I wrote the below chapter in 2015. At the time the information overload was already much more than it was ten years earlier, but it was nothing compared to what it is today, particularly since the Covid years. There has been an exponential increase of information flow which is due to the proliferation of social media channels and use. I can’t help but question whether this is being done on purpose to completely muddle reality, confuse people and most of all, tire all of us out. It has become harder and harder to know what is true due to so much misinformation, fake videos and photos having people say things they never did, showing emergency rooms overflowing with patients that are nothing more than movie sets and other such fakery. What could be behind this? I don’t know but can only suspect it is another problem - reaction- solution play. They create the problem of too much contradicting and wrong information, wait for our reaction “we are tired and confused, something must be done”, and then offer the solution of censorship, clamping down on any information that they don’t approve of. How could they censor the internet? Social media are already using algorhythms to hide and/or delete unwanted posts. In some countries like China many websites are blocked from being accessed. In other countries like the UK they jail people now for posts they don’t like. Other countries like Switzerland have been working on an internet passport. Once CBDC is the only form of currency (if we let it happen), they will deduct fines from your account for anything you post they don’t like. They might prevent access to your account completely and they can prevent you from accessing the internet alltogether. If we consider the nanotechnology implanted with jabs, chemtrails and food they might be even able to create mindwipes, clearing our memory of any information they don’t want us to have.

Now here is what I wrote back in 2015 when the world seemed almost benign compared to today:

The first thing my dad did when he entered a hotel room was to turn on the TV. He usually put it on CNN and let it blare out its incessant negative news for hours on end. As he was hard of hearing, he had the volume turned up pretty high. Most of the time, my room was right next door, and even though I rarely turn on the TV in a hotel, I was constantly bombarded by my dad’s TV. I felt nervous, unable to concentrate on anything, and had this feeling of impending doom. When I was growing up, I spent a lot of time with my maternal grandparents near the capital city of Switzerland. Because they went through World War II, they were used to listening to the news at noon and at 6:00 p.m. every day. It was a very important ritual to them not to miss the news on the radio. And in their minds, everything that was said on the radio was 100 percent true and believed. This coincided with lunch and dinner. We spent eating our lunches and dinners at the kitchen table listening to the government news radio broadcast, and I was not allowed to utter one word or dare interrupt until the news broadcast has finished.

A few years later, when my grandmother got a TV, she would eat before the news came on, so she would be finished and ready for the news at 7.30 p.m. Almost every day she started crying when the news reported bombs or guns killing people. Even though I was only about eight years old, I always wondered why she was putting herself through this grief by watching the bad news every day.

I was taught in high school how important it was to read the newspaper every day, and often we were asked about current events during history and geography classes. So I was a good student and diligently read the local newspaper every day. Once I entered medical school, I started to slack and only read it once or twice a week. Now, I haven’t read a newspaper in over twenty years, and I stopped watching the news about fifteen years ago. During Florida’s hurricane season, though, I am forced to watch on occasion to know whether a storm is threatening South Florida, and I really hate to wait through all the negative news until the meteorologist comes on.

We are told that only bad news sells newspapers and that this is the reason why you rarely hear or read about good news in the media. I don’t know if the first part is true, but the second one is obvious to anyone watching or reading the news.

Our collective minds are polluted 24/7 with negative information, giving us an overall impression that we are living in terrible times and the collective human condition is getting worse by the minute.

A study in 2007 found that we are more strongly influenced by negative opinions than positive ones. People with a negative opinion of something can change a positive opinion of another person into a negative one more easily than vice versa. It can also change a negative opinion into a worse one.