa, which include dementia and diabetes. It has an FDA black-box warning specifically telling the doctor that it is NOT approved in dementia patients. I stopped the home from giving it to her. This psychiatrist obviously did not see her more than 30 seconds if at all and did not know her medical history. It’s this rush-rush attitude and reliance on assistants that get these doctors and patients into trouble.

In 2008 Eli Lilly, maker of Zyprexa, settled a lawsuit with the state of Alaska for $15 million based on claims that this drug caused patients to develop diabetes. Despite this serious side effect, Zyprexa was nonetheless among the drugs dumped into the bodies of elderly demented patients—often at Medicare’s expense.

The real shocker is why these antipsychotic drugs were ever prescribed in the first place. It turns out that these drugs are used to sedate demented patients into a drugged state where they can easily be “watched.” In other words, instead of meeting the needs of the patient, they are instead drugged into a state where there is less need for one-on-one nursing care.

The care of these demented patients was thus facilitated by prescribing drugs that cause them to die sooner. In case you are wondering about the cost per patient, thirty tablets of Zyprexa (10 milligrams/pill) cost over $440, and Medicare and other insurances are paying most of this!