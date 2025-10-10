Hormones have a huge influence on our mental state. The PMS jokes and cartoons are not only funny but also demonstrate the power of hormone imbalance on our mood. My dad was the only guy surrounded by Mom and us three girls; even our dogs were females. When Mom was in her menopausal age, I and my two sisters began our teen years, one after the other. Luckily for him, neither Mom nor I nor my two sisters suffered from extreme PMS and menopausal symptoms. My dad was also one of the first doctors to give his female patients hormone replacement therapy. At that time, nobody ever heard or even conceived of bio-identical hormones. The only estrogen available was Premarin, and one of the few types of progesterone was a gel.

He had several female patients on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) who did great. Some of them were in their eighties and looked like they were barely fifty-five. He started Mom on HRT when she was in her early fifties. As soon as bio-identical hormones were invented, he changed her over to them. She was on them until her eightieth birthday.

Then Dad passed away and Mom, still looking good, was suffering from an inability to walk due to pain in her knees despite joint replacements on both sides. But she also suffered from vascular dementia after two strokes due to atrial fibrillation. We tried to take care of her, but when it became too much for us, she needed to go to an assisted living and later a nursing home. It was not possible to keep her on HRT as the physicians taking care of the home’s residents were strictly mainstream and didn’t know about bio-identical hormones. Besides, we couldn’t burden the staff with Mom having monthly periods. She declined very fast after the HRT was stopped.

The pictures below clearly show the rapid decline. When all the pictures—except for the last one—were taken, she was still on HRT. The last picture of her was taken barely four years after stopping the HRT. You can see the big difference and the monumental decline just in her facial features.

Mom at age 74

Mom at age 77

Mom at age 79

On her 80th birthday

The literally last picture at age 84

You probably heard of the seven dwarfs of menopause: itchy, bitchy, sweaty, sleepy, boated, forgetful, and psycho. It is no coincidence that PMS and menopause symptoms are almost identical. PMS happens every month a few days before menstruation because the two sex hormones, estrogen and progesterone, decline rapidly in order to initiate the shedding of the uterine lining. A few days into menstruation, estrogen levels start rising again, and about fourteen days after the first day of menstruation, progesterone levels rise until both hormones fall again to initiate the next menstruation.

This chart shows the changing levels of estrogen and progesterone and their influence on the uterine lining.

The same thing happens in menopause, only this time the decline is permanent.

In most cases, women go through a premenopausal period during which estrogen levels are too high compared to progesterone. In addition to the excess of the body’s own estrogen, external estrogen—substances like BPA and phthalates—elevate the levels even more.

Common symptoms during premenopause are: