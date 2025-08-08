According to the CDC, over one-third (about 35 percent) of all American adults and about 15 percent of all American children are obese. Some ethnic groups have higher rates. For example, non-Hispanic black women have an obesity rate of 47.8 percent, and Hispanics have a rate of 42.5 percent.

The map below shows the obesity prevalence in the United States in 2010.

The causes of obesity are many, and the final word has not been spoken about it.

Socioeconomic status seems to have an influence in certain groups of people. For example, well-to-do Hispanic men have a higher rate of obesity than poor Hispanic men. On the other hand, affluent women have a lower rate of obesity than poor women, and women with a college degree have a lower rate than women without a college degree. In women at least, income determines what food choices are affordable, and education helps to make the right food choices. Unfortunately, healthy food such as fruits, vegetables, and organic meat cost a lot more than unhealthy food such as junk food. Foods high in starch are cheaper than foods high in protein. People forced to live on government food subsidies are bound to buy cheap food that lasts for a while, such as rice, pasta, potatoes, and bread. These foods are major contributors to obesity and diabetes. They are also mostly devoid of any nutritional value, making the body hunger for more food as it is not getting what it needs.

People living on the current minimum wage need to work two to three jobs in order to get by. This leaves no time for exercise or healthy cooking. It also leaves no time to feed their children a healthy diet. But most of all, they suffer from chronic stress. This leads to constant elevation of the stress hormone cortisol. As we have seen in the last chapter, elevated cortisol increases blood sugar, insulin, and, by the actions of these, the accumulation of belly fat.

Conflicting and downright wrong information is making it very difficult not only for the people in general but even for health care providers to know what diet is optimal for losing weight. The obesity rate has increased enormously since the low fat diet promotion in the 1990s. People cut out fat and replaced it with carbs, and that made them fat. The nineties food pyramid promotes starches as the most important diet staple and puts vegetables and fruits only second.

The 1992 Food Pyramid

It is exactly those starches like bread, cereal, rice, and pasta that break down into sugars and cause insulin resistance, diabetes, and obesity. They should be on the top level, and the proteins like meat and dairy should be on the second level. The food pyramid is compiled by the US Department of Agriculture, the agency responsible for promoting US agriculture, and not from agencies established to monitor and protect our health, like the Department of Health and Human Services, and the National Institutes of Health, or the Institute of Medicine. Dr. Walter Willett is a leading US nutrition researcher and chairman of the Nutrition Department at Harvard University. His book Eat, Drink and Be Healthy: The Harvard Medical School Guide to Healthy Eating goes into the details of why the pyramid is biased to favor certain food manufacturers and doesn’t consider what is actually healthy for the population. There is a strong connection between subsidies and what goes where on the food pyramid. The reason you’re told to make grains the cornerstone of your diet is because that’s what farmers are paid to grow in the United States. There’s a lot of it, and it’s inexpensive compared to healthier foods like vegetables, for which few subsidies are offered. Farm subsidies promote high-fructose corn syrup, fast food, animal factories, monoculture, and a host of other contributors to our unhealthful contemporary diet. If farm subsidies were paid out directly to you, you would receive over $7 to spend on junk food and a mere 11 cents to spend on apples. According to the USDA, 92 cents out of every dollar actually don’t go to farmers but to the processing and packaging industries.

Only recently were we presented with an improved version of the food pyramid, shown as a plate. The government finally acknowledged that grains, cereals, and other starches should not make up the bulk of the diet but rather vegetables and fruits. Unfortunately, it doesn’t consider that we need more healthy oils (and canola oil does not belong in that category) and omega-3 saturated fats. We need those fats to build healthy cell membranes and hormones. We need them in order to absorb the fat soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. Fats also help slow down absorption and keep us satiated longer. Omega-3 fats are anti-inflammatory. To get those fats, you need to eat eggs, full fat dairy products, and butter. And as you read in part one of this book, these foods will not drive cholesterol up, and you now know that cholesterol is not a cause of heart disease anyway. CLA is conjugated linoleic acid found in cow’s milk; it reduces the risk of colon cancer by over 40 percent. A nine-year study found that women who ate one serving of full fat dairy per day gained 30 percent less weight than women who ate low- fat products or no fat. Countries where people eat a lot of saturated fat have a lower rate of heart disease than countries where people eat little saturated fats.